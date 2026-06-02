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The amount of infidelity stories that I have been reading lately is honestly baffling. I mean, why be with someone if you are not even going to be faithful to them in the first place? Seems like some people have zero understanding of how a relationship actually works.

Take this marriage, for instance, where the guy suddenly wanted a paternity test from his pregnant wife. Although frustrated by the demand, she did it, but immediately filed for divorce. Scroll down to find out how it immediately exposed the man’s hypocrisy and made things extremely dramatic!

More info: Reddit

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Cheaters often end up projecting on their partners rather than accepting their own mistakes

Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster suddenly grew paranoid and demanded a paternity test from his pregnant wife, who agreed but went to her mom’s house

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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His wife demanded a divorce after the test proved that he was the father, but the poster somehow convinced her to go for couples counseling

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Manific (not the actual photo)

However, the man conveniently forgot to mention how he always checked her phone, snooped through important work stuff, and even downloaded dating apps

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When she moved out, the poster cheated on her by going on dates, but she still agreed to work on the marriage if he allowed her to go through his phone

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Image credits: senivpetro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He refused to give in to her conditions but kept whining that he still wanted to work things out with her; however, he had a shocking realization in therapy

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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He discovered that he was being an unfair hypocrite, while his wife seemed much happier on her own, despite being a single mom to their daughter

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The poster’s wife had said she would try to make things work, but she could no longer do it, and stuck to her divorce decision

Today’s story exposes how big a hypocrite the original poster (OP) was. When he read about men unknowingly raising others’ kids, he grew paranoid. He suddenly demanded a paternity test from his pregnant wife, who was shocked. She eventually agreed, but moved into her mother’s place. When it was proved that he was the father, she filed for divorce and wouldn’t move back.

He somehow convinced her to go for couples counseling, but that’s when OP’s true colors came out. Apparently, the paternity test was the last straw for her. Previously, the guy was always suspicious of her and even checked her phone, email, and work laptop. He also had access to all her bank details, but whenever she wanted to see his phone or anything else, he got angry.

The worst part was that he was still active on dating sites, and she felt that he was projecting on her. Also, he had gone on dates when they were still trying to work on their marriage, but he refused to accept that it was cheating, as she had “moved out.” Despite all this, she was willing to work on their marriage if he agreed to be open about things and go to therapy, but he didn’t want to.

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In the final update, OP claimed that he had a harsh realization that he had indeed acted like a hypocrite with her. Besides, she was way happier without him, even though she was living like a single mom. Although she had agreed to try therapy, the wife couldn’t take it anymore and filed for divorce. They had a mutual agreement about childcare as she was moving to her home state.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Netizens were aghast at how toxic and controlling the guy sounded. Experts emphasize that when a partner is always suspicious or insecure, it creates an imbalance in the relationship. Additionally, studies highlight that such insecure behavior might lead a person to control their partner out of jealousy. That’s exactly what OP was doing by keeping tabs on his wife.

Also, his sudden paranoia about her cheating didn’t make sense, and people online felt that he was clearly projecting onto her. Researchers stress that people often do this because it helps alleviate their own guilt. Moreover, this is how they try to rationalize their own desires. Well, netizens who felt that he was already cheating on her do have a point when you think about it.

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The fact that the guy purposely left out crucial details in his first post earned him the label of a delusional man-child. Research also shows that such emotionally stunted men avoid responsibility and shift blame to others. Well, that definitely sounds like OP, who was doing everything but admitting that he messed up the marriage.

Netizens couldn’t fathom why his wife was willing to work things out at the beginning, given his multiple red flags. Also, they blatantly bashed him for being active on dating apps and then acting like such a hypocrite with his pregnant spouse. Well, I am glad she finally divorced him. Don’t you think so, too? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments section!

Netizens lashed out against the hypocritical poster for hiding all the crucial details, which immediately pointed to him being a massive red flag

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