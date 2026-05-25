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Not everyone is fit to be a parent. It is an uncomfortable truth that society tends to dance around, preferring to believe that the instinct to nurture arrives automatically with the biology. But giving birth to a child does not automatically qualify someone for the title of mother. That title is earned through presence, protection, and love, and some people who carry it biologically have no business holding it at all.

One woman had known that about her biological mother since childhood. What she did not know was that years later, after building a whole new life far away from everything that had hurt her, her biological mother would find her on Instagram and send a message so vile it lit a fuse that had been waiting a very long time. The response she put together was methodical, legal, and absolutely devastating.

More info: Reddit

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Not everyone who gives birth to a child earns the title of mother, and some people make that distinction very clear all by themselves

Image credits: peoplecreations / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A woman had built a whole new life states away from the biological mother who mistreated her, until one day, when that toxic mother found her on social media and sent her vile messages

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The woman would not sit idly by and saw that her mother had a boyfriend with three children living with her, something that was not legally allowed

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Image credits: Anastasia Kazakova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She had her father make one phone call to the CPS department that had handled her own case, fed him every detail, and listened as the worker confirmed they would be out to the address

Image credits: anonymousperson02

The next day, every photo of the boyfriend and his daughters disappeared from her bio mom’s social media, the man had left with his children, and her bio mom never contacted her again

A woman last saw her biological mother at ten years old, was adopted, and spent the next years building distance between herself and the woman who had been violent toward her. At 16, her bio mom found her on Facebook and she gave it a chance, got nothing in return, and closed the door again. By 20, she had moved several states away, was working with her biological father, living in a big city, and genuinely thriving for the first time.

Her dad was proud, posting about her on social media, and showcasing a product they had built together. Her bio mom was watching all of it and apparently had been for almost a year before she finally snapped. She found her daughter’s Instagram and sent a message filled with hate and slurs, saying that she should have ended her when she had the chance, and that she had deserved everything that had been done to her.

She even went so far as to accuse her of sleeping with her own father. That last one was the thing that broke the dam entirely. She had never spent a day in prison for abusing her daughter and now that daughter wanted revenge, and she knew exactly where to aim. She found the bio mom’s boyfriend, and saw that he had three young blonde-haired, blue-eyed daughters that were his, all living in her late grandfather’s house.

Then she remembered something important. Her bio mom was not legally allowed to be around children. She had her father call the CPS department that had handled her own case a decade earlier. They remembered her mother immediately. She listened in and whispered everything into her father’s ear, feeding him every detail: the messages, the address, the boyfriend’s name, the three little girls.

The CPS worker confirmed on the call that her bio mom was not permitted to be around children and said they would be out to the location as soon as possible. The next day, every photo of the boyfriend and his daughters disappeared from her bio mom’s social media. The man had left with his children. Her bio mom has not contacted her since, and she knows that her mother knows exactly who made that phone call.

Image credits: simonapilolla / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The numbers behind child removal in the United States are staggering. In a single year, 437,283 American children were removed from their parents, and federal reports indicate that over nine million children have been separated from their parents in the last twenty years. She was one of them, and the system that removed her ultimately gave her a safer life, which is not always how that story ends.

The research on what childhood violence actually does to a person is unambiguous. Violence against children triggers toxic stress responses that fundamentally alter brain development. The long-term consequences frequently include PTSD, severe depression, anxiety disorders, and impaired emotional regulation. She beat every one of those odds, and that is not nothing. That is extraordinary.

The Hotline is clear that change is possible, but it requires a deep and genuine commitment that most abusers never actually develop. The causal factors behind abusive behavior are learned attitudes rooted in entitlement and privilege, and those are among the hardest things to dismantle. A very low percentage of them truly change their ways, and the messages she sent made it clear she wasn’t ready for change.

She did not wait around to find out. She made one phone call, protected three children she had never met, and removed the one thing her biological mother had been using as a shield against accountability. The system that once removed her, she used to protect others. That is the kind of full-circle moment that the internet tends to stand up for.

Do you think she did the right thing by phoning CPS? Tell us what you would have done in the comments!

The internet read this story and flooded her with messages of support and congratulations, everyone seemingly relieved that the vile woman got what was coming to her