It’s no secret that many people go online just to have a good laugh or mindlessly scroll through amusing content for a while. And there’s nothing wrong with that; we know it’s a great way to fight boredom!

Fighting boredom is exactly what we’re here to do—this time with some funny posts, shared by the ‘Mocking people in a voice they don't even have’ page on Facebook. With over 500k likes, it is a gold mine of amusing content, so if you’re looking for something fun to browse as you sit back and unwind, look no further—just scroll down to find the posts. And, of course, make sure to upvote your favorites!

#1

Online humor meme about school lunches and biblical references.

Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Well, like they said to Joan of Ark "Build a girl a fire, she'll be warm for a day. Set a girl on fire, she'll be warm for the rest of her life."

View more comments
    #2

    Tweet on peak internet humor: "I’m not explaining economics of tariffs to people who think workplace diversity crashes planes."

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , DapperDomo

    #3

    Sticker on a toilet saying "A trans person peed here. Everyone survived," illustrating peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    View more comments
    #4

    Tweet humorously depicts learning C++ and using Google, showcasing peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    Francois
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Scientist/developer here, every line of my code is googled.

    View more comments
    #5

    Reddit post humor example with "My mom hooks up with my friends" confession and supportive comment.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #6

    Tweet from TheTinderBlog about humorous nostalgia with toilet paper and eggs. Peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , TheTinderBlog

    #7

    Image of a humorous IT tweet about fixing a network cable issue, aligning with peak internet humor trends.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    Chuckie
    Chuckie
    Chuckie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    send this to the guy who drove 2 hours from previous post

    View more comments
    #8

    Tweet mocking Charles Darwin's humorous note, highlighting peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , Plant_Phillips

    #9

    CAPTCHA asking to select squares with motorcycles, showing rows of parked motorcycles as peak internet humor example.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #10

    Wedding photo used in a humorous dating profile, a satirical example of peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    View more comments
    #11

    Tweet showcasing peak internet humor with a funny mom story shared by Aubrey Hirsch, highlighting kids' innocent perspectives.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , aubreyhirsch

    View more comments
    #12

    Tweet by Elizabeth McCracken humorously discussing a medical record note about being attacked by geese.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    Bart
    Bart
    Bart
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Imagine getting attacked by a swarm of bees next... And staying alive off course...

    #13

    Two tweets showcasing peak internet humor about IT professionals and a server issue.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #14

    Meme about peak internet humor featuring a Sesame Street character and a tweet about Oscar the Grouch.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , DeionGottaSTFU

    Corvus
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    A trash can is still a home, more or less. Elon Musk would tell Oscar that he is having it too easy and that he is a lazy burden on society!

    View more comments
    #15

    Tweet showcasing peak internet humor about childhood fear of splitting an atom causing an explosion.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , nikkineups

    #16

    Humorous text about working from home, highlighting social downsides.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #17

    Car with humorous license plate reading "UMMMM NO," showcasing peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #18

    Twitter post humor about Arctic and Antarctic bears, shared by Amanda Smith.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    Pedantic Panda
    Pedantic Panda
    Pedantic Panda
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    But nothing got to do with polar bears, just Ursa Major and Minor

    View more comments
    #19

    BuzzFeed article showing a split image of a celebrity and a fictional character, showcasing internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    justagirl
    justagirl
    justagirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Woah! They should totally cast him in a Harry Potter movie if they make one.

    #20

    Image of humorous news headline about a girl mistaking bees for monsters in her room, exemplifying internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #21

    Twitter screenshot featuring internet humor and a Norman Rockwell painting.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , wrobbee

    #22

    Comments showing peak internet humor with wordplay on 'hello' and 'funeral'.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    View more comments
    #23

    Online humor example comparing Canadian and American life expectancy.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    View more comments
    #24

    Tweet showing peak internet humor about starting a podcast with absurd accusations.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , kurtisconner

    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    That's Trump's White House briefings. "It was the black guy!"

    View more comments
    #25

    Mint chocolate chip ice cream with a humorous comment, showcasing internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , kimcinnamin

    Armac
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    What about chocolate with mint chips?

    #26

    Text post illustrating peak internet humor with a tweet about love language and cooking.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #27

    Peak Internet Humor: People walking fast on a crosswalk with a humorous caption about happiness.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #28

    The Beatles in RPG shirts, showcasing peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #29

    Text image of a humorous tweet about couch and bed sleepy from a popular internet humor account.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , carpeangela

    #30

    Tweet screenshot shows renovated kitchen stove with ignited burners, exemplifying peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , imsecsee

    #31

    Text conversation showcasing peak internet humor about benefits of going to the gym.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #32

    Tweet sharing peak internet humor about cleaning, with crying face emojis.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , JaYunnaMonae

    #33

    Spider season in Australia with web-covered landscapes; humorous tweet about burning the whole country.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #34

    Discman in museum display, highlighting peak internet humor with nostalgic commentary.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #35

    Funny tweet about grandpa jokingly becoming Spider-Man, showcasing peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #36

    Tweet about daycare expenses and frequent illnesses, showcasing peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    Francois
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    So true, I had a cold for 3 months when my little one went to nursery.

