There's a fine line between mocking and bullying. But when said and delivered the right way, a burn can be a wonderful comedic moment. The citizens of the Internet can be masters of trolling, and their retorts can be particularly creative.

There's a page on Facebook that collects such funny posts from all over the internet titled "Mocking people in a voice they don't even have." If you're a fan of people giving others a reality check or mocking themselves in a self-deprecating manner, these posts might just be for you!

More info: Facebook

#1

Grocery store shelf showing condoms next to diapers with a sign highlighting price difference in a mocking posts jokes memes style.

Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #2

    Vultures striking humorous poses with wings spread wide, illustrating mocking posts jokes memes about dresses with pockets.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #3

    Mocking posts jokes memes showing a political figure meeting the Pope with humorous social media comments.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #4

    Twitter post showing a humorous update with mocking posts jokes memes about not having life together.

    35mmPapi Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope it was waffles. Waffles are awesome. Hmmm, waffles...

    #5

    Screenshot of a funny mocking posts joke with playful pet names turning mean in text messages.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #6

    Close-up of a PS2 game disc reflecting a face with text showing an unexpected mocking posts jokes memes burn.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #7

    Mocking posts joke showing a paperclip hiding challenge with a funny comment on how to avoid the detective finding it.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #8

    Group selfie of six men in tuxedos making funny faces, perfect for mocking posts jokes memes content.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #9

    Elderly couple wearing matching shirts with funny messages at an outdoor market, perfect for mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would be the other way with me and husband, I be wearing the if lost T

    #10

    Tweet mocking Volkswagen Italy's Instagram handle with a joke about their package deals, reflecting popular mocking posts jokes memes.

    mikjcal Report

    #11

    Plate of dry, overcooked steak slices with a fork, shared in a mocking posts jokes memes tweet.

    theereal_one Report

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love my steak like I love my women, after they've been frying on the beach for 2 days.

    #12

    Text message exchange showing a mocking posts joke where an employee denies calling a customer dumb.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #13

    Text message conversation joking about attending the same school as a dad with mocking posts jokes memes style.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #14

    3D model of Adam with a serious expression used in mocking posts jokes memes about the first human created by God.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #15

    Social media post mocking jeans design with a strap circled, joking about helping short friends grab you in crowds.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A dwarf emergency handle. Seriously though its a hammer strap for construction workers. The one on the picture is a fashion version of said thing, made completly useless

    #16

    Mocking posts joke showing a social media comment about walking in black clothing and hitting someone.

    PanderShirts Report

    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've had to swerve at last minute to avoid someone walking down the edge of a country road. No sidewalks, no streetlights, in the dark, pedestrian in dark clothing. They were next thing to invisible. We really, truly, can't see you, please get a reflective high viz vest or sash.

    #17

    Sculptures showing tired figures leaning on large heads, illustrating frustration in mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #18

    Courtroom sketch of two men, one in a suit and one in a yellow prison uniform, shared in mocking posts and memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something to do with it being illegal to take photographs in court?

    #19

    Screenshot of mocking posts jokes memes about deodorants created to solve a fake problem and thrive due to societal influence.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I discovered that sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) is much more effective, doesn't ruin clothes, is cheaper and won't clog pores. Good for shoes as well.

    #20

    Meme mocking a NASA discovery of an Earth-like exoplanet with lava rain, featuring a humorous social media reaction.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    rogierklop avatar
    Roger9er
    Roger9er
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We say 'the floor is lava', yet I'd rather be on our own planet...

    #21

    Hand holding a tube with removable cap that saves time shown in a mocking posts jokes memes style image.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #22

    Screenshot of a mocking post showing a funny text message about wanting to eat pasta alone in silence.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #23

    Small dog with messy black wig and tired expression, humorously illustrating mocking posts jokes memes about hard work glow.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what I see in the mirror every morning when I've just got up

    #24

    Close-up of a child's bruised elbows shared in a mocking posts jokes memes screenshot on social media.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #25

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a funny parking appeal with mocking posts jokes memes style humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im a silly little goose sometimes aswell

    #26

    Email exchange showing a mocking posts jokes memes about a leave request rejected due to coronavirus infection.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #27

    Text message exchange showing a mocking tone in a conversation, fitting the style of mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #28

    Close-up of a dog’s concerned face with a rainbow overlay, a mocking posts joke about saying partner instead of boyfriend or girlfriend.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've started referring to everyone's significant other as a significant other or partner. Just seems more egalitarian.

