ADVERTISEMENT

Adapting to the world changing around you is a core part of human life. You don’t necessarily have to like those changes all that much. But if you want to survive and thrive, you have to be somewhat flexible. Enter—stage left—your career. The odds are that your current workflow is going to shift a ton in the near future due to changes in technology. Meanwhile, you might even find that your job, as a concept, goes extinct because there demand plummets.

It’s a part of life. And you’re not the first to feel anxious. In a viral online thread, the older professionals of Reddit spilled the beans about what jobs have pretty much vanished in their lifetimes, from telephone and elevator operators to ice and milk delivery people. Scroll down to read their experiences, Pandas. Oh, and be sure to tell your careers not to worry—it’s important never to panic.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Telephone operators.

aprehensivebad42:
My mom was an operator for decades! She went from the switchboard (“number please”) to early computers (the mainframe took up an entire floor and you could walk around inside of it)

Shelby-Stylo , Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Gas station attendant, as in Pumps your Gas for you, washes the windshield, checks your fluids and performs minor repairs (ie.. Brake Lamps, Headlamps, Belts, Battery, etc...) (I was one and it was hectic at times but, overall a fun job).

Keveros , veeru edits Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Door to door vacuum salesman. They’d dump dirt on your carpet and would vacuum it up.

ObligationGrand8037 , Lukas ter Poorten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Research shows that the rise and spread of generative artificial intelligence tools is going to have a large impact on the global economy. However, it’s unclear how extensive that impact will be. Some researchers believe that how we work will fundamentally change and are ringing the alarm bells. Others are more grounded and think that new and previously unheard-of job opportunities will replace (at least some of) those that fall by the wayside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guardian reports that AI may displace between 1 and 3 million private sector jobs in the United Kingdom, based on research done by the Tony Blair Institute, a think tank. According to the Institute, you might see between 60k and 275k British jobs displaced every year, over the next couple of decades, as the peak of the disruption.

However, the “ultimate rise in unemployment will be in the low hundreds of thousands as growth in the technology also creates new roles.” Currently, over 33 million people are employed in the UK. The country is the 6th largest economy globally, by GDP.
#4

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) TV repairman (and yes, it was always a man).

Wards_Cleaver
My uncle was a TV repairman for many years. After he passed, we cleaned his house out, and he had scores and scores of vacuum tubes and repair manuals.

AnnaBaptist79 , Talha Dursun Marko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Today it's hard to believe there was a need for elevator operators. But they weren't always automated. I remember growing up in the 50's, and what few buildings in our town had elevators, there was always an operator. A New York city operator strike in the 40's led manufacturers to create the elevators we have today.

ReticentGuru , Leon Seibert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Secretary.

In the 80s and even early 90s every middle manager and up had a secretary to coordinate their schedule, type all sorts of things up, take their calls and messages, and often literally "guard" their door as they were generally stationed right outside your office. There were tons of them, they were always women. I had a shared one when I first started in my first corporate job as a junior individual contributor "manager" in the 90s.

Administrative Assistants these days seem more reserved for executives and serve as general purpose personal assistants doing what Secretaries once did and more. There are far fewer of them.

gregaustex , MART PRODUCTION Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

On the other hand, the International Monetary Fund warned that AI might affect almost 40% of all jobs, globally. A poll by Adecco Group and Oxford Economics, looking at the opinions of executives, found something similar. 41% of the respondents said that they expect to employ fewer people due to AI.

Goldman Sachs sees things slightly differently. It predicts that 18% of global work could become automated due to generative AI, somewhat ironically affecting advanced economies the most. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum believes that most digitization and automation-related job losses will occur in administrative, clerical, secretarial, factory, and commerce roles.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Almost every job in the printing industry. Type setters, strippers, pressmen, etc. 1 in 5 jobs was associated with the printing industry at one point. Former paper salesman here. I watched it fade.

IGotRoks , Lennert Naessens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Fotomat attendant.

