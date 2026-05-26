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When I look back on my childhood, I am shocked by how naive I used to be. I thought the whole world was good and parents loved all their kids equally. However, my friend’s reality squashed the illusion for me as her brother was the golden child.

Even within this family, the daughter was extremely entitled, all thanks to her parents’ constant pampering. This forced the neglected son to get away from the whole toxic lot, but his parents demanded he pay her rent to them! Here’s all the drama that followed when he refused…

More info: Reddit

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Parental favoritism is detrimental not just for the neglected child, but also for the favored one

Image credits: user5688891 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster grew up in his blended family, where his stepdad’s daughter was always favored by the couple, no matter what

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Image credits: pixel-shot.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The couple expected him to share the money he earned with his entitled stepsister, who also smashed the laptop he had bought for himself

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Image credits: artursafronovvvv / Magnific (not the actual photo)

For 6 months, he paid them rent until he moved out, but his life was disrupted by their call, demanding he pay rent for his stepsister as well

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Image credits: the_robster2002

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When he refused, they had the audacity to badmouth him to their relatives, who hounded him for being an “ungrateful son”

Today’s story is quite frustrating as the original poster (OP) vents about his toxic family. He never knew his real dad because of the divorce, and his mom married a guy who had a daughter from his previous marriage. Things were unfair right from the start in this blended family, as his stepsister was the golden child who soon became entitled from all the pampering she received.

For instance, on his birthdays, she got her fair share of attention so she wouldn’t feel neglected. However, that was not the case on her special days. Moreover, when he started working, he was expected to share half of his salary with his stepsister. When he bought a laptop with his hard-earned money, his stepdad made him share it with the entitled daughter as well.

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The worst part was that she deleted all his schoolwork, and when he confronted her, she broke the laptop. To add to all this, his parents asked him to pay rent when he turned 18, which he did. However, sick of all this, he moved out with friends after 6 months. The poor guy had to retake a few subjects because of the broken laptop incident, but he was happy to be away from his family.

Well, the dream soon ended as his mom called him and made a ridiculous demand. Apparently, they were charging his stepsister rent as she had turned 18. The kicker was that he had to pay it, as she had never worked before and had no intention of doing so in the future. Obviously, he said no, but then started receiving calls from other relatives who called him an “ungrateful son.”

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Netizens couldn’t help but blast the parents for their favoritism. Studies suggest that this is quite common, occurring in as many as 65% of U.S. families. Experts highlight that children are aware of such differential treatment from an early age. Also, favoritism has been associated with low self-esteem, as well as childhood anxiety, depression, and behavioral problems, including risky behavior.

Not only did the parents in the story cause harm to OP, but they were also ruining their golden daughter by pampering her. Researchers emphasize that spoiled children have a strong sense of entitlement, can’t accept a “no,” and desire special treatment. They further elaborate that these kids turn into problematic adults who are dependent, irresponsible, and disrespectful.

Also, because of the parents’ discriminatory behavior, the poster never really bonded with his stepsister. Research stresses that “one of the long-term impacts of favoritism is poor sibling relationships. Less-favored siblings may feel inadequate about themselves, which can cause resentment toward the favored one.” No wonder OP left that house as soon as he could.

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Some folks suggested that the poster cut ties with his family, but he felt that that would be going a little too far. However, he did mention that if they didn’t stop harassing him for the money, he would do it. I really hope they stopped tormenting him further, because there’s only so much a person can take. What would you do in his shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

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Netizens were shocked by the favoritism that he had to experience, and many advised him to cut ties with the toxic lot

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