ADVERTISEMENT

Some might argue that memes are the currency of the internet, but a more accurate assessment is that they are like stocks, with rising and falling value based on just how many people think they are a good choice. At the end of the day, digital content currency isn’t what pays the bills, but we can still get a solid laugh out of it.

The “Wall Street Memes” IG page is all about the funny and often painfully relatable reality of money. So get comfortable as you scroll through, diversify your snack portfolio, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

ChrisJBakke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tammilee_truitt avatar
Texmaam
Texmaam
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not into the coffee culture. I perk or pod at home.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

As often as some folks might see all this talk of debt, finances and financial instruments as overwhelmingly modern, the truth is that ever since we’ve started putting seeds in the ground, we’ve had a need to do more than just barter. Money, in the shape of a useful commodity, is multiple thousands of years old, which naturally means that laws around debt, contracts and payments are nearly as old as well.

The law code of Hammurabi, often considered the first codified legal system around, has multiple examples of property laws, including provisions for limiting debt collections from drought-hit farmers.

#4

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
femibuu_1 avatar
Treelioness
Treelioness
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me at age 33 I don't want to wake up and pay for a place to sleep at. Life is better asleep.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

Keefler_Elf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
relax808 avatar
Surgichick
Surgichick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing wrong with 3 hots and a cot...that I paid for anyway, as mentioned above

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

It even specifies that the draught-victim would be immune from both debt repayment and interest repayment for a year. One has to imagine that this specificity was needed as folks interested in making money however they can have been around since the conception of civilization itself.

#7

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
hoi-polloi avatar
Hoi-Polloi
Hoi-Polloi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not gonna lie, I'm going to have to blame us the electorate for putting up with this nonsense.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstbets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

AuxGod_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely that falls under the "matchfixing" rules that will mean he won't get any money?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

There were even rules about investments, “If a merchant should give silver to a trading agent for an investment venture, and he [the trading agent] incurs a loss on his journeys, he shall return silver to the merchant in the amount of the capital sum,” which would fit right in with any amount of “Wall street memes,” given that, like the titular Wall street of old, these were used in places with actual walls.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstbets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Incidentally, that is the actual origin of Wall street’s name, it was quite literally the street adjacent to the city wall in 17th century New Amsterdam. It was also a place where early merchants and traders would sell shares and bonds, unaware that this action would continue in this exact same place for the next three hundred years at a scale they could never have imagined.

#13

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
hoi-polloi avatar
Hoi-Polloi
Hoi-Polloi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Er... that 34 (now more like 37) trillion is the national debt. That is, OUR debt. Which we authorized due to foolish voting habits. The main credit rating companies (e.g. Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch) are private, profitable, and doing fine.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Money tends to attract money, which goes both for compound interest and financial institutions and business to flourish together. While recently Silicone valley has given it a run for its money, no pun intended, as far as gatherings of massive capital go, the name Wall street remains synonymous with money. And, as with nearly everything, humans take these ideas and hammer them down into memes.

#16

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstbets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstbets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fiat currency, courtesy of the Federal Reserve and fractional reserve lending!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

erichoke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

mrwtffacts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstbets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#37

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
hoi-polloi avatar
Hoi-Polloi
Hoi-Polloi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know it's cool to be snarky and bitter, but... you can buy treasury bonds at as low as $100. The basic idea -- invest any spare cash instead of spending it -- isn't really bad advice.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
hoi-polloi avatar
Hoi-Polloi
Hoi-Polloi
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, neither you nor I have built any spaceships either. Why would we deserve a cut of his money; we did even less than he did to earn it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#64

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
hoi-polloi avatar
Hoi-Polloi
Hoi-Polloi
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Er... minimum payments on that kind of debt cover interest and only the tiniest slice of principal. I used a mortgage calculator and found that paying $523/month -- only 23 bucks more -- would clear a 6.53% 70,000 loan in 20 years. Whoops. Fun fact... if you bumped that up to $550/month you'd have paid it off in a mere 7 years, and saved $38k in interest!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#65

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Funny-Wall-Street-Money-Memes

wallstmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!