Della-Dietrich
I loved this job during college! Once you sorted your envelopes you could do your homework, they didn’t mind. Also they would relocate you anywhere you wanted, they were everywhere.
In my area they all become locksmith shops; a handy place to get your keys copied.

aprehensivebad42 , David Prasad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Paperboy.
Huckleberry2419The sound of the paper hitting the porch used to gently wake me up every morning.

Own_Inevitable4926 , Nadine Ginzel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Certain skills and jobs are more resilient to the flow of time than others. Sure, no career is ever completely immune, but it’d be naive to think that every job has the same potential longevity.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, until you see competent, independent, and cheaply produced robots walking the streets, your hands-on job that involves a lot of manual precision is going to be safe. Anything related to building and fixing things is going to be resilient to change, even though we’ve seen lots of manufacturing jobs replaced by machines over the centuries.

Meanwhile, jobs that require high emotional intelligence and social finesse—e.g. doctors, caretakers, consultants, psychologists, etc.—also won’t be replaced by AI any time soon. Artists with a unique, soulful style also shouldn’t panic because there’s always going to be a demand for creativity with a fundamentally human touch.
#10

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Toll collectors. There used to be manned booths on the PA turnpike, but that's completely disappeared.

Ill-Vermicelli-1684
You just took me back. I remember us digging around for change in the car to throw into the container as we went through the tollbooth.

cshazan , Tbel Abuseridze Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) VCR repair tech.

ehbowen
They came and went during my lifetime.
Although, to be fair, there's still a shop on the north side of town here which will work on old VCRs, among other electronics.

Latin_For_King , David Henry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Fuller Brush man.

carwatchaudionut
I sold Fuller Brush door-to-door while in Junior High. Probably around 69 ~ 70. Made pretty good money for a kid.

kkeennmm , fuller.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Though it might seem like generative AI is ‘smart,’ these tools are probability machines, not thinking or feeling ‘beings.’ Things might change in the far-off future when we get artificial general intelligence, but that’s likely a very long way off.

In the meantime, you can become more resilient to whatever career bizarreness comes your way by developing your personal brand, sharpening your skills (both old and new), networking with other professionals, and generally being a pleasant person to be around. You should never underestimate the power of being someone who it’s easy to work in a team with.
#13

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) When I was very young I can remember the Iceman bringing blocks of ice to our house for refrigeration. I was probably about 4 years old when we got an electric refrigerator.

Puzzleheaded_Gear622 , Israel Torres Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) I miss the fruit and vegetable trucks that slowly cruised neighborhoods in the summer with the dial and basket scale hanging off the back and the driver yelling “Apples! Bananas! Potatoes! Come And Get ‘Em!”.


Few_Policy5764
We had a seafood truck on Fridays come around. Very catholic neighborhood.

anon , Antoine Maurin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Delivery of Telephone books. I remember those big thick things being dropped on our doorstep.

Wirejack
I was still receiving them up until about 10 years ago... Haven't had a land line in 25 years, so not sure why I was getting it. Glad they finally stopped, I always threw them straight into the recycle bin.

Excellent_Berry_5115 , Quinn Dombrowski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Are you at all worried about your jobs getting replaced, dear Pandas? What careers or skills do you think will disappear in your lifetimes? Have you already seen some popular jobs (almost) completely vanish already? What career paths would you choose if money wasn’t an issue at all?

ADVERTISEMENT

We’d love to hear your thoughts on all of this. Grab your favorite beverage and scroll down to the bottom of the post to share your experiences in the comments section.
#16

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Printing press operatiors.

BabyKatsMom
As well as a slew of supporting jobs in the industry- typesetters, compugraphic operators, paste-up artists, process camera operators, scanners and Scitex operators, film etchers, strippers, plate makers, proofers, paper loaders, collators and bindery workers.

peglar , Chris Kofoed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Asbestos installer.

michiganwinter
And when they installed it, they do it without a mask or any dust protection with a cigarette hanging out of their mouth and now they’re wrapped up in plastic wearing a respirator.

mkwas343 , Asbestos Testing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) My first job was in the mail room of a large company. pretty sure that job has dissappeared.

