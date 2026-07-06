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Americans are entering their tipping fatigue era. Last year, 63% had at least one negative opinion about tipping; in 2026, nine in 10 Americans say that tipping culture has gone too far. Recently, we’ve seen posts from FIFA World Cup fans calling out the ridiculous tipping practices in America, but the truth is that the call has been coming from inside the house for a long time.

Since 2015, there’s been a community on Reddit called r/EndTipping that advocates for a system in which service workers don’t have to rely on customers for their salaries. Here is a list of the newest posts from their group, filled with new dystopian developments like tipping for a sonogram and suggestions to tip 99%, as well as some positive ones where business owners have realized that paying a livable wage should be the norm, not the exception.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Truth

A meme discussing tipping culture, stating customers are not responsible for employer's pay, prompting change in US culture.

weez2 Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    It's Just A Dollar Or Two! LOL

    A restaurant bill with suggested tip options and a handwritten calculation, exemplifying the tipping culture.

    M1collector65 Report

    7points
    POST
    yarwoodftw avatar
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or the employers should pay their employees a decent wage.

    1
    1point
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    #3

    I Tipped $20 Cash

    A text message with a Venmo request for a manicure and pedicure, illustrating a part of the tipping culture.

    I tipped $20 cash on a $85 mani/pedi. As I was handing her the $20 bill, she told me she prefers Venmo (but still took the cash). As I’m walking out, she forces me to scan her Venmo QR code. I obviously don’t want to tip again so I just walk out. She looks my reservation up in the system, and finds my number to remind me to Venmo her… unprofessional and I won’t be back.

    Theyeahnopes Report

    6points
    POST
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    #4

    Helping The Cause

    A tweet about foreigners refusing mandatory tips at US bars during the World Cup, emphasizing the need to end tipping.

    EVy-and-August Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    I Have Enough Friends

    A restaurant bill showing various tipping culture percentages and the corresponding amounts, illustrating the need to end tipping.

    lexixon212 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #6

    Always Grab The Customer Receipt Copy!!

    A restaurant bill with an excessive handwritten tip, emphasizing the changing tipping culture in the US.

    Be sure to always grab the customer receipt copy, waiter decided to give himself a $180 tip on a $93 dollar meal. Took a month of bouncing around corporate (major hotel chain) to fix this. Conveniently they “lost” the restaurant copy too.

    Finally found the hotel general manager on LinkedIn and threatened to press charges, they quickly refunded the meal.

    Neither-Trip-4610 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #7

    As A Doordash Driver - Please Don't Tip

    A screenshot showing an explanation of why you should not tip on DoorDash, highlighting issues with tipping culture.

    eric39es Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Oh Yes, I’d Absolutely Love To Tip You 99% (After Tax, For Good Measure)

    A detailed restaurant bill with outrageous suggested tips circled, showing the extremes of tipping culture in the US.

    NineDayOldDiarrhea Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Anyone Else Quick To Do This?

    A meme with DJ Khaled reaching out, captioned Me pressing NO TIP, illustrating a change in tipping culture.

    Newtailz Report

    5points
    POST
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    #10

    This Person Told The Server To “Round Up To $70.00” And The Employee Used A Discount To Increase Their Tip

    A restaurant receipt showing a significant gratuity, highlighting the impact of tipping culture in the US.

    atom644 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #11

    Server Posted "Was Wondering Why I Got Stiffed"

    A restaurant bill with an added tip, demonstrating how tipping culture in the US needs to change.

    AceHexuall Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    I Finally Found One On Threads

    A handwritten receipt showing a precise tip calculation, revealing details about tipping culture in the US.

    PastPossibility1355 Report

    5points
    POST
    #13

    Tip Expected For Prenatal Sonogram?

    A Clover payment terminal displaying options to select tip percentages, illustrating challenges in tipping culture.

