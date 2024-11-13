ADVERTISEMENT

Adapting to the world changing around you is a core part of human life. You don’t necessarily have to like those changes all that much. But if you want to survive and thrive, you have to be somewhat flexible. Enter—stage left—your career. The odds are that your current workflow is going to shift a ton in the near future due to changes in technology. Meanwhile, you might even find that your job, as a concept, goes extinct because there demand plummets.

It’s a part of life. And you’re not the first to feel anxious. In a viral online thread, the older professionals of Reddit spilled the beans about what jobs have pretty much vanished in their lifetimes, from telephone and elevator operators to ice and milk delivery people. Scroll down to read their experiences, Pandas. Oh, and be sure to tell your careers not to worry—it’s important never to panic.