OkWelcome6293
Mail rooms exist, but the concept of intra-office mail was completely killed by the widespread adoption of email. People forget CC and BCC used to mean something!

ErroneousZones , knitgirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Going but not gone: we have a milkman who delivers up to twice a week. They come by every two weeks, delivering to the milkbox by our door. It's a luxury, but worth it.

BubblesUp , Steve Bowbrick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Rag & Bone man (UK) would collect old clothes/ small items or bric a brac to recycle. Always a horse drawn flat back wagon

Coal man, the same as above by horse and full of sacks of coal

Chimney sweep, to clean out all the open fire hearths and chimneys.

jlelvidge , Maggie Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) File clerk, 10 key operator, check manual processing at the banks. I was a bookkeeper at a bank.

Nope-not_I , Markus Binzegger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Circus clown. Please don't make this about hating clowns. It was an awesome profession till John Wayne Gacy and the movie "It".

EconomyTime5944 , Donnie Nunley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Secretary has, to a very large degree. Like when you watch those old movies where every man with an office (always a man, of course) has a secretary out front who takes all the calls, types all the documents, takes dictation and types up memos or letters, handles all the correspondence, intercepts visitors and handles the boss's schedule for him - all that makes up the stereotypical secretary job.

Also, this was seen - along with teaching, mostly the younger grades - as the main job opportunity for women - with training courses for shorthand, typing, etc etc very common starting in high school or even earlier.

I mean there are still some positions that handle some of those tasks - mostly in a quite different way now - and some very few people, mostly at the very, very top, who have personal assistants or whatever that handle a bunch of this for them. But everything is handled so differently now that you can say that in essence that old position of "secretary" is just gone.

flug32 , Boston Public Library Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Vacuum and sewing machine stores. My mom used to take hers in for repairs and had the same vacuum and sewing machine for years. Nowadays people just replace them every few years.

Juache45 , Claudio Schwarz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) My dad was a floor trader at the Chicago Board of Trade. Ya know, the kind that yells at the top of their lungs in brightly colored jackets. He didn’t even go to college. I used to work summers down there .

It’s all computers now.

Witty-Drama-3187 , Thomas J. O'Halloran Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Y2K programmer. There were people who would travel to different companies and rework all of their software so that they would still work after January 1, 2000. They did a great job, and hopefully made a great deal of money, but after that, they had to go back to regular programming.

ghotiermann , Hugo Clément Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Keypunch operator
Milkman
Gas station attendant
Telephone repairman
Newspapers (home delivery).

Fit-Mathematician-91 , Photographer not credited Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Repairmen in general. TV repair people. Stereo repair people. Even computer repair is probably going to be gone in a few years. We live in a disposable economy now where when things break they're replaced, not repaired.

Even big systems like central air conditioners are now becoming obsolete and no longer economically viable to repair (as the government keeps changing freon types and making the older coolants less available and more expensive).

The other day I bought a 1970s receiver at a thrift store. I was amazed at how "repair friendly" it was. While it didn't work properly when I bought it, I was able to get it fully-working in less than an hour with some basic electronics repair experience. It's a shame those days are long gone. Most modern electronics are difficult if not impossible to repair without very specialized, very expensive equipment.

AmericanScream , Mikhail Nilov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Stenographer. My mother did that for years before she had kids.

SororitySue , Mike Gifford Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

“What Job Largely Vanished In Your Lifetime?” (47 Answers) Data entry. It's basically non existent at this point.


There used to be data entry jobs just typing data from paper copies into the computer. Now that is 99.99% done by scanning and OCR.

SMELL_LIKE_A_TROLL , Navy Medicine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

This has actually been one of the most ridiculous times for careers in mankind.

