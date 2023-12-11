I Painted One Whimsical Illustration A Day For A Month (31 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2018, I eagerly anticipate the arrival of October each year as it marks the beginning of the Inktober challenge! This is the time when I unleash my imagination to create a unique illustration every day for an entire month.

It started with simple ink animals back in 2018, to Tarotober in 2020, to Witchtober in 2021, and finally Magicktober in 2022 and 2023.

I've been creating my own prompt lists for the last two Magicktobers, so other artists can join me in the challenge and share our passion for creativity together.

Here are my 31 paintings for this year, with the prompt list at the end if you ever need inspiration for next year!