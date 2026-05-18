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Wise people say that time is the best helper and the best healer, and that good relationships are only those that stand the test of time. However, reality often blatantly refutes this worldly wisdom, and here’s more proof.

The story we’re about to tell you today explains that even a few years of a wonderful relationship don’t guarantee that your partner will not only cheat on you, but will also openly mock you behind your back. Don’t believe me? Then let’s read on.

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes, even the best and nicest romantic relationships end with a gross betrayal, and here’s another story to prove this

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is a 21-year-old female student, and she was recently betrayed by her girlfriend of 3 years

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Image credits: wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Everything was okay for almost 3 years, but recently, the author’s girlfriend started being cagey with her phone, and she got suspicious

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Image credits: natali_brill / Magnific (not the actual photo)

One day, she managed to take her phone and found out not only about her affair with another woman, but about her outright mockery of her behind her back

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The girlfriend even sent that woman the author’s intimate photos, to mock them together

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Image credits: Kelsey Todd / Unslpash (not the actual photo)

The relationship was clearly over, but the author hesitated about whether or not to inform the now-ex-boss of her inappropriate behavior

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The author’s other idea was to tell this to the ex’ mother, with whom she had always been on good terms

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So she actually did and broke up with the cheating partner, despite her tears and fruitless attempts to apologize

So, the Original poster (OP) is 21 years old, and for the past 3 years, she’s been in a relationship with another female student at her college, who’s 2 years older than her. The author recalls that her girlfriend couldn’t believe for a long time that the OP was a lesbian because of her “having a very feminine style,” but later said she’d always really liked that about her.

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And so, recently, our narrator noticed that her girlfriend was being so cagey on her phone, and she became suspicious. She managed to check her phone while she was in the shower – and yes, it turned out she was cheating on her with another female student. But that wasn’t even the most devastating discovery for the original poster!

It turned out that her girlfriend had been mocking the author and her appearance in chats with that woman, claiming that women with her appearance couldn’t possibly be smart. The affair partner once asked for intimate photos of the author, and the girlfriend sent them, only to laugh with her again about her “over-the-top femininity.”

Well, the OP took screenshots of this chat and forwarded them to her phone, and then she was faced with the dilemma of what to do. Clearly, their relationship was over, but the author felt completely betrayed and wanted revenge. She planned to forward these screenshots to her now-ex-girlfriend’s supervisor to ruin her internship and also to complain to her mom, with whom she’d always been on great terms.

Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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“In any case, even though youth can sometimes be characterized by completely reckless decisions in relationships, this story actually feels like a triple betrayal,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda contacted for a comment on this situation.

According to the expert, while cheating on and making fun of your significant other behind their back are certainly inappropriate, but at least not illegal, sending intimate photos of someone to others without their consent is a situation where legal action is 100% appropriate. At least, in such situations, people have taken precisely such steps more than once.

“Some might say you have to be above it to avoid responding to vileness with vileness – but in this situation, it seems to me, it’s a perfectly symmetrical response. So I wouldn’t be surprised if this woman does just that, despite her moral hesitations in this situation,” Irina Matveeva summarizes.

People in the comments also urged the author not to give up on her intentions and to follow through, punishing her now-ex for these vile actions. In an update, the OP admitted that she did just that, despite all the ex’s tears and her fruitless attempts to apologize. Well, now the decision will be made by the curator of the author’s ex. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with the author’s decision?

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Most commenters claimed that the author did everything right, and that she could actually even take legal action against her former partner

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