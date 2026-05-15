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Do you know why we still love these James Bond movies, even though there’s not even 1% of actual spy work in them? It’s all about that unique spy atmosphere – the risk, danger, and refined, treacherous traps. After all, you only live twice…

So, our story today also has a unique spy-adventure flavor, though in reality, everything turned out to be much more prosaic. On the other hand, who knows, after all, the composure of one of the heroines in this story would be the envy of Agent 007 himself.

More info: Reddit

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Many cheating revenge stories mostly look just mean and petty, but this one is definitely like a refined spy tale

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author of the post once worked as a hotel front desk agent, and one day, a woman came there to book a room

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Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The strangest thing was that the woman wanted to book it for some guy’s name, and wanted to use an alias as well

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Image credits: wirestock_creators / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Then the guy showed up and went upstairs – only for the woman to walk down calmly, just a few minutes later

Image credits: __Blaizia__

It turned out to be a brilliant cheating revenge plan, as the two were actually spouses, and she tricked him into a hotel date on behalf of his mistress

The original poster (OP) once worked as a front desk agent at a pretty posh hotel, and toward the end of her day shift, a lady approached her to rent a room for just a couple of hours. The author explained that they weren’t a motel, so she’d have to pay for the entire day. The client politely agreed, but asked to put the room down under the name of a man who would be arriving shortly.

Then, the strangeness continued – this lady also asked to be added to the staff list under an alias, and to be addressed only by that name if necessary. The theme from “Casino Royale” must’ve started playing somewhere in our heroine’s head, but she placed the order, and the woman went upstairs. A little while later, the guy showed up, took his key, and also went upstairs…

At that moment, the OP was almost certain it was a one-night stand, but she was so wrong! Literally a couple of minutes later, this lady came downstairs, calmly handed over both her keys and the guy’s, and went to the valet to pick up her car. The author and her colleague were already beginning to worry about the guy’s life, but after a while, he also showed up and walked to the exit.

And only then did another colleague tell the OP the ending to this story! It turned out the guy was the lady’s husband, and she’d booked the room on behalf of his mistress, but instead she’d met him in the room herself, sitting on the bed! In the parking lot, she simply demanded the key to their house and then cold-bloodedly drove away. “The point is, this woman is all I aspire to be,” the original poster concludes.

Image credits: seventyfour / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Let’s start by being honest: people in marriages have cheated, are cheating, and will definitely cheat. For example, this recent YouGov poll shows that among Americans who’ve ever been in a monogamous relationship, 33% admitted to cheating at least once, and 54% said they’d been cheated on. Moreover, as this survey also notes, men cheat more often – 20% versus 13% of women.

Interestingly, after infidelity, 75% of those who were cheated on broke up with their unfaithful partner at least once. However, 39% of those who were cheated on later got back together. I don’t know how applicable this statistic is to the story we’ve described, as such cold-blooded behavior when setting a trap for a cheating hubby almost eliminates any possibility of emotionality and remorse later.

On the other hand, the very concept of infidelity is becoming “blurred” today, as this article at the American Survey Center reasonably asserts. While it used to be fairly transparent before, today’s various messaging apps, social media, and dating apps create varying “levels of infidelity.” Perhaps that’s why this lady felt the need to witness her husband’s infidelity with her own eyes.

People in the comments were generally delighted by the wife’s refined, non-violent revenge. According to responders, it takes nerves of steel to resist the urge to set such a cunning trap for a cheating spouse. Many commenters can only hope that this lady’s husband was subsequently unable to persuade her to forgive him… And how do you, our dear readers, think this story should’ve ended?

Most commenters were just in awe over the woman’s nerves and cold-bloodedness, and gave her a shoutout for such a refined revenge plan