Inspired by u/NuclearFamilyReactor, the members of the r/AskOldPeople online community opened up about the outdated skills that they’ve mastered that used to be very useful. Check out their answers below, from being able to type really fast and knowing how to spin wool to cassette tape-winding.

There are no true guarantees in life when it comes to your career, business , and know-how. The skills and habits you’ve spent years honing can become outdated due to massive technological shifts, not to mention changes in the global market. These days, with the rise of AI, it feels like there’s a lot of uncertainty about how to future-proof your job, and whether that’s even fully possible. But let’s not forget that changes have been happening for a long time now.

#1 Writing in cursive.



kesh2011: I'm 52 and my son is 13. I'm trying to teach him how to write cursive. I got a card written in cursive just yesterday, and he couldn't read it.

#2 Map reading and being able to use a paper map to get where I am going without turn based directions.



Utterlybored: I tested off the charts on map reading/navigation back in fourth grade. Centuries ago, I could have had a career. Now, my brilliance has been usurped by a free app.

#3 I know how to shear, wash, card, and Spin wool. I also know how to dye the fibre using plant dyes. At this point all of my socks, mitts, toques, scarves, and sweaters have been made by me.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the International Monetary Fund, artificial intelligence will likely affect nearly 40% of all jobs. Meanwhile, an Adecco Group and Oxford Economics poll of 2,000 executives found that 41% of them expect to employ fewer people because of AI. The World Economic Forum warns that the biggest job losses due to AI will likely be seen across administrative and security roles, as well as factory and commerce roles. It’s administrative jobs—especially—that are vulnerable to digitization and automation. So, someone who works in a clerical or secretarial role may be feeling particularly anxious about the not-so-far-off future. In the meantime, Goldman Sachs predicts that around 18% of global work could become automated, affecting around 300 million jobs due to generative AI. Advanced economies will probably be impacted more than developing ones.

#4 Fast forwarding or rewinding a cassette tape to the exact start of the song I want.



Playful_Lifeguard387: Also, rewinding or fast forwarding a cassette by spinning it on a pencil or Bic pen to save the batteries in your Walkman

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Film developing and print making.



Kaurifish: I spent so much of my teen years learning chemical photography. Thank goodness for digital, but I resent the wasted skill points

#6 I used to remember at least 50 phone numbers, friends, family and work. Ironically I used to work for the phone company.



RegularJoe62: I used to do that as well. If I had to dial a number more than a couple of times, I'd memorize it. Now I know three numbers: mine, my wife's, and our landline (yes, we are dinosaurs; I give it to businesses that actually need a phone number).

Well, four if you count my home phone number from when I was a kid, which I haven't dialed in nearly 40 years.

As we’ve covered previously, the jobs that are likely to be the most resilient to the spread of AI are very likely to be those that require emotional intelligence, lots of creativity, as well as critical thinking. Broadly speaking, the more human interaction your job entails, the more future-proof it might be. Of course, there are no guarantees, but that’s the current line of thinking. ADVERTISEMENT Furthermore, other skills that should continue to be in demand will be those that require lots of manual dexterity and adaptability. To put it bluntly, they probably won’t invent cheap robots that could replace even the worst plumber anytime soon. So, anyone who’s built their fortune working with their hands should be safe… for now…

#7 Morse code.



Iforgotmypwrd: I learned Morse code around 2005. It was outdated then, and I don’t remember it, but I think it’s good some people still know it. Just in case.

#8 Hand sewing? Actually, I still use this skill occasionally, even despite the fact that most people now simply toss out such torn and worn clothing.



I find hand sewing an extremely relaxing activity. And rewarding.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Celestial navigation. I can use a sextant and figure and fix my position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the spread of AI in public, job loss due to technological progress seemed like something that only happened in history books. We don’t see too many chimney sweepers, lift operators, or switchboard operators these days, do we? Meanwhile, many labor-intensive and dangerous jobs have undergone fundamental changes after the Industrial Revolution due to continuous developments in automation. These days, however, all of this change seems very close. Some people are worried that they might become obsolete and will have to change career paths. Others are already feeling the impact on their livelihood. It’s fairly likely that you personally know someone who’s an artist, translator, accountant, telemarketer, data analyst, or writer who’s getting fewer projects to work on and potentially losing savings-oriented clients.

#10 I can fix typewriters.

#11 Being able to throw a rolled newspaper over the top of my manual 1971 Toyota Corolla left-handed and land it inside the newspaper delivery boxes beside the mailbox 8 out of 10 times.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Adjust the knobs on an analog TV to make the picture clear. Recently picked up a mid-80s Emerson TV off Facebook marketplace to use with an Atari 2600 and it was fun to adjust using actual knobs including the good old Vertical Hold.

