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It’s sad to think that people who want kids struggle with infertility, as it can be a painful experience. However, that doesn’t give them the right to make life miserable for others who experience pregnancy and have children. After all, it’s not their fault, right?

Well, this couple was infertile, and they made it their whole personality until their family got frustrated by their behavior. One day, they attacked their sister-in-law just for going live on Facebook with her kids, and she completely lost it! Here’s how she clapped back brutally and even got the cops involved…

More info: Reddit

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Infertility can be challenging, but it’s not a license to harass relatives who have babies

Image credits: Jonathan Castañeda / Getty Images (not the actual photo)

The poster’s sister-in-law was infertile, so nobody was allowed to talk about pregnancy and babies in front of her, or she would burst into tears

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Image credits: senivpetro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The poster had to hide that she had postpartum depression around the woman, who threw a fit when the mom went live on Facebook with her kids

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Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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She also showed up at the poster’s house to harass her, and she finally clapped back at the toxic woman, who vandalized her house and car

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Image credits: Reasonable_Tennis117

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The poster called the cops on the woman and her husband, so the couple got arrested, and everyone was urging her to press charges against them

Today’s story is almost dripping with drama as the original poster (OP) shares how she finally snapped at her relatives. Her sister-in-law was infertile, but she used it as a weapon against the whole family. She cried her eyes out during weddings because the bridal couple would have children soon, and her toxic mom always defended her attention-seeking behavior.

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Nobody was even allowed to talk about pregnancy or kids in front of her. Moreover, babies and pregnant women were banned from family events. She and her husband had even ruined her own brother’s gender reveal by destroying stuff, and the whole family was sick of it. The poster, more so, because she even had to hide her postpartum depression from the woman.

When OP was admitted to the hospital after her C-section, she posted a picture of her son and her late dad. However, she immediately received backlash from her sister-in-law and mother-in-law. Things escalated when OP went live on Facebook with her kids, and the infertile couple went ballistic. They, along with the mother-in-law, showed up at the poster’s house and insulted her kids.

She finally clapped back that it wasn’t her fault they were infertile, and slammed the door in their faces. Much to her horror, they showed up at 5 AM to vandalize her house and car, so OP immediately called the cops on them. The frustrated poster definitely planned to press charges, but she and her family moved to her brother-in-law’s house temporarily, just to be cautious.

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Image credits: vinigretche / Magnific (not the actual photo)

We understand that infertility can be challenging. Research highlights that it can evoke feelings of loss, depression, and high levels of anxiety. Moreover, it strains interpersonal relationships and triggers pessimism, bitterness, and anger. During such times, seeking sympathy from your family is expected, but no one has the right to harass their relatives.

Experts emphasize that the impact of harassment varies from person to person and will be influenced by the duration and severity of the behavior. However, people generally react to it by exhibiting symptoms of increasing distress, which damages their mental health. The poster and her family must be shocked after witnessing how violent the couple got early in the morning.

The fact that they moved homes shows they were scared that it might happen again. Netizens felt the father-in-law gave them good advice, but the mother-in-law was fueling her daughter’s toxic behavior. Studies stress that when parents enable their adult children, it can increase their entitlement and lead to problems with their mental health and ability to manage their lives.

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Additionally, by excusing, allowing, or promoting negative behaviors, parents may be establishing an emotional disconnection. Looks like the woman was causing more damage to her daughter by encouraging her toxicity. Don’t you think so, too? Also, if you were in OP’s shoes, how would you handle things? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Netizens were shocked by the entitled sister-in-law, and many called out her mom for always enabling her toxic behavior

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