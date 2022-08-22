It's been 4 years in the making but I've finally finished my first-ever complete tarot deck featuring my dark and twisted style. I wanted to create my own vision of a Tarot deck featuring humanoid creatures and demons that could be used for tarot readings.

I launched a Kickstarter for the whole 78-card deck on September 1st. You can pre-order it until November 1st here.

More info: kickstarter.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | shawncossart.com

#1

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#2

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#3

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#4

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#5

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
Nilsen
Nilsen
4 hours ago

It is a fact that although Death is, in his own words, an ANTHROPOMORPHIC PERSONIFICATION, he long ago gave up using the traditional skeletal horses, because of the bother of having to stop all the time to wire bits back on. — (Terry Pratchett, Mort)

#6

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#7

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#8

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#9

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#10

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#11

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#12

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#13

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#14

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#15

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#16

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#17

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#18

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
7 hours ago

Excellent image

#19

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
Sardonyx_3
Sardonyx_3
16 hours ago

Amazing!

#20

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
7 hours ago

Love it!

#21

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#22

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#23

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#24

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#25

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
AsexualShrimp
AsexualShrimp
11 hours ago

my favorite one so far!

#26

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#27

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#28

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#29

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#30

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#31

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#32

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#33

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#34

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
7 hours ago

Smart

#35

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#37

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
7 hours ago

Wow

#38

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#39

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#40

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#41

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#42

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#43

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#44

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#45

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#46

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#47

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#48

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
7 hours ago

This one is really dark.

#49

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#50

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
7 hours ago

Is that a Chuppah?

#51

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#52

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#53

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#54

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#55

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#56

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#57

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#58

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#59

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#60

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#61

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#62

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#63

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#64

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#65

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
Sardonyx_3
Sardonyx_3
16 hours ago

I don't know how to feel about this one...

#66

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#67

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
7 hours ago

Hmmmm

#68

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#69

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#70

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#71

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#72

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#73

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#74

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#75

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#76

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#77

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
#78

I Created My Own Dark And Twisted Tarot Deck

Shawn Coss