For hundreds if not of years, you could be reasonably certain that your children and their children would do what you did - or something similar (assuming of course, that they survived).

Now, the job that my father did (newspaper editor) is largely on its way out, while the job that I do (network engineer) will be largely affected by AI. I have no idea what to recommend my children do, study etc.

Desert_Sox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

My father had a cigarette vending machine business. In his day, one of his employees put 2 cents change in between a double pack because it was 2 for 23 cents.

farmerbsd17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Word processors used to be people. (My mom was one; you were considered extra-technical to be able to format a paper on a computer. Maybe…an IBM 8086? On Word Perfect?).

JustDiscoveredSex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

I was a newspaper pressman for over 20 years. No luck getting another one of those jobs for me I think. After 2 layoffs from 2 different newspapers who ended production I would have to move out of state to find another newspaper job. This vocation is on the verge of extinction.

Lemosopher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Darkroom techs in Radiology departments. Everything is digital now. I remember our darkroom tech was blind. It was the perfect job for her.

lostinspacescream Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Someone said 411, but if you are too young to remember, that was "Information". You called and could get someone's phone number. A live phone book, basically. I once called for the time...they were flexible.

MarcoEsteban Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Tea Lady - 1st 2 companies I worked at had them - mid 1980s.

pakman_aus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Tailors and dressmakers are rare now. Both those who do alterations and those who make clothes "to order."

Cobbler- shoe repair people. Also did other leather repair such as purse straps, luggage, etc.

Jewelry and watch repair for everyday items. Every little town used to have one. Now only at very high/expensive levels.

Small appliance repair. Toasters, coffee makers, waffle irons, wall clocks, etc. all used to be repaired.

Wallpaper hangers. There used to be people who did this full time. Now it's rare.

Photo studios. I know there are some left, such as wedding photographers. But there used to be many independent studios and in all the department stores, even KMarts, etc. where you could take your kids for photos or have engagement or other photos taken.

Upholsterers. Very hard to find now. I waited a year to get an old chair redone. My mom had her couch and living room chairs reupholstered regularly. Now people just buy new.

Catalog sales stores. There were small shops in rural towns like Sears stores where you'd place a catalog order and then go to pick up the delivery when they called you. This was not a Sears store like in the city. Just a small store with tables and chairs to sit at, go through catalogs, and fill out your order form. Or if you had a catalog at home, to drop off a pre-completed form there. Why do that? There was no shipping charge like if you mail ordered it to your home.

Holiday_Trainer_2657 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Xerox machine operator. There used to be a large room full of Xerox machines and people would made copies for the office.

DarthTurnip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Electric meter readers.

I work for a power company and everything is electronic. Data is transmitted via radio frequency now. That used to be an entry-level job for us.

EngineeringTom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Travel agents? I never hear anything about them. Or maybe it’s cause I’m poor.

BlueMountainCoffey
They are still around. They do a lot of package tours which are hard to put together on your own especially when multiple people are going. Worth their weight in gold IMO.

QueenLaQueeftah619 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Drafting technicians have become CAD operators. Typist has become (different terms) but someone who formats documents instead of just typing them.

Data Entry Clerks are much less common. Instead of entering data, you just have to analyze supplied data.

zxcvbn113 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

A long time back, I was the telephone guy along with other duties. Set up and programmed the PBX and added lines where needed.

SnipTheDog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Car Audio Installer. Best Buy even had a garage at the back for the techs to tear out the standard radio and put in those fancy new cd players...or cassette prior to that. As I recall, a cassette player was an upgrade on a new car that not everyone was willing to do.

3Irishd1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Photo developer at a kiosk.

Single_Check4642 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Change people on casino floors have disappeared. No more carrying forty pounds of quarters and nickels for the slot machines.

No_Bandicoot8647 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Bike messenger. I moved to San Francisco during the height of bike messengers, and it was quite a sight to see hundreds of young, tattooed, punky-looking people with incredible calves riding up and down Market St. downtown every weekday.

firewerx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!