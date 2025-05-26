ADVERTISEMENT

There's a fine line between mocking and bullying. But when said and delivered the right way, a burn can be a wonderful comedic moment. The citizens of the Internet can be masters of trolling, and their retorts can be particularly creative.

There's a page on Facebook that collects such funny posts from all over the internet titled "Mocking people in a voice they don't even have." If you're a fan of people giving others a reality check or mocking themselves in a self-deprecating manner, these posts might just be for you!

More info: Facebook