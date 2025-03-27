But there's always someone who ends up in such a situation. Today, we have a full list of people's revelations of what happened with their careers after they got diplomas for certain degrees. After reading this, you might realize that sometimes those "useless" degrees aren't that useless in the grand scheme of things.

While there's no doubt that getting an education is a good thing, the question is usually: what is the best degree to get? Is it social sciences? Humanities? STEM? After all, no one really wants to finish their studies and realize that the thing they studied for is utterly useless.

#1 Fine Arts degree. I draw toy designs for Hasbro, it's awesome.

#2 Using the f**k out of my theater degree so I can act like I care in my customer service job.

#3 Masters in Acting. I took the skills I learned from a student job building theatre sets and became a general contractor.

Many of us, since we were little, are told that getting a good education is important. And it's not a lie – it brings plenty of benefits to one's life. The most commonly mentioned ones are a possible edge in the labor market, better critical thinking skills, and an increased level of general knowledge. Basically, education helps a person grow in various ways and become a more well-rounded individual, which is far from a bad thing, is it? One of the traditional ways to get education is school – from elementary to high school to higher education. While the initial stages are mandatory for everyone to go through, further degrees like a bachelor's, a master's, and others aren't, still, a lot of people decide to seek them. We probably don't have to tell you why they decide to do so – we already established that education is simply a way to improve one's life.

#4 Don’t use my first degree, but I met my wife getting that degree, that’s worth more than anything.

#5 Philosophy degree. I work at dollar tree.

#6 Archaeology/anthropology degree. I work at an engineering firm as an archaeologist. 🤷‍♀️.

At the same time, there are some who argue that getting a higher education degree in the modern day isn’t worth it. Especially if a person decides to go for something that is considered a “useless” degree. What are such degrees, you might wonder? Well, this is a rather subjective thing to declare – for some, certain degrees can seem way more worthy than others. It all depends on what kind of factors they are considering.

#7 Japanese degree. Went to law school.



Now I can understand the anime I watch during my breaks.

#8 English degree. I do data entry and paperwork at a medical clinic. Computer literacy (in general) and professional writing/typing skills do help a lot.

#9 English and Classics dual major. Neurosurgeon.

Since these things are usually decided based on an average paycheck after graduation, employment rates, and so on, there are certain degrees that show up on the “useless” degrees list more often than others. The thing is, these degrees are quite often related in some way to the arts, humanities, or social sciences. Simultaneously, STEM degrees are considered way more worthy than others. We can’t deny that STEM is important, but regarding it as the only branch of science worth someone’s time is a mistake.

#10 Undergrad in Latin, masters in history.



Am now a lawyer.

#11 I got a degree in anthropology. My father, having paid for this degree, then told me I needed

“something with a certificate.”

So, off to nursing school I went. It was the perfect profession for me.

#12 History degree here.



I took a full time job unrelated to my studies because it was June 2020, so I figured I should have something at hand. Ended up loving the job so I didn't continue down the path to my masters or credentials for teaching. Glad I didn't as well, from talking to my peers. Now I work in public transit and it's honestly much more fulfilling than I ever would have thought.

Degrees in the arts encourage people to express their creativity and understand art with a deeper perspective, while studies in humanities and social sciences let people have a better understanding of themselves, others, human nature overall, and things like that. So, it’s not completely useless – in fact, we would argue that no degree is useless, as long as it allows a person to grow in a positive way. Today’s list is full of such examples – it’s made up of stories from people who studied for these so-called “useless” degrees. While some don’t do anything even relatively related to their studies now, that doesn’t mean that they’re worse off. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Studied Comparative Religion, work in IT.

#14 I got a degree in East Asian studies because my advisor said it doesn’t matter just major in something you like there will be jobs, worked retail for 10+ years im now at my uncles real estate company, nepotism to the rescue!

#15 Well I personally figured getting a Chemistry degree would be an easy way to avoid having a useless degree but then I found out all entry level lab work is open to high school GED's and pays less than fast food where I live. That said hazardous waste is good work if anyone is feeling it. Comes with its own retirement in the form of chronic poisoning but but but you get life insurance as well so someone you know will be happy when you pass.

Maybe the butterfly effect worked for them – if they hadn't gotten their seemingly unrelated degree, their life may have turned out completely different, maybe for the worse. There's no way to know. Still, what we want to communicate is that even if you decide to study for a degree that others call "useless," don't be unmotivated – you can't fully know where it will lead you. In the future, you may or may not be able to use it directly, but at least you'll have the education and knowledge – and that's never a bad thing.

#16 Christ the number of people in here that are like "Went to School for ... Programmer / in IT now" explains a f**k load about people I work with now.

#17 Political Science degree....



Ended up deciding not to go to law school. I work in insurance, but because I developed a skill in writing, I am able to do a lot of my work via email with client services, and get paid pretty decent and I have a work from home job. Education is never useless and always helps even if it's not the path you originally thought it would be.

#18 Not my story. I met a man who said he had a "useless" degree. I asked him what it was. He said, "Victorian studies".



But then Steampunk became popular. He is doing really well as a maker now. This is his shop: Brute Force Studios. He was also a judge on a show on Steampunk crafts, and wrote a book.

#19 My late sister hated math (barely passed Algebra 1, stopped after Geometry), majored in Art, and ended up as a programmer for Amex.

#20 I got my B.A. in French and an M.A. in French Linguistics. I loved every minute of it, but never found my planned career in teaching French. I ended up teaching Computer Science courses for a while and then became an instructional designer. I just retired last month and I don't regret any of it.

#21 Unemployed Political science major. Undergrad was expensive and law school is out of reach financially.

#22 Theater degree here. Then got an MFA in writing. Basically burned out on both things though I do still write. Ended up as a district merchandising manager after working my way through grad school as a retail manager/merchandiser.

#23 Criminology. Now I'm an airline pilot.

#24 Film degree



You can find my name in the Set Lighting or Grip section at the end of Marvel movies, Top Gun Maverick, and this summer’s F1 amongst network TV shows and a bunch of small indies you’ve never heard of.

#25 I have a son with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in music, but didn’t pursue music as a career. He works as a manager and trainer at an upscale gym in a large city and makes about six figures a year. I am still proud of him despite his not pursuing his degree career. As long as he is happy, that’s what matters most.

#26 Theatre degree > partner at an ad agency. I use my degree multiple times every single day, and my 20s were guaranteed more fun than most of the suits who make just as much as I do now. It’s risky but I say do what you love and know when to pivot.

#27 Studied Computer Games Programming, a degree I switched from Computer Science in my first semester. Got a job as a programmer for a studio that made gambling games, and then six years later got a job at an indie games publisher.



Got laid off from them 18 months ago, but work as a games programmer for a big games company now. Not so useless as my Dad feared it'd be.

#28 Criminal justice degree.



Yes I became a cop.



No, I didn’t need this degree to be a cop.



But I am compensated more because of it. So it worked out well for me.