    FireDad_01 Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Seen In Nw Arkansas

    A sign at McCarty's Restaurant and Irish Pub saying Please do not leave a tip for take out, advocating to end tipping culture.

    Unpoppedcork Report

    5points
    POST
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    #15

    Restaurant Owner. My Take On Tipping

    Text explaining why tipping culture in the US needs to change, highlighting issues with worker compensation and customer expectations.

    DriveNew Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Was Extremely Surprised When I Saw This At A Coffee Shop

    A sign in a tip-free workplace, listing benefits like a livable hourly wage and profit sharing, aiming to end tipping culture.

    LagoonMaster Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Miscommunication Or Intentional Theft?

    A restaurant receipt with zero tip written, demonstrating a customer's decision regarding tipping culture and the need to end tipping.

    Was dining at the Cheese Cake Factory and had a $114 bill with 3 guest. My friend gave me $60 cash so the intention of paying $40 cash and leaving them a $20 tip. The waitress grabbed the check, charged the full amount to the card and kept the $60 as her tip. She Came back and said “thank you have a good day”
    When confronted she acted a bit confused and tried to skirt the situation. So I asked for my change back, And left her no tip. Still felt a little bad about leaving nothing, but felt she was trying to take advantage of us since she never came back to confirm.
    I get irritated when a server assumes all the change is for them when it’s over 50%. Yes I do want my $12 back for my $8 beer.
    EDIT:

    1. This seems like quite a controversial topic, I read some of the replies and a lot of the questions ask "Why did you not explain the payment situation to the server?" The server was busy and took about 15 minutes to collect the check with the card and $60 cash. In that time we got engrossed in our conversation and I did not realize she picked it up. Normally I would explain how I wanted the payment to go, as I always try to tip in cash when possible, but instead just got the notification on my phone the full amount was charged.
    2. Another common question is "why did I not pocket the $40?" I like to use cash before putting anything on my credit card when possible, makes sense to just reduce your credit card bill.
    3. Some other comments mentioned some servers do get great tips, and I agree. I have left 100% tips before because I had a great time when the server. Normally its it's a $20 on $20. But I think assuming a 53% tip was a bit bold.
    4. I know some servers that make over $100k a year in high end restaurants and some are making less than minimum wage. So it can go both ways, and I think that's the case with any job you put effort into. I'm in the mindset of paying for the service when there is a service, and paying extra when it's a great service.

    KaleTheFirst Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Additude

    A sign on a counter next to a pink frog statue stating Dine-in only if you respect tip culture, emphasizing the need to end tipping.

    PhilosopherLegal6246 Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Outrageous Tip Expectation

    A social media post discussing a $5 driver tip on a $887 grocery order, raising questions about tipping culture.

    Tauriel13 Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Seems About Right

    A meme showing a waiter asking for a tip, highlighting the debate around tipping culture in the US.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Airport Transfer In Cancun. Tipped Driver $1 USD. He Declined And Gave It Back. The Sign Suggests $20 LOL

    A sign in a vehicle asking for tips for the driver, emphasizing tipping culture in transport services.

    Ognal_carbage8080 Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Push The Red Button

    A payment terminal with a red X button highlighted, used to decline tips, reflecting changes in US tipping culture.

    This week I learned that when these point of sale systems prompt for a seemingly unskippable tip percentage, the red button skips the tip, and the transaction finishes. I had previously thought it might cancel the transaction, but it does not.

    That is all.

    Squared_Aweigh Report

    5points
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    #23

    It's Finally Happened. Im Tired Of The Entitled Doordashers

    Text messages showing someone asking for gas money to end tipping culture, illustrating tipping practices.

    Placed a doordash order, usually I either tip out in cash or after the order has been delivered since Ive been burned so many times before. As soon as the dasher accepted the order, he proceeded to bombard me with these messages. He then proceeds to pick up the order, not deliver it and marked it as undeliverable. Doordash then proceeds to tell me that they can't offer a refund because it wasn't the dasher fault they couldn't deliver.

