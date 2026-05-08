30 Times This Photographer Used Humor And Pop Surrealism To Create Brilliant Images
Vanessa McKeown creates playful photographic worlds where humor, color, and surreal imagination collide. Using everyday objects, food, and carefully staged compositions, the artist transforms ordinary scenes into witty visual narratives filled with unexpected twists. Her photography balances absurdity with precision, drawing viewers into vibrant, dreamlike moments that feel both nostalgic and delightfully strange.
Blending elements of Pop Surrealism, conceptual photography, and visual storytelling, McKeown’s work celebrates curiosity and imagination in a refreshingly lighthearted way. Her images often blur the line between reality and fantasy, inviting the audience to see familiar objects from entirely new perspectives. Through bold color palettes, playful symbolism, and inventive compositions, Vanessa McKeown creates photography that feels joyful, cinematic, and unmistakably original.
More info: vanessamckeown.com | Instagram
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Which Furby Are You Today?
Sun Flowers
A Mug
Will You Berry Me?
Sprinkle Sessions
The Eau De Donut!
Sweet Tooth
Flat Pack Fruit
If You Didn’t Know How To Make Curly Fries You Do Now!
Bag Of Choice
I’d Tap That
Suns Out Buns Out
Screw You
Just Putting My Face On
Disco Spritz
Fruloon
Fruloons
Here I Am
I Would Wear These Toast Flip Flops
Cakes Overrated
Moooooooooood
Puttin’on The Ritz
Cake Dump
Beauty Tips
I recommend sprinkle face exfoliate followed by the strawberry ice cream moisturiser. Which will give you a sweet glow and a errrrr edible face.