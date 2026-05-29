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Not all memes are created equal. Some are universal, the kind pretty much anyone can relate to. Others are more niche, covering anything from philosophy to therapy. And then there’s the third category: the ones that are best described as completely all over the place because of just how chaotic they are.

They also happen to be some of the most fun memes out there. To show you what we mean, we’ve collected a bunch of very chaotic and hilarious posts from the Instagram page @nochillrick. You’ll find them all below.

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#1

Batman and Hello Kitty together with city skyline in unhinged posts

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    #2

    Funny unhinged post about mom searching for stuck Roomba vacuum

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    #3

    Sign warning Beware of attack dog above small puppy biting finger

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    #4

    Creepy Minecraft monster blocking mining path in unhinged posts

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    #5

    White straitjacket with text saying today I will wear my white button down funny mental health meme

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    #6

    Years crossed out saying will be my year except 2024 to 2026 in funny relatable unhinged post

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    #7

    Humorous image of a cougar labeled as opposite of pspspspsps

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    #8

    Twitter exchange about age of first kiss with hopeful caption

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    #9

    Man doing handstand dumbbell workout at home for beginners

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    #10

    Handwritten funny note about cat escape with simple drawing in unhinged relatable posts

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    #11

    Woman blindfolded at gas station sign showing high prices

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    #12

    Comparison of clear planet photo vs blurry bank security image

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    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, there is a tiny difference in cost between the two cameras. Just a tiny difference though

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    #13

    Fork in the road sign labeled going to college or mcchicken in unhinged posts

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    #14

    Sunny day with a sunflower under bright sun captioned as most depressing day in 2016 meme

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    #15

    Playing cards with a Blue-Eyes White Dragon card and text they don't even know what's about to hit them

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Funny bunny with oversized ears meme illustrating unhinged posts humor

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    #17

    Keyboard with letters ASDW highlighted as funny keyboard fix by girlfriend

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    #18

    Photo of person with dog head edited to show dog sitting like a human on street corner

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    #19

    Truck accident with overturned Mentos trailer blocking road in funny unhinged posts

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    #20

    Spider-Man transformation meme with unhinged posts humor

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    #21

    Relatable meme about eating a good pickle and wanting another

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    #22

    Relatable unhinged joke about what rhymes with orange

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    linusnilsson avatar
    Top Notcher
    Top Notcher
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That scene in Top Gear will always be my favorite. It's right before the window smashes due to his "genius"

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    #23

    Relatable post about learning at Hamburger University and lettuce

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    #24

    Spilled Magic the Gathering cards with text start gathering for card game fans

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    #25

    Funny unhinged post about English teachers and MLA format divorce papers

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    #26

    Groceries and electronics costing 956 dollars on table

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    #27

    Text conversation with underwater paperwork signing joke

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    #28

    Funny landlord text about geckos living in bathroom with unhinged posts humor

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    #29

    Man in kitchen claims costly homemade burger beats Big Mac, unhinged relatable humor

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    #30

    Funny unhinged post about ordering $57 Shake Shack on DoorDash with no tip

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    #31

    Weirdly relatable unhinged post showing a spatula and nautical hat with text

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    thesubmodernist avatar
    karen snyder
    karen snyder
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Give us the secret ingredient in Krabby Pattys!!!!

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    #32

    Unhinged post about expensive animal print couch set for sale

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    #33

    Funny sad meme about being doomed in Saw movie

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    #34

    Open blank journal page with caption about recommended journaling

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    #35

    Text conversation highlighting McDonalds app on phone dock, funny unhinged post

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    #36

    Gaming character surrounded by penguins at family event, humorous relatable unhinged post

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    #37

    Nachosaurus chip holder with salsa and guacamole dip in weirdly relatable posts

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    thesubmodernist avatar
    karen snyder
    karen snyder
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see no melted cheese, that's a Salsa-sarus

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    #38

    Text conversation about scoring 95 with Lightning McQueen image in funny unhinged posts

    nochillrick Report

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    #39

    Relatable meme about exam day focus with man studying intensely

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    #40

    Tote bag full of pickles captioned as perfect beach day

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    #41

    unhinged post showing lack of motivation despite potential

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    #42

    hilarious hospital sign with relatable caption about unwell visitors

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    #43

    Wood stains on a wall resembling funny faces with added text about speed face

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    #44

    Humorous meme asking to be explained like im dumb with cat and object

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    #45

    Relatable meme about morning showerers going to bed at night with tired character

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    #46

    Social media post joking about confusion between ice tea, ice cube, and Whitney Houston

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    #47

    Reflection on an iron creating a distorted multi-eyed face selfie

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    #48

    Cartoon Hulk with tears and tweet saying forced to do stuff at job

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    #49

    Weirdly relatable post about a baby boy name ending with on and megatron joke

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    #50

    Funny unhinged posts about marriage proposal tweets and reactions

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    #51

    Tweet about going through things not even found on Reddit in unhinged relatable posts

