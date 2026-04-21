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The plot of stepkids and stepparents is truly as old as time, and for every Cinderella story with her wicked stepmother, there’s always a story of how the parents’ new spouse turned out to be a truly decent person. However, one of the heroines of our tale today has yet to prove herself as a stepmom…

Our narrator has always put his children first, even though he’s married and, in his words, loves his wife very much. But a recent situation with his daughter from a previous relationship has partially revealed the spouses’ true colors for themselves. Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.

More info: Reddit

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The relationships in blended families could sometimes be far from perfect, and any kind of jealousy can arise here, too, both from the step-parents and the stepkids

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is a man in his forties, who’s married and has two kids: a toddler son and a teen daughter

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Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The daughter is a kid from the man’s one-night stand with his female bestie, and she moved to another country with her mom soon after

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Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s wife always knew that he had a daughter, though they met in person only once, at their wedding

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Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Recently, the man decided to invite his daughter to live with them, but his wife opposed this idea

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Image credits: Foreign_Friend8971

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A huge fight quickly escalated, and both of the spouses said many offensive words in the heat of the moment

So, the Original poster (OP) is a man in his 40s, married, and they have a toddler son. He also has a 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. More precisely, from a one-night stand with one of his female friends. The OP had always been friends with her mom, and his daughter had lived with her and her stepdad in another country for almost her entire life, but recently, the author decided to invite her to his country.

And this is where his wife ran into trouble. No, she had always been on good terms with the teen, talking with her via video calls, but had only seen her in person once, at their wedding. But now our hero’s wife said that sharing a roof with his daughter would be a bad idea. The man countered that his kids came first for him and that his daughter was also part of their family.

As a result, a serious argument erupted between the spouses, and in the heat of the moment, our hero even declared that if his wife didn’t like something about his treatment of his kids, she could go and rent a hotel room. The author admits these words were a mistake because, after saying them, the row flared up again. And now the guy finds himself caught between two fires.

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On the one hand, he truly believes that both his children are the most important people in his life, and that he must do everything to provide them with a decent present and future. On the other hand, the original poster says he loves his wife and doesn’t want this heated argument to affect their family’s future. So, the guy took this online, expecting some wise words from netizens.

Image credits: jannoon028 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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“So far, this all seems a bit like a storm in a teacup. Because this man’s wife, and he himself, overreacted to what was essentially a simple ‘test of the waters’ on his part,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda contacted for a comment here. “After all, he only wanted to ask her opinion, not present her with a fait accompli.”

According to the expert, having a child from a previous relationship makes the parent’s new spouse a stepparent anyway, regardless of whether the child lives in another country. After all, this situation can change at any moment. Of course, it’s very easy to love and respect a stepchild living hundreds of miles away, but relationships need to be nurtured through direct communication, too.

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“On the other hand, such harsh words of this man also seem inappropriate. Yes, it’s quite commendable that he puts his children first, but belittling his spouse is very offensive and humiliating for her. In any case, his family is not only his daughter but also his wife and youngest child, and this must be taken into account,” Irina Matveeva concludes.

Opinions in the comments were also sharply divided. Some responders practically demanded that the author file for divorce the very next day, while others berated him for offending his wife. As for the more balanced comments, people simply urged the author to calm down and try to find a compromise with his wife that would satisfy everyone.

By the way, the guy admitted in one of the updates that they had a sincere talk, apologized for the heated exchange, and decided to start over by attending therapy. The wife said she was somewhat jealous of her spouse’s daughter, so now they’ll try to mend their relationship in this triangle. As for the toddler, he simply loves them all dearly. Well, all that’s left is to wish this family the best of luck, right, our dear readers?

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The netizens were very divided, but most reasonable commenters simply urged the man to mend fences with his wife and try to find a compromise

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