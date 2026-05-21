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Before we become polite, rule-abiding adults, we spend a good chunk of our lives as children who haven’t yet learned what society considers appropriate. Our imaginations run wild, and we say whatever pops into our heads without giving it much thought. Most of us just don’t remember what that felt like once we grow up.

To jog your memory, we’ve put together a list of funny notes written by kids and shared online by their parents. Hopefully, they’ll make your day a little brighter and maybe even remind you to let your inner child out every once in a while.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Think I’m Raising A Good Kid

I Think I’m Raising A Good Kid

For my birthday yesterday, my oldest (he’s almost 11) led me on a Post-it note scavenger hunt around the house until I finally found his actual present under the bathroom sink. The little guy actually gave me $20 of his own money so I could get myself something I enjoy. Pretty proud of his generosity (although I might slip some of this back into his piggy bank later). Also, I’m pretty flattered that stick-figure me has so many muscles and so much hair.

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Peter Bear
Peter Bear
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a very generous kid, and I love the scavenger hunt!

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    #2

    A Letter From My Daughter

    A Letter From My Daughter

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    #3

    Mashed Potatos

    Mashed Potatos

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    #4

    My 12 Year Old’s Sense Of Humor

    My 12 Year Old’s Sense Of Humor

    Cafen8ed Report

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    #5

    Note To Bunny

    Note To Bunny

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    #6

    Found Out My Kid Had This On His School Classroom Wall All Year

    Found Out My Kid Had This On His School Classroom Wall All Year

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    #7

    My Little Sister Left This Note On My Dresser Today

    My Little Sister Left This Note On My Dresser Today

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    #8

    I Leave A Pad Of Paper In My Son's Lunchbox So He Can Tell Me What He Liked Or Didn't Like In His Lunch. Yesterday He Wrote Me This Note

    I Leave A Pad Of Paper In My Son's Lunchbox So He Can Tell Me What He Liked Or Didn't Like In His Lunch. Yesterday He Wrote Me This Note

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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Comments are disabled for this note. Learn more" 😂😂

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    #9

    Playdate Demands

    Playdate Demands

    aequoreamarbling Report

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    #10

    What Sweet Little Notes Have You Been “Graced” With From Your Kids ?

    What Sweet Little Notes Have You Been “Graced” With From Your Kids ?

    My oldest, who seems to remove an item from his list of foods that he will consume, surprisingly enjoyed peaches for the first time earlier this week. So I thought this was a win. Fast forward a few days: I go out and buy more peaches (fruit cups) to pack in his lunch. Well, the fruit cup came home, along with a note for me. This kid is going places in life. Just don't buy peaches.

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    #11

    My Kid Left A Note For Me In The Fridge

    My Kid Left A Note For Me In The Fridge

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    #12

    My Kid Got Mad At Me And Decided To Write Me A Couple Of Notes To Express His Feelings

    My Kid Got Mad At Me And Decided To Write Me A Couple Of Notes To Express His Feelings

    furygoat Report

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    #13

    This Kid

    This Kid

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    #14

    I Will Pay You

    I Will Pay You

    rockytopteacher Report

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    barkbark25
    barkbark25
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is sad.

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    #15

    A Kid I Work With Wrote Me An Apology Note

    A Kid I Work With Wrote Me An Apology Note

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Note I Wrote To My Mom When She Told Me To Stop Asking Questions And Go To Bed

    A Note I Wrote To My Mom When She Told Me To Stop Asking Questions And Go To Bed

    reddit.com Report

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    #17

    This Is A Real Letter My Boyfriend Sent To His Mom In The 3rd Grade. I Am Howling

    This Is A Real Letter My Boyfriend Sent To His Mom In The 3rd Grade. I Am Howling

    wandringstar Report

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    #18

    One Of The Blankets Fell Down From My Daughter's Fort Overnight. I Didn't Know I Needed To Wake Up And Fix It, So This Is The Note I Got This Morning

    One Of The Blankets Fell Down From My Daughter's Fort Overnight. I Didn't Know I Needed To Wake Up And Fix It, So This Is The Note I Got This Morning

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    #19

    The Duality Of Fatherhood (Valentine’s Edition). One Of These Valentine’s Notes Is From My 13-Year-Old. The Other Is From My 8-Year-Old

    The Duality Of Fatherhood (Valentine’s Edition). One Of These Valentine’s Notes Is From My 13-Year-Old. The Other Is From My 8-Year-Old

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    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would absolutely own the title of King of Farts from any son of mine.

