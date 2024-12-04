ADVERTISEMENT

Few things feel better than wasting time online. From snooping on past friends and perusing Facebook marketplace treasures to getting captivated by extreme cleaning and ‘What I eat in a day’ videos, there are plenty of ways to get sucked into the vastness of the Internet. But they say that time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time, right?

If you murmured a positive response, we have a fresh batch of pictures that are perfect for another minute or two of doomscrolling. Scroll down to find the most random and entertaining images from the Fun For Live Facebook page that you never knew you needed to see—until now, that is.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Not A Chance He Remembers His Password

Not A Chance He Remembers His Password

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

If It Fits I Sits

If It Fits I Sits

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
saralarca_1 avatar
Sk 27
Sk 27
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see nothing wrong with this.. what an impressive stacking job.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

A 2024 report revealed that internet users spend 400 minutes (nearly 7 hours!) online on average. This comes to about 47 hours a week and 101 days a year. It’s estimated that at this rate, a person who lives until 80 years old will spend more than 17 years of their life using the internet. 

These are some concerning numbers, if I were to say so myself. However, how we utilize our screen time is more important than how much time we spend looking at the colorful pixels, says Matthew Lapierre, Ph.D., an associate professor of communication.
#4

You Never Really Value Something Until It Leaves You

You Never Really Value Something Until It Leaves You

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Streaming TV in the background while doing chores at home doesn’t compare to spending 40 hours a week staring at your computer. 

“My own smartphone research shows that if I’m using my smartphone to connect interpersonally, I’m doing better as a human being,” he tells Fortune. “I’m feeling more connected; I’m feeling a greater sense of belonging.”
#7

The Tree I Ordered From Temu Finally Came

The Tree I Ordered From Temu Finally Came

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

My New Couch Set From Temu Finally Came

My New Couch Set From Temu Finally Came

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Our screen time can become less wasteful and more fulfilling if we prioritize quality over quantity. All we have to do is engage with content that is more enriching and purposeful. Being cautious of screen consumption in this way can be beneficial but we shouldn't panic about it unless it starts to negatively impact our lives. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

While mindless scrolling can be enjoyable, it can also be very unproductive. The Internet has this funny tendency to hijack our attention, which leads to getting fewer things done. When we are online, we become distracted and wasteful of time, which steals our focus and energy from work. 
#13

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

When Your Gingerbread House Doesn’t Work Out, You Improvise

When Your Gingerbread House Doesn’t Work Out, You Improvise

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I Think My Bro Got A Problem

I Think My Bro Got A Problem

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you ask someone what their favorite food is! 🍕🍕 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

The solution to this first-world problem isn’t to go cold turkey without our devices or internet connection. This is neither realistic nor possible, as many depend on it for their work and life. Instead, we should learn to incorporate meaningful activities into our daily routines.
#16

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Netflix And Chill

Netflix And Chill

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Sometimes all it takes to prevent one from doomscrolling for 30 minutes is to move their phone to the other side of the room or another room entirely. Integrating time limits can also be helpful. Various apps or even Instagram’s “take a break” feature can ensure that you stick to the boundaries you set yourself around spending time online. Websites like BlockSite also offer focus mode, which allows users to use only pre-approved work-related websites, which can increase productivity.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

First Come First Serve

First Come First Serve

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Damn Not Again

Damn Not Again

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

However, one of the things that helps us to remain most productive is taking breaks. Chances are that picking up your phone to check notifications or do some Instagram scrolling is your idea of rest, but this usually has the opposite effect. It burdens your brain with even more information and you become more fatigued and less willing to go back to your task. Instead, try a change of scenery, take 5 minutes to get a breath of fresh air, or squeeze in a lap around the park.

#22

When She Don’t Believe You’re At Work

When She Don’t Believe You’re At Work

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

If It Wasn't For Women, This Is How Most Guys Would Live

If It Wasn't For Women, This Is How Most Guys Would Live

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

If This Guy Isn't Single, He Will Be Soon

If This Guy Isn't Single, He Will Be Soon

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

A few other great tips are to track your productivity and browse with purpose. Computers and phones can track how much time you spend on particular websites. Take a look at them. How much time do you spend on email or mindless browsing or chatting in an 8-hour day? Seeing your habits that could be altered might spark your desire to interact with screens differently. And don’t browse just to browse. It doesn’t really help us to unwind. Instead, try to break the habit and begin interacting with technology with a purpose in mind. It’s not always necessary to be productive, but it can be beneficial to be aware and not waste time away once in a while. 
#25

Just Know I’m Go Be Fly When I’m Old Too

Just Know I’m Go Be Fly When I’m Old Too

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

My Wife Got Mad Because I Bought This Charger

My Wife Got Mad Because I Bought This Charger

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#27

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Tent From Temu Finally Came

My Tent From Temu Finally Came

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
saralarca_1 avatar
Sk 27
Sk 27
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Just tilt it more... why aren't you tilting it !! It will totally fit'

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Bathroom With A Glass Floor Over Abandoned Elevator Shaft

Bathroom With A Glass Floor Over Abandoned Elevator Shaft

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

What Kinda Oil I Need To Use

What Kinda Oil I Need To Use

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Self Support System

Self Support System

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Damn Ran Outta Toilet Paper

Damn Ran Outta Toilet Paper

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Somebody Left Their Booty In Taco Bell

Somebody Left Their Booty In Taco Bell

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I Wouldn't Announce I'd Won The Lottery, But There Would Be Signs

I Wouldn't Announce I'd Won The Lottery, But There Would Be Signs

Fun For live Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!