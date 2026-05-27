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Just a hint for every guy expecting an affair in their marriage – if you believe you’re such a sophisticated conspirator that your wife won’t notice anything, even the slightest change in your behavior, you’re either incredibly naive or just dumb. Which sometimes actually means quite the same thing.

The author of our story today believed that her husband had everything in his life, including a happy marriage, but then she started spotting various weird signs and fully channeled her inner Miss Marple. Okay, let’s just cut to the chase here.

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes, people just don’t realize how nice they actually live, and their attempts to “step outside their comfort zone” only backfire harshly

Image credits: fabrikasimf / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author of the post had been married to her husband for 15 years, and she believed that everything in her marriage was great

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

However, one day, she started spotting various weird signs in his behavior, related to his female colleague

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Image credits: stefamerpik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The guy acted in a way he never had, according to the woman, and she just doubled her vigilance

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Then, the woman easily caught him red-handed when she saw him kissing that lady, so she filed for divorce immediately

Our story took place last decade, when the Original poster (OP) was 39, and her husband was 40. They were together for two decades, 15 of which they were married. They were both successful at work – he in finance, she in law – and quite well-off, and the woman always considered their marriage to be happy. And, well, no issues in their intimate life either.

The company where the author’s spouse worked had an all-male workforce, but one day, the bosses hired four women, one of whom the author’s husband began to mention from time to time in everyday conversations at home. Moreover, when our heroine asked for her name, the guy said he couldn’t remember… Becky, perhaps, but he wasn’t sure.

Alarm bells rang in the woman’s head! She knew the man she’d lived with for two decades very well, and she knew he never forgot things like a colleague’s name. One strange and alarming sign after another, especially after the OP activated her vigilance mode, and suddenly she began to notice the man occasionally removing his ring and exchanging strange glances with… what’s her name? Yeah, Becky.

If you think this was some elaborate, cunning plan to catch him red-handed, you’re mistaken. The guy fell for the simplest of tricks: the OP said she was going on business, but followed him to the office. There, she saw him and Becky kissing near the car. No sentimentality here – working in a law firm discourages people from doing that. The author simply filed for divorce and blocked the now-ex after his numerous desperate calls.

Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“In fact, some scientists claim that people involved in love affairs experience a decreased level of caution, likely due to the influence of the hormones,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “This theory hasn’t been tested, as far as I know, but it could explain this story.”

According to the expert, unfortunately, it often happens that people, with literally everything good in their lives, suddenly try to “step outside their comfort zone” in some peculiar way. All the while, they’re completely unaware of how their rash actions could affect their own lives and those of their loved ones.

“I’m also surprised by how easily this man made his infidelity obvious. However, a truly attentive person, who also knows their partner well, will always be able to spot and recognize any warning signs, body language, and unusual wordings,” Irina Matveeva summarizes.

People in the comments offered the author their sympathy and also praised her for being so vigilant. Some readers suggested that Becky, quite possibly, is now also dumping the hapless hubby over his upcoming divorce drama. And his desperate – but blocked – early morning calls to his wife are perhaps the best confirmation of this. So, what do you, our dear readers, think about this story?

Most commenters praised the woman for being really vigilant, and mocked her hapless spouse as well