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    #20

    So My Son Pulled The Towel Hook Out Of His Bathroom Wall And He Wrote Me This Fabulous Apology Note

    So My Son Pulled The Towel Hook Out Of His Bathroom Wall And He Wrote Me This Fabulous Apology Note

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    #21

    Ask 8 Year-Old Daughter To Unload The Dishwasher, She Writes Me This Note On Her Dry-Erase Board

    Ask 8 Year-Old Daughter To Unload The Dishwasher, She Writes Me This Note On Her Dry-Erase Board

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    #22

    Kids Say The Darndest Things!

    Kids Say The Darndest Things!

    nextgenacademytx Report

    9points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Martin Luther King and the Presidents are mad.

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    #23

    You Are Not Smart Because You Don't Believe In Unicorns

    You Are Not Smart Because You Don't Believe In Unicorns

    lettersfromafiveyearold Report

    9points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unicorns are real, and they are much more like the ancient Greeks described them than those silly My Little Pony horses with narwhal horns. Unicorns had legs like elephants', and incredibly hard, tough skin, and huge, round feet. The key is to realize when you hear them described as "horses," that the ancients named Hippopotamuses, "River horses." Yes, that's what "hippopotamus" means. What's vaguely like a hippo, but lives on dry land; has an incredibly tough hide; massive, round feet; legs like an elephant, and a horn coming out of its face? Hint: Our name for it is Latin for "nose horn," but the Greeks called it, "single horn."

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    #24

    Love Notes From An 8-Year-Old

    Love Notes From An 8-Year-Old

    kidnotechronicles Report

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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Don't make me hangry. You wouldn't like me when I'm hangry."

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    #25

    Wow. The Room Will Never Be Vacuumed Again!

    Wow. The Room Will Never Be Vacuumed Again!

    bossypants007 Report

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    #26

    Camp Requires Kids To Write A Letter Home After The First Week

    Camp Requires Kids To Write A Letter Home After The First Week

    I_K***ed_My_Friends Report

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    #27

    Dear God

    Dear God

    lettersfromafiveyearold Report

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    #28

    My Brother Found A Note I Wrote About Him In The Old Family Car. I Was 9 At The Time

    My Brother Found A Note I Wrote About Him In The Old Family Car. I Was 9 At The Time

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    #29

    A Letter My Younger Brother And I Wrote For My Mom After She Started Working At Our Elementary School

    A Letter My Younger Brother And I Wrote For My Mom After She Started Working At Our Elementary School

    colorcodedcards Report

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    #30

    My Wife Had My Daughter Draw Pictures To Family Members With Her Christmas Wish List. Hilarity Ensued

    My Wife Had My Daughter Draw Pictures To Family Members With Her Christmas Wish List. Hilarity Ensued

    morris1022 Report

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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dad with his hairy legs was great, but Mom and Grandma are fabulous!!

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    #31

    We Have An 8-Year-Old Forger In My House. Note “I” Wrote To My 12-Year-Old Son

    We Have An 8-Year-Old Forger In My House. Note “I” Wrote To My 12-Year-Old Son

    kingomtdew Report

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    #32

    Chants

    Chants

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    #33

    I Sure Do Love A Kid Note

    I Sure Do Love A Kid Note

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    #34

    Our Middle Little Sure Loves Turkey Bacon! LOL

    Our Middle Little Sure Loves Turkey Bacon! LOL

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    #35

    The Note To The Tooth Fairy My Little Sister Wrote

    The Note To The Tooth Fairy My Little Sister Wrote

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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So glad she offers a variety of payment options, next will be low interest financing.

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    #36

    An Apology Note I Wrote To My Friend When I Bit Him In First Grade While Playing Ben 10

    An Apology Note I Wrote To My Friend When I Bit Him In First Grade While Playing Ben 10

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    #37

    Found This Note My American Girl Doll Anna “Wrote”

    Found This Note My American Girl Doll Anna “Wrote”

    I don’t know who Billy Criter is, or what he does with the principal, but dear God it couldn’t have been what it looks like.

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    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it means exactly what it looks like, but hopefully was a rumour or film/TV quote that she overheard and didn't really understand.

