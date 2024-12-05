ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, people can’t wait for their Spotify Wrapped – learning stats of what kind of music they have listened to is always fun. When it comes out, for the next couple of days, the internet is flooded with reactions and memes about it, and even if you don’t use the platform, you can’t escape it.

This year was supposed to be the same. Then, Wrapped came out, and instead of the usual excitement, a wave of disappointment took over. People were displeased with the review’s shortness, lack of vital and fun features, AI usage, and so on. Even though the feelings were negative, people managed to turn them into memes, which today’s list is made of. So, without further ado, let’s dive in!

Image credits: Spotify

The long-awaited Spotify Wrapped 2024 dropped, but a lot of people aren’t happy with the way it looks

"I would like to remind everybody that Spotify laid off 1,500 employees last year because the CEO said that their jobs were not needed. And then I would like to point my finger at everybody talking about how bad Spotify wrapped looks this year while the CEO made like a bunch of money. So, I'm sure those have nothing to do with each other and those aren't related."

Pretty soon folks started talking that mass layoffs in Spotify offices and the company’s unwelcome desire to use AI were at fault