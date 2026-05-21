To jog your memory, we’ve put together a list of funny notes written by kids and shared online by their parents. Hopefully, they’ll make your day a little brighter and maybe even remind you to let your inner child out every once in a while.

Before we become polite, rule-abiding adults, we spend a good chunk of our lives as children who haven’t yet learned what society considers appropriate. Our imaginations run wild, and we say whatever pops into our heads without giving it much thought. Most of us just don’t remember what that felt like once we grow up.

#1 I Think I’m Raising A Good Kid For my birthday yesterday, my oldest (he’s almost 11) led me on a Post-it note scavenger hunt around the house until I finally found his actual present under the bathroom sink. The little guy actually gave me $20 of his own money so I could get myself something I enjoy. Pretty proud of his generosity (although I might slip some of this back into his piggy bank later). Also, I’m pretty flattered that stick-figure me has so many muscles and so much hair.



RELATED:

#2 A Letter From My Daughter

#3 Mashed Potatos

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My 12 Year Old’s Sense Of Humor

#5 Note To Bunny

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Found Out My Kid Had This On His School Classroom Wall All Year

#7 My Little Sister Left This Note On My Dresser Today

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I Leave A Pad Of Paper In My Son's Lunchbox So He Can Tell Me What He Liked Or Didn't Like In His Lunch. Yesterday He Wrote Me This Note

#9 Playdate Demands

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 What Sweet Little Notes Have You Been “Graced” With From Your Kids ? My oldest, who seems to remove an item from his list of foods that he will consume, surprisingly enjoyed peaches for the first time earlier this week. So I thought this was a win. Fast forward a few days: I go out and buy more peaches (fruit cups) to pack in his lunch. Well, the fruit cup came home, along with a note for me. This kid is going places in life. Just don't buy peaches.



ADVERTISEMENT

#11 My Kid Left A Note For Me In The Fridge

#12 My Kid Got Mad At Me And Decided To Write Me A Couple Of Notes To Express His Feelings

#13 This Kid

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I Will Pay You

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 A Kid I Work With Wrote Me An Apology Note

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 A Note I Wrote To My Mom When She Told Me To Stop Asking Questions And Go To Bed

#17 This Is A Real Letter My Boyfriend Sent To His Mom In The 3rd Grade. I Am Howling

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 One Of The Blankets Fell Down From My Daughter's Fort Overnight. I Didn't Know I Needed To Wake Up And Fix It, So This Is The Note I Got This Morning

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 The Duality Of Fatherhood (Valentine’s Edition). One Of These Valentine’s Notes Is From My 13-Year-Old. The Other Is From My 8-Year-Old

#20 So My Son Pulled The Towel Hook Out Of His Bathroom Wall And He Wrote Me This Fabulous Apology Note

#21 Ask 8 Year-Old Daughter To Unload The Dishwasher, She Writes Me This Note On Her Dry-Erase Board

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Kids Say The Darndest Things!

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 You Are Not Smart Because You Don't Believe In Unicorns

#24 Love Notes From An 8-Year-Old

#25 Wow. The Room Will Never Be Vacuumed Again!

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Camp Requires Kids To Write A Letter Home After The First Week

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Dear God

#28 My Brother Found A Note I Wrote About Him In The Old Family Car. I Was 9 At The Time

#29 A Letter My Younger Brother And I Wrote For My Mom After She Started Working At Our Elementary School

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 My Wife Had My Daughter Draw Pictures To Family Members With Her Christmas Wish List. Hilarity Ensued

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 We Have An 8-Year-Old Forger In My House. Note “I” Wrote To My 12-Year-Old Son

#32 Chants

#33 I Sure Do Love A Kid Note

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Our Middle Little Sure Loves Turkey Bacon! LOL

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 The Note To The Tooth Fairy My Little Sister Wrote

#36 An Apology Note I Wrote To My Friend When I Bit Him In First Grade While Playing Ben 10

#37 Found This Note My American Girl Doll Anna “Wrote” I don’t know who Billy Criter is, or what he does with the principal, but dear God it couldn’t have been what it looks like.



ADVERTISEMENT

#38 12 Yo Notes From First Day Of Class

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Please Enjoy My Brother's Runaway Note From A Few Years Back

#40 My Mom Dug Up This Old Note I Wrote For The Tooth Fairy, If You're Wondering, Yes She Understood And I Got My 25c

#41 My Daughter Did Research On How To Make A Certain Boy Like Her. These Are Her Notes

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 My Kid’s Notes To Each Other

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 My 8 Year Old Daughter Left Us A Note On The Fridge

#44 Im Sorry I Burped In Your Face

#45 Received This Note Passed Up To The Front Of The Car

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 My 6yr Old Son Called Me, Excited About Losing His Tooth Later in the day, the cleaning lady threw out his tooth when she made up the room. He was crying and panicking so my wife told him to write a letter.



ADVERTISEMENT

#47 My Niece Knows I Like Music And Tried Spelling “Auntie” On My Christmas Card

#48 6-Year-Old Me Really Thought This Would Work

#49 I Don’t Think My 10 Year Old Was Pleased To Receive The Narnia Books For Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My 7-Yr Old Son Drew Me A Picture Yesterday To Tell Me How Much I Suck

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Letter I Wrote To My Parents When I Was 7 My parents would always ask, "what do you think your punishment should be?", hence why I answered the question in advance.



#52 My Wife Had To Write A Not-Sick Note For School

#53 My Daughter Refused To Admit Eating The Powder From Emergen-C Vitamin Juice Mix And hiding the wrappers in the couch cushions. Eventually she left this note...



ADVERTISEMENT

#54 My Child Offered Me A Whopping $1.21 In Exchange For A Hundred (Uhunirit) Dollars

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 This Kid Is Going Places

#56 Our 7 Year Old Wrote This And Gave To My Husband After A Particular Brutal Car Ride Of Him Singing The plant comment was extra lol.



#57 A Note My Sister Wrote At School When She Was Six

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Little Note My Toddler Niece Wrote In Her Diary

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 The Night You And Mom Decide To Have Ice Cream For Dinner

#60 Asked My Daughter To Write An Apology Letter

#61 This Kid Is Going To Go Far In Life

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Vague Warning From My 12 Year Old Self, Found In A Notebook From 2000

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 I Was Packing And Found A Note I Made For My Mom When I Was Like, 8 Or Something. "Arivory"

#64 It Was Me, I Was The Stupid One

#65 Hairstylist GF Was Given This By A Kid Client