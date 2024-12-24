“Luigi Mangione Prison Marriage”: 27 Predictions That Folks Online Have For 2025Interview With Expert
At the end of the year, people start reflecting on the events that happened. They can’t wait to see their statistics of the year, like Spotify Wrapped and other similar recaps in programs they use. They also like to guess what the upcoming year might look like.
So, someone on Reddit asked people what they predicted for 2025, and they didn’t hold back. Over 2K people shared their insights and we gathered the most interesting ones into this list. So, let’s see, how people imagine the upcoming year, and let’s decide whether their predictions are realistic or not, shall we?
Hottest year on record since 2024, only to be surpassed by 2026.
Luigi Mangione prison marriage.
AI will help scientists find a prelim cure/treatment for a very stubborn disease (alzheimer's, MS, pancreatic cancer). im rly hoping this one is true!
Thinking about or even worrying about what the future holds is natural for any human being. After all, the future is unpredictable, so feeling anxious about something you can’t entirely control or know is normal.
Some people, to calm their nerves about the unknown future, started predicting what might happen. Whether it’s using existing data to predict upcoming trends, like Pinterest does every year, or turning to alternative future prediction ways like astrology or tarot.
To speak a little more about that, Bored Panda reached out to the headmistress at the Tarot Readers Academy, an adept tarot reader and modern witch Ethony. She said that her way of working with tarot is “co-creating with the universe.”
I predict that several more CEOs will be [ended]. I don't support this, I am just predicting it.
Gas and grocery prices are about to go far beyond what the people that voted for the moron are so pissed about now. .
The Winds of Winter… will not be finished.
Ethony also explained that, in a way, tarot can be viewed as a conversation with the universe: “A way to tap into the energies at play and explore the possibilities ahead. It can also be a conversation with your inner or higher self, allowing you to listen to your intuition and make empowered choices for your life.”
At the same time, she noted that it doesn’t show a rigid future, only the one that can be guessed based on current energies, choices, and circumstances. Basically, “Tarot helps people make sense of the future by providing guidance, clarity, and a sense of empowerment. It can illuminate potential outcomes, highlight challenges, and reveal opportunities, all while reminding us that we have free will.“
The Stanley Cup doesn’t get won by a Canadian team once again.
It's only gonna get worse.
My ex will break no contact multiple times.
Speaking of having a sense of the future, today’s list is filled with people making their predictions online of what the upcoming year 2025 has in store. All of them were shared in a Reddit thread, where some netizens asked, “What predictions do you have for 2025?” several days ago.
People made guesses about the much talked about Luigi Mangione’s future, pop culture events related to major names, and many more. You have to check it out yourself; we don’t want to spoil too much.
I think Diddy either ends up Epsteined or he actually takes himself out for real. I know the guy is rich and has crazy connections, but the allegations, and whatever evidence we've seen so far is just overwhelmingly against him. Either he spends the rest of his life in prison or he goes from prison to courtrooms for the next two decades. I don't think he has a chance to go back to being a free man, and whatever wealth he has will be drained from him. I just don't think the guy will be able to handle that. Or I mean, some rich people could just have him disappear.
Will Smith [taking his life] after being incriminated in the Diddy case.
Preventable diseases double in the US.
Life expectancy in the US continues to decline, and infant and maternal mortality continue to rise.
Also, our interviewee had some predictions about 2025 too. She revealed that she have done readings about the collective energy of 2025, and a few recurring themes ended up standing out.
So, according to Tarot reader Ethony, “The year feels like it will emphasize community, connection, and innovation. There’s a strong sense of breaking away from outdated structures—personal, societal, or even spiritual—and embracing fresh approaches. Major themes of building community and forging real-life connections are being asked of us all in 2025.”
Well, if you’re skeptical about her predictions, Ethony says that she views that as a healthy thing. Then, she adds, “While some skeptics may dismiss Tarot as mystical fluff, it’s important to remember that it’s also a deeply introspective and psychological tool. Even without believing in its spiritual aspects, Tarot can be a powerful way to explore emotions, patterns, and decisions”.
The world’s first trillionaire appears.
Mental health awareness grows.
I have a very bad feeling about large scale war.
If you wish to visit a tarot reader to get some perspective about the upcoming year, our interviewee also kindly provided some questions you could ask. For instance, “What themes will define my upcoming year?”; “What opportunities should I focus on?”; “What habits or patterns do I need to release to grow this year?” and others in a similar fashion.
As we said before, the future isn’t fully predictable and hard to control. At least with Tarot, people get a chance to look within themselves and decide what they want to change and alternate the future by doing so.
What predictions do you have for 2025? Share with us in the comments!
CEOs with body doubles.
High levels of misery for most Americans.
China invades Taiwan.
Self-driving tech improves.
Microsoft will force all Win10 users to ugrade to Win11 or make them switch to another OS.
That I'll show up for work one morning and a bunch of my students from south of the border will not show up.
AI musicians rise.
Deepfake scandals explode.
The Ukraine war won’t end, it’ll get worse.
Covid 2.0.
Cryptocurrency regulations tighten.
Streaming services merge.