    #29

    Tweet mocking posts with a joke about stress relief shown on a living room wall with inhale and exhale art prints.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #30

    Movie posters with pronouns IT, Us, They/Them, You, Them, and Him, shared as mocking posts jokes memes about pronoun universe.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/We_(unreleased_film)

    #31

    3D model of an unusual ideal body shape shown from front and side, mocking posts jokes memes style.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #32

    Tweet comparing being in your 30s in the 90s versus 2025 with a humorous tone mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being 30 today feels like you are stuck in the starting zone of dark souls trying to figure out how to block attacks. At 40 you constantly get killed by everything.

    Person holding a lit cigarette on a rooftop at night with city lights, mocking posts jokes memes about urban life.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #34

    A mocking post joking about the right to roam in a small forest patch surrounded by highways.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #35

    Comparison meme showing Wednesday TV show posters from 2022 and 2025, mocking posts about long wait for new episodes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #36

    Chubby orange cat licking lips while eyeing a cheesy baked dish, capturing a funny mocking posts joke moment.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #37

    Movie snacks with drinks, popcorn, and chips at a theater counter, featured in mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #38

    Pink-frosted donut labeled pretty boy displayed in a bakery case, a mocking posts jokes memes visual humor.

    httpsosweet Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ow, I just thought of the hole at first, until I read the text.. 🫡

    #39

    Empty orange bowl with a handwritten note for kids, illustrating mocking posts jokes memes about candy shortage.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #40

    Image of the Three Gorges Dam with a mocking post joke about Earth's rotation slowed by 0.06 microseconds.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #41

    Mocking posts with jokes and memes about Tom Holland and Zendaya's planned marriage in a humorous social media reaction.

    ReddCinema Report

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww. They are going to make the cutest little swarm of spiderlings.

    #42

    Four meal images including corn on the cob, steak with potatoes and green beans, roasted chicken, and beef tacos humorously used in mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #43

    A beautiful country estate with horses running on a fenced circular lawn in mocking posts jokes memes format.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #44

    Text message exchange with a joke about worst fear featuring mocking posts jokes memes humor in blue and gray chat bubbles.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #45

    Cube made from cotton swabs on a wooden floor with a humorous caption, part of mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thought it was bigger. Thought it was a footstool. Thought, dam that's a neat footstool. And now I want one.

    #46

    A mocking posts jokes memes showing a dinosaur embryo inside a fossilized egg with a humorous caption.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #47

    Texting conversation with joking mocking posts about pregaming for a two-year-old's birthday party.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #48

    Tweet screenshot showing a funny mocking post joke where a drunk man at a poker table says Malphabet.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    Mocking posts jokes memes about skipping college to watch Avengers Endgame and getting caught by a teacher at the movie.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #50

    Text message conversation showing a humorous exchange perfect for mocking posts jokes memes about feeling animosity after a nap.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #51

    Sleeping woman with airplane mode, silent mode, mute, and do not disturb enabled in a mocking posts jokes memes format.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #52

    Sign on store shelf of aluminum foil boxes humorously claims a free hat in every box, mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a social media post featuring a man eating a sandwich with mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #54

    Tweet showing Japanese lawmakers debating AI Studio Ghibli image ban, paired with a mocking posts jokes memes anime scene.

    Dexerto Report

    babacaine avatar
    Baba Caine
    Baba Caine
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And so they shud, destroying master pieces for c**p memes

    #55

    Text message exchange with playful confusion about doing hair, illustrating mocking posts jokes memes style humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #56

    Close-up of an open-faced BLT sandwich with bacon, lettuce, and tomato shared in mocking posts jokes memes format.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To me tomatoes are placeholders where they could've put something actually tasty.