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    #52

    Funny AI chat about counting letter n in mayonnaise with incorrect listing in unhinged posts

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    #53

    Funny text meme about not trusting memory and gaslighting

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    #54

    Funny text conversation about ordering 20 piece chicken nuggets with air fryer humor

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    #55

    Meme of animated character referencing owning an air fryer in funny unhinged post

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    #56

    Yearbook with humorous photo of armadillo as security chairman in unhinged post

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    #57

    Man in car with caption about stop hating yourself and being unhinged

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    #58

    Funny unhinged post of Xbox controller covered in ants and gaming break

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    #59

    Screenshot of Facebook message about buying chairs in unhinged post

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    #60

    Close up horse photo with caption POV you are a bale of hay

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    #61

    My blanket shielding from monster and cold in funny relatable post

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    #62

    Funny image of people spending money on Mario figure at a store

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    #63

    Mummified alien figure with text he ate without YouTube meme

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    #64

    Military man typing on laptop with text about military benefits and chill

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    #65

    Close up of smirking animated face with meme text about saying hi at Walmart

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    #66

    Comic characters discussing life in early 20s meme funny and relatable

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    #67

    Humorous text conversation with unhinged relatable funny autocorrect mistake

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    #68

    Humorous post about having money for a watch but not a good car

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    #69

    Funny unhinged post about $7 large McDonald's french fries price

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    #70

    Funny AP Yapping exam paper mocking AP test

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    #71

    Dalmatian dog with relatable funny unhinged post text about change over time

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    #72

    Cooking oil pouring down kitchen drain as a treat, funny relatable unhinged post

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    #73

    Relatable unhinged post about feeling like 25 years old

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    #74

    Superman meme expressing passion about feminism and period cramps

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    #75

    Humorous photo of cheeseburger with multiple slices of unmelted cheese

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    #76

    Tweet joke about sanding car tires for smoother ride on interstate

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    #77

    Tree bark gnawed heavily in backyard, relatable unhinged post humor about Coke Zero craving

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    #78

    Minecraft 3-in-1 body wash shampoo and conditioner bottle in funny unhinged posts

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    #79

    Funny relatable meme about bowing to Panda Express cashier feeling wise

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    #80

    Humorous meme with a walking man and funny caption for unhinged posts

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    #81

    Weirdly funny meme featuring small car decorated like a minion

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    #82

    Unhinged post warning about uncle buying a van and suspicious plans

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    #83

    Dog meme showing relatable thoughts about food during third period

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    #84

    Roblox character with unhinged caption about speaking English poorly

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    #85

    Funny text exchange where grandma asks for bread from Walmart in unhinged posts

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    #86

    Inspirational cowboy quote with silhouette against sunset in unhinged posts

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    #87

    funny relatable text exchange about wrong number with a cat image

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    #88

    funny meme about avoiding arguments with a thumbs up

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    #89

    funny unhinged post showing empty piggy bank shaped like a pig

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    #90

    Iron Man meme requesting Jarvis to send 150 plus reels

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    #91

    Funny tweet showing $17.79 available balance with humorous comment

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    #92

    Person monitoring multiple screens with caption about USPS package

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    #93

    Funny relatable post about making dolls of mean customers and hitting them with hammers

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    #94

    Energy supplement and drink shown as a weirdly relatable breakfast post

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    #95

    Relatable unhinged post featuring Pikachu with text about treating yourself to beers

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    #96

    Weirdly relatable post showing news anchors with Disneyland and Disneyworld text confusion

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    #97

    Unhinged post of a house yard sign saying divorced with funny emojis and messages

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    #98

    Small dog sitting at a table with barbecue food and funny relatable caption

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    #99

    Blurred Patrick Star from SpongeBob with text about not meant to be employed

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    #100

    Unhinged posts funny new rule about feelings past 9pm with Sonic image

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    #101

    Relatable unhinged post asking to be nice unless mean in a hot way tweet

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    #102

    Funny unhinged post showing chair with a fart vent for comfort

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    #103

    Unhinged post showing a person smiling with text about sadness and package delivery

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    #104

    Funny unhinged post of cat falling with fire over a Minesweeper game background

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    #105

    Missed audio call with text asking why do you live in fear funny unhinged social media post

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    #106

    Unhinged posts showing a large spread of wings, fries, and dipping sauces funny relatable food humor

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    #107

    Bear standing at a BBQ grill with text about teaching Jason to use the BBQ funny unhinged posts

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    #108

    Woman holding hand with Minecraft sunset background captioned I knew a spot unhinged funny post

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    #109

    Cartoon showing life after meeting funny unhinged posts about impact and change

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    #110

    Creepy glowing-eyed dog meme about pit bull owners and biting

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    #111

    Phone showing Radiohead song High and Dry on music app on subway

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