    JustanotherBambii Report

    5points
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    #24

    No Tip Orders Are Getting Cold…

    Restaurant kitchen with takeout bags, highlighting the busy environment where tipping culture impacts service workers.

    Wingstop no tip orders not getting picked up.

    Negative-Instance889 Report

    5points
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    #25

    Tipping 20% Wasn’t Good Enough

    A personal anecdote detailing a negative experience with tipping culture at a coffee shop, emphasizing why the system needs to change.

    moonchildcountrygirl Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    "Your Card Isn't Processing"

    A restaurant patron's experience with unwanted tips added to their card, highlighting issues in tipping culture in the US.

    Bluestatevibes Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    This Lady Is My Hero. Always Remove Auto Tip When You're On A Cruise!

    A social media post from a person explaining why they are removing all gratuities, questioning the need to end tipping and subsidize staff wages.

    Commander707 Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    15% Wasn’t Good Enough, Apparently

    A receipt with suggested tip percentages circled, illustrating the increasing tipping culture in the US.

    This waitress was friendly, decent enough service. Left our waters empty for a while, so overall fine, nothing excellent (though really enjoyed the food). But the absolute audacity to scratch out the 15% like it wouldn’t be good enough for her. I was not the one footing this bill, or else I would’ve given a big fat zero for this alone. The entitlement is infuriating, and just another reminder of how screwed up the whole system is. We have got to end this nonsense, I’m so sick of dining out.

    ProudSesquipedal Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    I’m Just Done

    A screenshot of a text detailing a frustrating experience with tipping culture in the US, highlighting the need to end tipping.

    dcaponegro Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Worker Tipped Himself $10 After We Gave Cash

    A receipt showing a $10 tip on a $23 subtotal, illustrating issues with tipping culture in the US.

    Distinct_Coast8645 Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Finally Done With This- The One That Pushed Me Over The Edge

    A screenshot of a text describing an interaction at a pizza counter where a customer chose not to tip, highlighting issues with tipping culture.

    latesummerthrowaway Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Ice Cream Shop’s Take On Tipping

    A sign from Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream explaining why they end tipping and change tipping culture in the US.

    Dragonwolf253 Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Paid At A Food Truck With Cash To Avoid Getting “Tip Guilted” On A Card Payment. They Still Got Me With A 3.99% “Card Fee” Even Though I Paid With Cash!

    A receipt showing a card fee, illustrating the additional costs in transactions beyond tipping culture.

    thcandbourbon Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Local Pizza Joint Does It Right!

    A restaurant website stating they are now tip-free to end tipping, adjusting menu prices instead.

    Pabloshooman Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Energy Fee?

    A restaurant receipt showing an added energy fee and a note explaining tipping culture is still expected.

    Fatez3ro Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    This Was A First

    A Clover payment device showing an amount and asking to confirm no tip was selected, impacting tipping culture.

    dalhazves Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Charged A “Quiet Time Surcharge” Because The Restaurant Wasn’t Busy

    A screenshot of text describing a restaurant charging a Quiet Time Surcharge, reflecting changes in tipping culture.

    michalwalks Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Can't Believe I Was Just Asked For A Tip By A French Waiter

    A restaurant receipt from France stating staff get no percentage of the meal and that tipping is optional, showing an alternative to US tipping culture.

    -smartcasual- Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Tip Fee…

    A sign indicating a restaurant is tip-free with a 15% service charge, highlighting the tipping culture.

    nospoon4u Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    This Math Doesn’t Add Up

    A Ziosk device showing check amount and tip options, illustrating tipping culture in the US.

    TheSoleMates Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Shady Situation At Starbucks

    A text discussing a coffee order and an unexpected preset tip amount, reflecting on tipping culture.

    Salt_Historian_9850 Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Picked Up My Own Food And Got Hit With The "Intentional Delay" For Not Tipping

    A text discussing a coffee order and an unexpected preset tip amount, reflecting on tipping culture.

