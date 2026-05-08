ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa McKeown creates playful photographic worlds where humor, color, and surreal imagination collide. Using everyday objects, food, and carefully staged compositions, the artist transforms ordinary scenes into witty visual narratives filled with unexpected twists. Her photography balances absurdity with precision, drawing viewers into vibrant, dreamlike moments that feel both nostalgic and delightfully strange.

Blending elements of Pop Surrealism, conceptual photography, and visual storytelling, McKeown’s work celebrates curiosity and imagination in a refreshingly lighthearted way. Her images often blur the line between reality and fantasy, inviting the audience to see familiar objects from entirely new perspectives. Through bold color palettes, playful symbolism, and inventive compositions, Vanessa McKeown creates photography that feels joyful, cinematic, and unmistakably original.

More info: vanessamckeown.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Which Furby Are You Today?

Which Furby Are You Today?

Vanessa McKeown Report

12points
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why stick to just one?

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Sun Flowers

    Sun Flowers

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    9points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got this song in my head seeing this pic!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    A Mug

    A Mug

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Will You Berry Me?

    Will You Berry Me?

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Sprinkle Sessions

    Sprinkle Sessions

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    The Eau De Donut!

    The Eau De Donut!

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Sweet Tooth

    Sweet Tooth

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Flat Pack Fruit

    Flat Pack Fruit

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    If You Didn’t Know How To Make Curly Fries You Do Now!

    If You Didn’t Know How To Make Curly Fries You Do Now!

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Bag Of Choice

    Bag Of Choice

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    5points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ugly bags of mostly air!" A TNG reference... 🤓

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    I’d Tap That

    I’d Tap That

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Suns Out Buns Out

    Suns Out Buns Out

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    5points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *snort laughs* Nice buns!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Screw You

    Screw You

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Just Putting My Face On

    Just Putting My Face On

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Disco Spritz

    Disco Spritz

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Fruloon

    Fruloon

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Fruloons

    Fruloons

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Here I Am

    Here I Am

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    I Would Wear These Toast Flip Flops

    I Would Wear These Toast Flip Flops

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Cakes Overrated

    Cakes Overrated

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Moooooooooood

    Moooooooooood

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Puttin’on The Ritz

    Puttin’on The Ritz

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Cake Dump

    Cake Dump

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Beauty Tips

    Beauty Tips

    I recommend sprinkle face exfoliate followed by the strawberry ice cream moisturiser. Which will give you a sweet glow and a errrrr edible face.

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Brain: Do A Pasta Shoe She Said. It Will Be Fun She Said

    Brain: Do A Pasta Shoe She Said. It Will Be Fun She Said

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Plant Grooming

    Plant Grooming

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Getting The Eggs Ready

    Getting The Eggs Ready

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Take A Seat

    Take A Seat

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    Mini Candelabra With Some Smokes

    Mini Candelabra With Some Smokes

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    0points
    POST
    #30

    Ss25

    Ss25

    Vanessa McKeown Report

    0points
    POST
    Follow