    Screenshot of a humorous text from a dad asking for Netflix login details, featuring mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #58

    X-ray image showing broken bones with humorous mocking posts jokes memes about fighting a gorilla.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #59

    Stylish snail-shaped boots displayed on a store shelf as part of mocking posts jokes memes about unusual footwear.

    meatsical Report

    #60

    Tweet showing a story about mocking posts with a clever comeback after being mocked on a university presentation.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #61

    Tweet jokingly warns about atheist toast with jam spelling out Satan, sharing mocking posts jokes memes about odd food messages.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #62

    Funny mocking post showing colorful balloon clusters tied with rubber bands as a joke meme about pan flute sounds.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #63

    Paris Hilton kissing a woman's belly by mistake with people around, shared as mocking posts jokes memes online.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #64

    Young man in a car with messy hair, TikTok comments mocking posts jokes memes about needing a haircut and style advice.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #65

    Chat screenshot mocking posts jokes memes shows Coinbase assistant asking if issue resolved before closing chat abruptly.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    birgit200x avatar
    Bored Birgit
    Bored Birgit
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had that on various games. Troubleshooter help center need solved cases.

    #66

    Anatomical illustration of a plank exercise with a caption about time perception in mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #67

    Screenshot of a mocking post asking for suggestions on the worst uses of free will, with climbing Mount Everest listed.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    c-chotwattakawanich avatar
    Passerby
    Passerby
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Electing the orange man. I still cannot fathom how that happened.

    #68

    Mocking posts jokes memes showing a funny conversation about what people do in the shower for over 45 minutes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #69

    Twitter post mocking new Pope with math joke, blending humor and clever wordplay in mocking posts and jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #70

    Sean Bean in two medieval costumes with a sword, used in mocking posts jokes memes about his birthday.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #71

    A funny mocking post with a koala pun joke illustrating humor in memes and jokes about college boys.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #72

    Tweet showing a woman upset and the caption about not being able to listen to friends teaching card game rules, mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #73

    Screenshot of mocking posts jokes memes with colorful Gatorade bottles and humorous text about their best use.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the fact that its not described by flavor, but color

    #74

    Young man in a beanie and sweater taking a selfie with a caption about money flashbacks in mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #75

    Young man in a white tank top looking pained, paired with a mocking posts jokes memes caption about stomach pain timing.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #76

    Tweet reacting with disbelief to a confusing multiple-choice question, showcasing mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #77

    Tweet mocking airport shops with luxury brand stores like Prada, Balenciaga, and Breitling in a modern airport setting.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's for airport profit, not traveller convenience. "We have people trapped for two hours between security and boarding. They have sufficient disposable income to pay airfare, and they're bored. How can we convert that into profit?"

    #78

    Chat conversation with mocking posts jokes memes about selling a PC and a humorous reply involving a ouija board.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #79

    Social media post mocking Disney's halt of live action remakes after Snow White's box office failure with humorous reaction.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #80

    Sandwich cut into triangle and square shapes debating which has more sandwich, mocking posts jokes memes humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #81

    Tweet mocking post joke about sharing personal details such as trauma or favorite color with a sarcastic tone.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #82

    Sprite ginger soda bottle in a fridge with a funny caption mocking posts and jokes about the drink.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #83

    Twitter post by George Pointon joking about someone who is academically smart but also possibly the dumbest person ever, mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #84

    A chubby squirrel sitting on a path, humorously illustrating mocking posts and jokes about overeating moments.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #85

    A humorous mocking post from Popeyes about being short staffed and asking impatient customers to apply, part of jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #86

    Figure of Godzilla combing the hair of a colorful toy pony, representing contrasting personalities in mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #87

    Tweet about balancing self care and self destruction with humor, fitting mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #88

    Person carrying an oversized speaker while heading to the shower, a humorous mocking posts joke meme image.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #89

    Hand holding a large Hua Moa banana outdoors with text mocking posts jokes memes about its size and texture.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #90

    Text message exchange showing a mocking posts joke where someone confronts a hacker impersonating a dead aunt.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #91

    Mocking posts about doctors asking number of lifetime partners with humorous multiple-choice options and nervous reaction.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #92

    Tweet showing Google Translate converting speed bump from English to Norwegian as fartsdump, highlighting mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Speedcontrol is “fartkontrol” in danish.

    A smiling man and woman in winter clothes with snow on their faces and a mocking posts jokes memes caption overlay.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

    #94

    Twitter post showing worn-out and new wallets with a humorous caption about men's attachment to old wallets in mocking posts jokes memes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have. Report

