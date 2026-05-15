Prove Your Knowledge Is Above Average With This 18-Question Geography Connections Quiz

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Some countries have more in common than you’d ever expect – even when they sit on opposite sides of the world. 🌍

In this geography connections quiz, your task is to figure out the links between pairs of countries, cities, and regions. It could be something about location, records, borders, climate, or a surprising shared feature you’ve probably never noticed before.

Each question gives you two or more places – and your job is to uncover the hidden connection between them.

Ready to test how well you really know the world? Let’s begin. ⚡

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Gül Işık