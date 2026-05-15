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Prove Your Knowledge Is Above Average With This 18-Question Geography Connections Quiz
Geography Connections Quiz: Split image of a mossy canyon with a river and a person walking through a rural landscape.
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Prove Your Knowledge Is Above Average With This 18-Question Geography Connections Quiz

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Some countries have more in common than you’d ever expect – even when they sit on opposite sides of the world. 🌍

In this geography connections quiz, your task is to figure out the links between pairs of countries, cities, and regions. It could be something about location, records, borders, climate, or a surprising shared feature you’ve probably never noticed before.

Each question gives you two or more places – and your job is to uncover the hidden connection between them.

Ready to test how well you really know the world? Let’s begin. ⚡

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A person points to an ancient world map, engaging with a geography connections quiz.

    Image credits: Gül Işık

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    acey-ace16 avatar
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    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of these have more than one possible answer. No.7, for example, well yes, they are all part of most people's definition (and wikipedia, now I come to look) of "Middle East" as well as the answer they wanted.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
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    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of these have more than one possible answer. No.7, for example, well yes, they are all part of most people's definition (and wikipedia, now I come to look) of "Middle East" as well as the answer they wanted.

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