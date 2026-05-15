ADVERTISEMENT

People tend to seek happiness – even in moments of deepest crisis, when it seems all is lost, and darkness envelops them from all sides. So, when a family is ruined inevitably, many people still find the strength to start a new family over time. However, when kids are involved there, things can be much more complicated…

For example, in the story we’re about to tell you today, two people, having lost their significant others, found love at the widowed people’s support group and remarried soon after, but their daughters’ attitudes toward the situation turned out to be completely different.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Life in a blended family could seem absolutely nice and cloudless at first sight, but there could actually be many deep troubles inside

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is 16 years old, she lost her dad over a decade ago, and then her mom remarried another man, a widower and a single dad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: yanalya / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

So now the author has a peer stepsis, and half-siblings, and her attitude toward the stepsis isn’t this good, to be honest

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author always considered her family, her mom, and half-siblings only, and tried to reject all her stepsister’s attempts to make any bond between them

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DueOrganization1291

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the stepsis said a real barb toward the author, and she came back with a real low blow, causing a major family drama

The Original poster (OP) is 16 years old, and her stepsis is also 16. They’ve been together for many years, ever since their parents, the author’s mom and her future stepdad, met at a widowed people’s support group. Yes, a man and a woman lost their spouses at almost the same time, leaving them single parents, but they were able to find love again.

The OP’s stepsis welcomed the “new mom” and always considered her part of her family. But for our heroine, things weren’t so clear-cut. She has a good (not close, but good) relationship with her stepfather, but she doesn’t love her stepsister at all. No, the teen specifically notes that she doesn’t hate her, she simply doesn’t like her – and always dismisses her attempts to be a family.

At the same time, the teen admits that she loves her half-siblings, but her definition of family includes only herself, her mom, and these kids. The original poster has had conflicts with her stepsister over this more than once in the past, but has always stood her ground. Lately, the teens have even exchanged barbs about this, but nothing has escalated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the stepsis again told that the OP’s bio dad would’ve been disappointed in her “mistreating her new family.” Our heroine couldn’t resist replying that her bio-mom would’ve probably felt betrayed if she found out her daughter had so quickly found a replacement for her.

Well, it was definitely a low blow, and the stepsister ended up in her bedroom in tears, even missing her classes the next day. Everyone in the family, even the teen’s own mom, accused the original poster of being cruel, while she simply wanted to be left alone.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Statistics are relentless: according to the Pew Research Center, today, 17% of kids under 18 in the US live in a blended family, either permanently or temporarily. Meanwhile, the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model 2025, formulated by the Judi’s House/JAG Institute and the New York Life Foundation, states that 1 in 11 children in the US (that’s 6.4 million) lose a parent before reaching adulthood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the irreparable loss of a parent, especially at the original poster’s age, takes a serious toll on a child’s psyche, as this dedicated study, published on the AAP website, reasonably notes. The child’s world collapses at this moment, and one must very carefully, without causing any trauma, try to fill this void with new relationships. Perhaps the OP’s mom and stepdad made some mistakes at this stage…

In any case, after the loss of a parent, a child may grieve for their former family, fear that the stepparent will replace the lost parent, and also experience a so-called “loyalty bond.” As the authors of this article at Utah State University Extension note, this actually feels like accepting a new adult or stepsibling is a betrayal. Sounds similar to the story described, doesn’t it?

Well, the opinions in the comments were very divided. Some absolved the author of all blame for such a harsh emotional reaction, while others believed that all the characters in the story, both teenagers and adults, weren’t acting in their best light. So, what do you, our dear readers, think about this situation? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT

The netizens were very divided over this case, but most of them didn’t accuse the author of being cruel, as her own mom actually did

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT