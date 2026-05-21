65 Funny Notes From Kids Who Had Complaints, Demands, And Big Feelings
Before we become polite, rule-abiding adults, we spend a good chunk of our lives as children who haven’t yet learned what society considers appropriate. Our imaginations run wild, and we say whatever pops into our heads without giving it much thought. Most of us just don’t remember what that felt like once we grow up.
To jog your memory, we’ve put together a list of funny notes written by kids and shared online by their parents. Hopefully, they’ll make your day a little brighter and maybe even remind you to let your inner child out every once in a while.
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I Think I’m Raising A Good Kid
For my birthday yesterday, my oldest (he’s almost 11) led me on a Post-it note scavenger hunt around the house until I finally found his actual present under the bathroom sink. The little guy actually gave me $20 of his own money so I could get myself something I enjoy. Pretty proud of his generosity (although I might slip some of this back into his piggy bank later). Also, I’m pretty flattered that stick-figure me has so many muscles and so much hair.
A Letter From My Daughter
Mashed Potatos
My 12 Year Old’s Sense Of Humor
Note To Bunny
Found Out My Kid Had This On His School Classroom Wall All Year
My Little Sister Left This Note On My Dresser Today
I Leave A Pad Of Paper In My Son's Lunchbox So He Can Tell Me What He Liked Or Didn't Like In His Lunch. Yesterday He Wrote Me This Note
"Comments are disabled for this note. Learn more" 😂😂
Playdate Demands
What Sweet Little Notes Have You Been “Graced” With From Your Kids ?
My oldest, who seems to remove an item from his list of foods that he will consume, surprisingly enjoyed peaches for the first time earlier this week. So I thought this was a win. Fast forward a few days: I go out and buy more peaches (fruit cups) to pack in his lunch. Well, the fruit cup came home, along with a note for me. This kid is going places in life. Just don't buy peaches.
My Kid Left A Note For Me In The Fridge
My Kid Got Mad At Me And Decided To Write Me A Couple Of Notes To Express His Feelings
This Kid
I Will Pay You
A Kid I Work With Wrote Me An Apology Note
A Note I Wrote To My Mom When She Told Me To Stop Asking Questions And Go To Bed
This Is A Real Letter My Boyfriend Sent To His Mom In The 3rd Grade. I Am Howling
One Of The Blankets Fell Down From My Daughter's Fort Overnight. I Didn't Know I Needed To Wake Up And Fix It, So This Is The Note I Got This Morning
The Duality Of Fatherhood (Valentine’s Edition). One Of These Valentine’s Notes Is From My 13-Year-Old. The Other Is From My 8-Year-Old
I would absolutely own the title of King of Farts from any son of mine.
So My Son Pulled The Towel Hook Out Of His Bathroom Wall And He Wrote Me This Fabulous Apology Note
Ask 8 Year-Old Daughter To Unload The Dishwasher, She Writes Me This Note On Her Dry-Erase Board
Kids Say The Darndest Things!
You Are Not Smart Because You Don't Believe In Unicorns
Unicorns are real, and they are much more like the ancient Greeks described them than those silly My Little Pony horses with narwhal horns. Unicorns had legs like elephants', and incredibly hard, tough skin, and huge, round feet. The key is to realize when you hear them described as "horses," that the ancients named Hippopotamuses, "River horses." Yes, that's what "hippopotamus" means. What's vaguely like a hippo, but lives on dry land; has an incredibly tough hide; massive, round feet; legs like an elephant, and a horn coming out of its face? Hint: Our name for it is Latin for "nose horn," but the Greeks called it, "single horn."
Love Notes From An 8-Year-Old
"Don't make me hangry. You wouldn't like me when I'm hangry."
Wow. The Room Will Never Be Vacuumed Again!
Camp Requires Kids To Write A Letter Home After The First Week
Dear God
My Brother Found A Note I Wrote About Him In The Old Family Car. I Was 9 At The Time
A Letter My Younger Brother And I Wrote For My Mom After She Started Working At Our Elementary School
My Wife Had My Daughter Draw Pictures To Family Members With Her Christmas Wish List. Hilarity Ensued
Dad with his hairy legs was great, but Mom and Grandma are fabulous!!
We Have An 8-Year-Old Forger In My House. Note “I” Wrote To My 12-Year-Old Son
Chants
I Sure Do Love A Kid Note
Our Middle Little Sure Loves Turkey Bacon! LOL
The Note To The Tooth Fairy My Little Sister Wrote
So glad she offers a variety of payment options, next will be low interest financing.
An Apology Note I Wrote To My Friend When I Bit Him In First Grade While Playing Ben 10
Found This Note My American Girl Doll Anna “Wrote”
I don’t know who Billy Criter is, or what he does with the principal, but dear God it couldn’t have been what it looks like.
I think it means exactly what it looks like, but hopefully was a rumour or film/TV quote that she overheard and didn't really understand.
12 Yo Notes From First Day Of Class
Please Enjoy My Brother's Runaway Note From A Few Years Back
My Mom Dug Up This Old Note I Wrote For The Tooth Fairy, If You're Wondering, Yes She Understood And I Got My 25c
My Daughter Did Research On How To Make A Certain Boy Like Her. These Are Her Notes
My Kid’s Notes To Each Other
My 8 Year Old Daughter Left Us A Note On The Fridge
Im Sorry I Burped In Your Face
Received This Note Passed Up To The Front Of The Car
My 6yr Old Son Called Me, Excited About Losing His Tooth
Later in the day, the cleaning lady threw out his tooth when she made up the room. He was crying and panicking so my wife told him to write a letter.
My Niece Knows I Like Music And Tried Spelling “Auntie” On My Christmas Card
6-Year-Old Me Really Thought This Would Work
I Don’t Think My 10 Year Old Was Pleased To Receive The Narnia Books For Christmas
My 7-Yr Old Son Drew Me A Picture Yesterday To Tell Me How Much I Suck
Letter I Wrote To My Parents When I Was 7
My parents would always ask, "what do you think your punishment should be?", hence why I answered the question in advance.
My Wife Had To Write A Not-Sick Note For School
My Daughter Refused To Admit Eating The Powder From Emergen-C Vitamin Juice Mix
And hiding the wrappers in the couch cushions. Eventually she left this note...
My Child Offered Me A Whopping $1.21 In Exchange For A Hundred (Uhunirit) Dollars
This Kid Is Going Places
Our 7 Year Old Wrote This And Gave To My Husband After A Particular Brutal Car Ride Of Him Singing
The plant comment was extra lol.
A Note My Sister Wrote At School When She Was Six
Little Note My Toddler Niece Wrote In Her Diary
Toddler? As in a child between ages 1 and 3? I think not.