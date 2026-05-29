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Not all memes are created equal. Some are universal, the kind pretty much anyone can relate to. Others are more niche, covering anything from philosophy to therapy. And then there’s the third category: the ones that are best described as completely all over the place because of just how chaotic they are.

They also happen to be some of the most fun memes out there. To show you what we mean, we’ve collected a bunch of very chaotic and hilarious posts from the Instagram page @nochillrick. You’ll find them all below.