Do you have any skills that you feel have become completely outdated or even outright obsolete, dear Pandas? Which ones are you most proud of, even if they might not be all that useful in this day and age? How do you feel about your current career path and skillset in the Age of AI? We’d love to hear your thoughts on all of this. If you have a spare moment, share them in the comments!

#13 Compass reading. Got diverted in Michigan over and over again Just followed the compass on my rear view mirror and made it to Kentucky with zero problems and got to see some coolio stuff too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I can tell time on a clock with hands and Roman numerals. I can also come to a complete stop at stop signs.

#15 I can utilize a slide rule. And type 150 wpm.



jk_pens: OK, using a slide rule is definitely an outdated skill but wicked cool. I have some of my dad's, and one day, I will figure them out. I know he showed me the basics like 40 years ago

#16 Using the card catalog/Dewey Decimal system.



Used to be your go-to-guy for doing library research.

#17 I know how to start a car using a starting handle (manual crank).

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I know how to use a DOS operating system.

#19 Read, turn pages, and fold The NY Times or any large newspaper with one hand without hitting any pages on your fellow cramped passengers inches away. It’s a special skill you do while standing and your other hand holds the subway car hanging straps (pre-bar era in 70’s and earlier).



tonyrocks922: My fourth-grade teacher spent half a day teaching my whole class how to do the subway fold for the New York Times!

#20 Using punch cards to run a BASIC program.

#21 I’m a really good speller. 😂.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I can hand milk a cow. I think that qualifies as outdated.

#23 Detassling.



back in the day, to make seed corn, you had to walk down every row of corn and pull the tassles (male ends of the corn stalk off) so they wouldn't pollinate themselves. herds of highschoolers would be recruited for a two week season to detassle corn.



I believe this is all done by machine now.

#24 I used to be able to fix my own car.

#25 I'm a tape surgeon. I can fix almost any audio or video tape and make it playable again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Being able to drive a manual car. Believe it or not, this skill is disappearing with the younger generations Most cars and even large trucks are now auto and there's little reason for the common person to need to learn manual. I feel like saying "I got my "manual" license sounds super dated. Used to be a badge of honour, back in the day 🤣🤣.

#27 I know how to do a form of shorthand called speed writing. I was also pretty good at Gregg, though nothing of that has retained in my brain. Unfortunately the only thing it’s done is made my personal notes look crazy for anyone else to read. Even writing a list to my family gets odd. Speed writing uses principles of phonetic cursive where you omit vowels and capitals change the sound of the letter.



troysmarina: I still use Gregg shorthand! I haven't had to use it at work for about 10 years, but I use it for notes for myself all the time. Warning: it ruins your regular handwriting.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 How to repair the Pershing missile system.

#29 Drafting. Took 4 years of it in high school, but post-college did 3D drafting for engineering firms on computer and found almost every technique I'd learned was obsolete. No one draws technical diagrams with a pencil any more.

#30 I can drive a horse pulling a carriage.

#31 I know how to wallpaper a room.

#32 I can still splice a 16mm movie film and thread the projector properly. It got me out of more than one high school class to rescue a panicked teacher back in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Restoring black iron Singer sewing machines. It was a skill I developed as my covid hobby.



I can also tune a points and plugs engine with a mechanical carburetor.

#34 I can see the spelling errors in anything written. They just jump out at me like they are highlighted.

#35 Mental math. Just the basic stuff, but I’m really quick.

#36 I was always really good at setting the clock on my VCR.

#37 I know how to parallel park a car with a standard transmission on a severe incline —.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Memorising where every different product was in the massive warehouse I used to work in. There were thousands of different components for all sorts of data driven machines (computers, automatic teller machines, printers, etc), and the logistic system back then was really basic - you had to know where to start looking yourself.



Most of my day - besides arranging all the repairs (back in the day when repairs were cost effective!) - I would be constantly on the two-way directing staff to the right location in the warehouse for the right part! If I didn’t have the vox headset on for 12 hours a day, I felt like a part of me was missing haha ☺️.

#39 I can tune any carburetor.

#40 Using hand signals when driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My entire degree is ancient… I graduated 40 years ago with a graphic arts degree… literally none of what I learned is used today because of computers… we oldsters refer to ourselves as “designasaurs”.

#42 I am loving these responses and feel right at home! The only thing I can add is canning. My specialties are chutneys and jams. I also have eight bottles of vanilla extract curing in my closet.

#43 I know how to use a mimeograph machine. I can print off a bunch of stuff for you and let you sniff the fumes before it dries !

#44 I can compose and set type for letterpress printing. I'm reasonably fast and accurate. Good spacing, justifying, slugging, blocking etc. I can ever set curved type. The lead in my bloodstream is the proof.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I’m an expert in engine performance on 60’s-80’s automobiles. If it ain’t running good, I can use an oscilloscope to fix it and make it purr. I can re-build a Rochester carburetor with my eyes closed. Too bad, there aren’t very many left.