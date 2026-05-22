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Some siblings just never get along their entire lives. One could argue it’s usually a phenomenon that only happens in childhood, and that over time, you’ll start seeing your sibling as the one person who truly gets you, as no one else does.

But that’s not always the case. Sometimes, resentment builds up over time and runs deeper than simple sibling spats or jealousy. That’s exactly what happened in today’s story, which follows two siblings who never truly got along. Eventually, one of them needed a serious reality check in front of the whole family to finally get over herself, so here’s what happened.

Read more: Reddit

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A man and his younger sister never truly got along, and her attention-seeking habits, paired with her extremist attitudes, didn’t help their relationship

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When the man discovered he had cancer, he decided not to tell his sister, but some of his family ended up finding out and caring for him through gifts

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Image credits: azgek / Magnific (not the actual photo)

One time, after receiving a gift basket, the sister threw a jealousy fit, which then forced the man to explain that it was because he had cancer, and not because he was a man

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Image credits: aitasiscancer

The 43-year-old nurse couldn’t believe it at first, but then felt humiliated that she never noticed, and that he would call her out for it in front of their family

Today’s story comes from the Original Poster (OP), a 46-year-old man who starts off by explaining that he and his 43-year-old sister, a nurse, have always had a rocky relationship. According to him, she’s the type of person who constantly makes everything about herself and even weaponizes feminism in ways that end up hurting the movement more than helping it.

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Simply put, he describes her as an attention seeker. Apparently, she also resents the OP for a pretty simple reason. Back when they were in their 20s, their parents gave each of them $20k. While she used the money to fund a six-month trip, the narrator invested his share in land to build a house on. Over the years, he went on to own multiple properties, while she now struggles with her mortgage and raising her three kids.

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The OP then explains that he was diagnosed with cancer, but chose not to tell his sister. While undergoing chemotherapy, he ran into one of their “aunties,” who ended up sharing the news with the rest of the family. From that point on, his extended family started showering him with support, sending food baskets and even warm clothes. One day, though, his sister spotted one of the gift baskets and completely lost it.

She went off, saying that he only got the basket because he was a man. At that point, the OP cut her off and revealed that he had cancer, which caught her off guard. After a few moments of disbelief, she realized he was serious, and then she became upset because he had embarrassed her by pointing out that, despite being a nurse, she hadn’t even noticed her own brother was sick.

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Image credits: namii9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Now, let’s start by pointing out the obvious: the sister’s resentment because of his wealth. Psychologists actually have a term for this: “relative deprivation.” In other words, it’s when people judge their own wealth and success not by what they have, but by comparing themselves to those closest to them, in this case, the OP. Over time, that comparison can turn into jealousy and resentment.

This may also connect to another issue at play here: nurse burnout. Medical experts often point to a major problem within the nursing industry known as “compassion fatigue.” Basically, healthcare professionals can become emotionally detached or less attentive to their own family members because they spend so much time being emotionally available and constantly alert at work.

So, what could the OP have done to avoid the entire humiliating situation? While the truth was probably going to come out sooner or later, he could’ve avoided escalation. Experts suggest that addressing problems immediately can stop resentment from building up over time. In this case, the OP could have had an honest conversation with his sister about their strained relationship long before things reached this point.

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Netizens, however, were divided. While many argued that the OP wasn’t wrong because his medical history is ultimately his private business, others felt he was only deepening the distance between them by hiding such important news; after all, serious illnesses are usually something close family members share with one another. So, what do you think the OP should have done: stay quiet or speak up?

Netizens thought, for the most part, that the man was in the right for not telling the sister, and that she should have noticed

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