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    #38

    12 Yo Notes From First Day Of Class

    12 Yo Notes From First Day Of Class

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    #39

    Please Enjoy My Brother's Runaway Note From A Few Years Back

    Please Enjoy My Brother's Runaway Note From A Few Years Back

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    #40

    My Mom Dug Up This Old Note I Wrote For The Tooth Fairy, If You're Wondering, Yes She Understood And I Got My 25c

    My Mom Dug Up This Old Note I Wrote For The Tooth Fairy, If You're Wondering, Yes She Understood And I Got My 25c

    PopperGould123 Report

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    #41

    My Daughter Did Research On How To Make A Certain Boy Like Her. These Are Her Notes

    My Daughter Did Research On How To Make A Certain Boy Like Her. These Are Her Notes

    Mongo1021 Report

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    #42

    My Kid’s Notes To Each Other

    My Kid’s Notes To Each Other

    andmewithoutmytowel Report

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    #43

    My 8 Year Old Daughter Left Us A Note On The Fridge

    My 8 Year Old Daughter Left Us A Note On The Fridge

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    #44

    Im Sorry I Burped In Your Face

    Im Sorry I Burped In Your Face

    lettersfromafiveyearold Report

    5points
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    #45

    Received This Note Passed Up To The Front Of The Car

    Received This Note Passed Up To The Front Of The Car

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    #46

    My 6yr Old Son Called Me, Excited About Losing His Tooth

    My 6yr Old Son Called Me, Excited About Losing His Tooth

    Later in the day, the cleaning lady threw out his tooth when she made up the room. He was crying and panicking so my wife told him to write a letter.

    Exponent_0 Report

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    #47

    My Niece Knows I Like Music And Tried Spelling “Auntie” On My Christmas Card

    My Niece Knows I Like Music And Tried Spelling “Auntie” On My Christmas Card

    reddit.com Report

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    #48

    6-Year-Old Me Really Thought This Would Work

    6-Year-Old Me Really Thought This Would Work

    MadCatterInAHatter Report

    5points
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    #49

    I Don’t Think My 10 Year Old Was Pleased To Receive The Narnia Books For Christmas

    I Don’t Think My 10 Year Old Was Pleased To Receive The Narnia Books For Christmas

    DrJonah Report

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    #50

    My 7-Yr Old Son Drew Me A Picture Yesterday To Tell Me How Much I Suck

    My 7-Yr Old Son Drew Me A Picture Yesterday To Tell Me How Much I Suck

    imgur.com Report

    4points
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    #51

    Letter I Wrote To My Parents When I Was 7

    Letter I Wrote To My Parents When I Was 7

    My parents would always ask, "what do you think your punishment should be?", hence why I answered the question in advance.

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    #52

    My Wife Had To Write A Not-Sick Note For School

    My Wife Had To Write A Not-Sick Note For School

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    #53

    My Daughter Refused To Admit Eating The Powder From Emergen-C Vitamin Juice Mix

    My Daughter Refused To Admit Eating The Powder From Emergen-C Vitamin Juice Mix

    And hiding the wrappers in the couch cushions. Eventually she left this note...

    reddit.com Report

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    #54

    My Child Offered Me A Whopping $1.21 In Exchange For A Hundred (Uhunirit) Dollars

    My Child Offered Me A Whopping $1.21 In Exchange For A Hundred (Uhunirit) Dollars

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    #55

    This Kid Is Going Places

    This Kid Is Going Places

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    #56

    Our 7 Year Old Wrote This And Gave To My Husband After A Particular Brutal Car Ride Of Him Singing

    Our 7 Year Old Wrote This And Gave To My Husband After A Particular Brutal Car Ride Of Him Singing

    The plant comment was extra lol.

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    #57

    A Note My Sister Wrote At School When She Was Six

    A Note My Sister Wrote At School When She Was Six

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    #58

    Little Note My Toddler Niece Wrote In Her Diary

    Little Note My Toddler Niece Wrote In Her Diary

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    3points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toddler? As in a child between ages 1 and 3? I think not.

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    #59

    The Night You And Mom Decide To Have Ice Cream For Dinner

    The Night You And Mom Decide To Have Ice Cream For Dinner

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    #60

    Asked My Daughter To Write An Apology Letter

    Asked My Daughter To Write An Apology Letter

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    #61

    This Kid Is Going To Go Far In Life

    This Kid Is Going To Go Far In Life

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    #62

    Vague Warning From My 12 Year Old Self, Found In A Notebook From 2000

    Vague Warning From My 12 Year Old Self, Found In A Notebook From 2000

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    #63

    I Was Packing And Found A Note I Made For My Mom When I Was Like, 8 Or Something. "Arivory"

    I Was Packing And Found A Note I Made For My Mom When I Was Like, 8 Or Something. "Arivory"

    PetrichorDinosaur Report

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    #64

    It Was Me, I Was The Stupid One

    It Was Me, I Was The Stupid One

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    #65

    Hairstylist GF Was Given This By A Kid Client

    Hairstylist GF Was Given This By A Kid Client

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