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20-Year-Old Breaks His Silence On The Blended Family That Destroyed His Happiness
A man in a pink polo comforts a boy accused of being cruel to his stepfamily, who sits distraught with his face in his hands.
Family, Relationships

20-Year-Old Breaks His Silence On The Blended Family That Destroyed His Happiness

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Losing a parent isn’t easy, no matter how old you are. But for a young child, adapting to life without mom can be particularly brutal. Having a supportive and loving surviving parent makes a big difference. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for one boy whose mother passed away when he was ten.

Now 20, he’s told how his life was turned upside down when his father remarried two years after becoming a widow. The boy wasn’t prepared for the violence, aggression and loneliness that followed. He says his one stepbrother has autism and would explode into fits of rage. Instead of protecting him, the dad left him to defend himself, and expected him to be a “human shield” for his younger siblings.

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    His is life was turned upside down when his dad remarried a woman with an autistic and aggressive son

    Image credits: Kindel Media/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Instead of protecting him, his father expected him to be a human shield for his younger stepsibling

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    Image credits: www.kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Zaidieen

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    “Human shield”: he later reiterated that his dad had unfairly forced a protector role onto him

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    Up to 20% of individuals with autism exhibit violent behaviours. This may involve severe tantrums, anger, hostility, sudden-onset violent outbursts, and rage ‘episodes’.  Some even hurt themselves.

    “In many cases, aggression involves destruction of property and direct violence towards other people including carers, causing them bodily harm,” warn the experts from U.K.-based charity Thinking Autism.

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    Many agreed that the dad and stepmom are the cruel ones in this situation

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate when people tell me to be the bigger person. I almost always say no. Why do I always have to be the person who bends, and suppress how I feel?

    1
    1point
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dad does not deserve a second chance. He never put OP first.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate when people tell me to be the bigger person. I almost always say no. Why do I always have to be the person who bends, and suppress how I feel?

    1
    1point
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dad does not deserve a second chance. He never put OP first.

    1
    1point
    reply
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