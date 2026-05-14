20-Year-Old Breaks His Silence On The Blended Family That Destroyed His Happiness
Losing a parent isn’t easy, no matter how old you are. But for a young child, adapting to life without mom can be particularly brutal. Having a supportive and loving surviving parent makes a big difference. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for one boy whose mother passed away when he was ten.
Now 20, he’s told how his life was turned upside down when his father remarried two years after becoming a widow. The boy wasn’t prepared for the violence, aggression and loneliness that followed. He says his one stepbrother has autism and would explode into fits of rage. Instead of protecting him, the dad left him to defend himself, and expected him to be a “human shield” for his younger siblings.
His is life was turned upside down when his dad remarried a woman with an autistic and aggressive son
Image credits: Kindel Media/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Instead of protecting him, his father expected him to be a human shield for his younger stepsibling
Image credits: www.kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Zaidieen
“Human shield”: he later reiterated that his dad had unfairly forced a protector role onto him
Up to 20% of individuals with autism exhibit violent behaviours. This may involve severe tantrums, anger, hostility, sudden-onset violent outbursts, and rage ‘episodes’. Some even hurt themselves.
“In many cases, aggression involves destruction of property and direct violence towards other people including carers, causing them bodily harm,” warn the experts from U.K.-based charity Thinking Autism.
Many agreed that the dad and stepmom are the cruel ones in this situation
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I hate when people tell me to be the bigger person. I almost always say no. Why do I always have to be the person who bends, and suppress how I feel?
Dad does not deserve a second chance. He never put OP first.
I hate when people tell me to be the bigger person. I almost always say no. Why do I always have to be the person who bends, and suppress how I feel?
Dad does not deserve a second chance. He never put OP first.
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