    View more comments
    #37

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange about eating chocolate wrappers, highlighting peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #38

    Person expressing relief, standing beside a car, embodying peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    karen snyder
    karen snyder
    karen snyder
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Meanwhile on Bored Panda, I literally was interrupted twice trying to post this one sentence. And had to hit the zit sized x ten times

    View more comments
    #39

    Basketball player gesturing with frustration, capturing peak internet humor about uploading a resume and employment history.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #40

    Pilot proposing mid-flight, embodying peak internet humor through a viral social media post.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , Fred_Delicious

    #41

    Cartoon character with a sarcastic expression capturing peak internet humor about vacuuming dirt.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #42

    Internet humor text about hiring movers if over 35 to avoid injuring friends for pizza and drinks.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #43

    Facebook chat screenshot, showcasing peak internet humor with a message about buying chairs.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    View more comments
    #44

    Tweet about peak internet humor with a bidet experience in cold weather.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #45

    Tweet joke about adult life struggles, highlighting peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #46

    Two men with crossed arms in a humorous meme format, embodying peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #47

    Comic-style image featuring humorous text about a dog eating homework, showcasing peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #48

    Man holding a small cup, illustrating peak internet humor about dependency on water.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    Corvus
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Dude, I can quit anytime! It just helps me focus, it's not like I am obsessed with drinking it all the time.

    View more comments
    #49

    Text conversation showcasing peak internet humor with playful misunderstandings.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #50

    Twitter conversation demonstrating peak internet humor about male loneliness and relationships.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #51

    Tweet thread showcasing peak internet humor with a sarcastic reply about strict parenting rules.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #52

    Text exchange showcasing peak internet humor about relationship drama.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #53

    Text post humorously commenting on people who order boneless wings closing the fridge with their hips.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #54

    Two men in an office having a humorous job interview, exemplifying peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #55

    Text exchange showing peak internet humor about energy drinks and healthcare.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #56

    Humorous internet comment exchange about vaccines and bananas, showing classic peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #57

    Tweet about parents not forcing hobbies, exemplifying peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , clur19

    #58

    Peak internet humor meme contrasting "finding out" vs "realizing" with dramatic image on left, cartoon on right.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have , oylakin

    #59

    Text conversation showcasing peak internet humor with witty exchanges and playful challenges.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #60

    Man tapping his head with text above, showcasing peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    In handcuffs and leg chains on a minimally heated C-17.

    #61

    Text exchange humor with bird meme; "ID Help Center" response and angry bird expression highlight peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #62

    Ambulance in motion with ironic caption, example of peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #63

    Person in a shower under text "No Human Contact for 7 Days," exemplifying peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have

    #

    Sign reading "CAN FISH MICROWAVE SOUP" as a humorous example of peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #65

    LEGO 'One Piece' hat and tweet humorously questioning a single piece set, showcasing peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #66

    Peak internet humor example about a humorous shopping incident involving a mirror reflection mistake.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #67

    Cute glowing character in a cage with humorous text about working for many years, reflecting peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #68

    Cat humor meme with a cat in a hard hat pressing a button labeled "Close."

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #69

    Text post about NYC residents explaining bodegas, with humor about upsetting New Yorkers.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #70

    Person on a bus trying to stay still during a sudden brake, highlighting peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #71

    Text exchange about botox reflecting peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #72

    Text on image captures peak internet humor about job complaints.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #73

    Child watching TV closely; adult using VR headset humorously depicts changing tech habits, capturing peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #74

    Text post sharing peak internet humor about a boss and spinal surgery apology.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #75

    Social media post humorously showing a relationship status with altered images.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    emojisister avatar
    justagirl
    justagirl
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    honestly? pretty well excecuted. I genuinely can't tell which one is the original guy.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #76

    Spider-Man meme capturing peak Internet humor with a thoughtful pose and funny text about family stories.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #77

    Text exchange showcasing peak internet humor with dad jokes about grapes.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #78

    Library sign with cartoon illustration of peak internet humor featuring a "Teens Only" message.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #79

    Toilet with funny serial number, peak internet humor example with caption.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #80

    Squidward staring at space with a humorous caption, reflecting peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #81

    Humorous internet meme shows a sign with jumbled letters, illustrating the panic after biting hot food.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #82

    Man looking concerned, with text above describing humorous situation about a professor's reaction, showcasing internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #83

    Peak internet humor meme about pizza crust preferences with contrasting dialogue.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #84

    Tweet humor: Millennials joking about texting "here" instead of using doorbells.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #85

    Text post about peak internet humor saying, "Being SALTY is so last year. Start being MARINATED."

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #86

    Text meme about a girl ignoring her phone at a salon, highlighting peak internet humor.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    #87

    Peak internet humor with a funny Uber driver profile and humorous Facebook comment.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a major heart attack is on the way. You don't want to be in his Uber when that happens.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #88

    Text conversation showcasing peak internet humor about a catfish revenge story against a teacher.

    Mocking people in a voice they don't even have Report

