ADVERTISEMENT

You know, one of my longtime friends has an unconventional approach to life – always assuming everyone around him is a jerk. If this doesn’t pan out, he’ll be in for a pleasant surprise; if it does, well, at least there won’t be any disappointment. Apparently, this approach can apply to close relatives, too.

At least, our narrator today wasn’t expecting any backstabbing from her younger sis and her boyfriend – until she accidentally discovered they’d been having an affair behind her back for over a year. In any case, at least she got her revenge on both of them…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes, you wouldn’t expect any backstabbing from your close ones, but it happens anyway

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author of the post had been dating her boyfriend for 3 years, but they broke up recently

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: halayalex / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The reason for this was the author finding out that her younger sis actually had a longtime affair with the guy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ArthurHidden / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The woman cut all ties with both of them, and then the sis tried to justify herself and apologize

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anonymous

ADVERTISEMENT

The author didn’t believe the sis was sincere, so she only responded with a bitter and angry message to her

So, the original poster (OP) is a 25-year-old woman. She has a sister who is a year younger, and whom our heroine, by her own words, has always helped with everything – from school to work, to good advice for everyday problems. She also had a boyfriend of three years, and now her sister is dating him.

The guy had always been an avid gamer, and our heroine, although she didn’t share his passion, always supported him. For example, she recently gifted him a gaming PC. Her sis, however, was also a gamer, and they always chatted together, discussing games. As it turned out later, they discussed more than just games and exchanged more than just game screenshots…

ADVERTISEMENT

Long story short, the author recently discovered that her boyfriend not only slept with her sister for a year, but they also constantly discussed her. The sis always demanded that her affair partner confirm that she was better and prettier than the OP, and he readily agreed. For our narrator, this was a double low blow, and she decided to get revenge.

Yes, she kicked the guy out, but she kept the PC she’d given him. She cut all ties with both of them, and when her sister tried to mend fences, making excuses, the author sent her a message full of anger and bitterness, literally attacking her for all her flaws. The OP didn’t even open her sister’s voicemail response, replying with just a 😂 emoji.

Image credits: EmilyStock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“Any betrayal – and there’s no other way to describe the story; it was a double betrayal. So, any betrayal of a loved one is such a low act that it deserves at least burning all the bridges with the traitor,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the expert, if the original poster’s sister had truly felt any remorse for her actions, she certainly wouldn’t have continued dating her sister’s ex-boyfriend. But she didn’t, so her “attempt at reconciliation” should most likely be regarded as simply an attempt at emotional manipulation.

“I’m glad this woman didn’t reconcile – because no matter how close their bond actually was, there’s no forgiveness for such a betrayal. Perhaps years from now the sisters will reconnect, one way or another, but based on my professional experience, it’s unlikely their relationship will ever be the same,” Irina Matveeva concludes.

People in the comments also massively supported the original poster, claiming she acted absolutely correctly and that her sis and ex actually deserved each other, both being absolutely deceitful and hypocritical. According to the majority of respondents, the author did the right thing by telling her sister off. So, do you, our dear readers, also agree?

ADVERTISEMENT

Most commenters agreed that the author did everything right, and claimed that her sis and ex actually deserved each other

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT