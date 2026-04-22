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Being betrayed by the love of your life is horrible enough as it is. What’s even worse is a second betrayal from a family member you used to trust with your life. Unfortunately, this isn’t the plot of a soap opera, but someone’s actual, real-life experience.

A devastated young woman went viral after revealing how she uncovered her sister’s year-long secret affair with her boyfriend. She decided to call her out by sending the cruelest message she possibly could. And she doesn’t regret it at all! Scroll down to read her full story about being cheated on in the worst way possible.

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Intentionally hurting the people closest to you is an awful thing to do

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how she became the victim of a double betrayal from her boyfriend and sister. She decided to get revenge

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Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: anonymous

Being betrayed by your loved ones can be a traumatic experience

Being betrayed by the people closest to you can have a huge negative impact on your life. You might find it difficult to trust anyone after this. And you may need to work with a therapist to reframe the events, accept what happened, start healing, and move on.

As Verywell Mind stresses, betrayal in your closest relationships can lead to anger, self-blame, and make you feel particularly vulnerable. You might also lose confidence in yourself and socially withdraw from others.

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Meanwhile, being betrayed by a romantic partner is considered to be a form of interpersonal trauma. Between a third to two-thrids of individuals who have been betrayed by their partners romantically exhibit symptoms of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (aka PTSD) at “clinically meaningful levels.”

Your romantic relationships aside, it is also deeply hurtful when you get betrayed by your family members. Your family is meant to create a secure foundation in your life. These are the people whom you are supposed to trust unconditionally and who are meant to support you no matter what. Well, that’s the ideal anyway.

If that foundation of safety and nurturing is missing, it can lead to long-term damage. For instance, if the secure bond between parents and children is broken, it can lead to issues with emotional regulation. Furthermore, kids with betrayal trauma tend to be more aggressive and don’t communicate as positively.

If you’re on the fence about forgiving someone, you need to consider whether they’ve taken responsibility for their actions

At the end of the day, betrayal is a deeply personal event. Nobody, not your loved ones, not strangers on the internet, can decide how you should react. Whether or not to try to salvage the relationship or move on from it after you’ve been betrayed is entirely up to you.

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A lot depends on how deep the relationship used to be, what it meant to you, how serious the betrayal is, and how willing you are to forgive others.

On top of that, you have to consider how the person who betrayed you is behaving after the fact. Are they apologetic at all for what they’ve done to you and the trust they’ve broken? How willing are they to make amends? Are they potentially willing to go to therapy to try to mend the relationship? Are they taking responsibility for their actions or avoiding it?

Image credits: Nini FromParis/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Once again, whether or not you continue the relationship is a personal decision. “If you realize that you want to end the relationship, it is OK to do so. You shouldn’t feel pressured to keep a relationship that doesn’t bring you joy. However, if you decide to repair the relationship, that is also OK as long as your personal safety isn’t at risk,” Verywell Mind stresses.

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In this context, it is natural to feel like you’ve lost something precious to you. It is perfectly acceptable to allow yourself some space to grieve for how the relationship has changed, whether you plan to fix it or cut the person out of your life.

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How would you have handled the situation if you were in the author’s shoes? Has a loved one or close friend ever betrayed you to this degree? Share your thoughts in the comments.

The woman then revealed more details about her unique situation

The internet commented on the relationship drama as the story started going viral

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Later, the author shared the cruel and brutally honest message that she sent her sister

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Image credits: Ruan Richard Rodrigues/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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She then shared an important update about where things went from there

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Image credits: Blue-Titan/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: anonymous

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Here’s what some other readers said about the tense drama

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After more time passed, the author had another update to share

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Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: anonymous

The internet had a lot to say

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