    Alert_Light_886 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    40% Auto-Selected, I Kid You Not

    A payment terminal screen showing tipping options with a 40% tip highlighted, illustrating tipping culture.

    FatRufus Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Amazon Prime Delivery Asking For Tips

    A thank you card and sticker on the floor near feet, implying the need for tips in tipping culture.

    unremarkablestudent Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Pay Me Extra Money First Or Else I'll Ruin Your Food

    A pizza box in a car, with the AC on full blast for a non-tipper, highlighting tipping culture.

    HeavyArmorIncarnate Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Auto 18% Added To Bills Of $150 Or More With A Snarky Gaslighting Comment

    A colorful sign from Hook & Reel of Livonia stating industry standards for tipping and gratuity have changed to 18% for tables over $150, reflecting tipping culture.

    eJams7147 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    When You See It

    A restaurant receipt from Casa Chapala, showing food items, prices, a 20% large party fee, and a 3% credit card surcharge, illustrating tipping culture.

    recruiterguy Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Coworker Ran Off One Of Our Regulars Because They Were Rude About Them Not Tipping

    White background with black text describing a barista's frustration with tipping culture and a rude encounter with a non-tipping customer.

    SaintTourmaline Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    I Had The Weirdest Interaction At A Restaurant Today

    A white background with black text detailing a customer's negative experience with tipping culture at a Mediterranean restaurant.

    EmperorUmi Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Went To A New Restaurant Last Night. Didnt Notice Anything On The Menu But Regardless I Wont Be Back

    A restaurant bill from Banshee, showing items ordered, prices, and a 4% health insurance benefit fee that aims to end tipping culture.

    stouts4everyone Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Is This Our Problem?

    A sign at a point-of-sale system that reads Servers make $2.13 please tip generously, reflecting tipping culture.

    Chris-the-Big-Bug Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Always Read All The Original Receipt!

    A restaurant receipt showing an 18% service charge for dine-in tickets without a tip, indicating a shift in tipping culture.

    Katzenbean Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    $30 Valet Demanded Cash Tip

    A detailed complaint about a valet verbally demanding a cash tip despite a paid service, highlighting problematic tipping culture.

    mbergen Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    You Servers "Win". I Can't Afford The Meal Now At All So I Don't Go Out To Eat

    Text explaining a customer's frustration with delivery charges and fees, suggesting a change to tipping culture.

    DaSud Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    "I Need Change For A $100 Bill But Make Sure It's A $20 And A $10 So He Has To Leave The 20"

    Text describing a customer overhearing a waitress manipulate change for a larger tip, showing tipping culture issues.

    Feeling_Term_5935 Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    How Is It Not A Tip?

    A detailed restaurant receipt showing a large party charge and high total, raising questions about tipping culture.

    canstucky Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    I Pay A Subscription For Dog Grooming. They Asked Me For A Tip And Then Messaged Me For A Rating

    Customer feedback form with two stars, showing dissatisfaction with tipping culture and subscription fees in the US.

    LauraD2423 Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Beware Of This Billing Trend

    A restaurant bill showing various food items, a dine-in service charge, and a tip, illustrating US tipping culture.

    MushroomDizzy649 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    This Is So Totally Ridiculous

    A restaurant receipt shows a split check with gratuity already included, highlighting issues in tipping culture.

    needlesofgold Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    No Tip At Restaurant Is Making Me Ditch Old Favorite

    A detailed text describing a customer's preference for restaurants that do not expect tips over those with aggressive tipping culture.

    Inner_Development703 Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Just Now On The News LOL!

    A TV screen showing a CNN news segment with anchors, displaying a headline about Americans finding tipping culture out of control.

    secretlypsycho Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    At A Local Bar

    A handwritten sign advises to end tipping culture, requesting 10% on winnings $50 and over.

    Successful_Glass_925 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Employers Blame Everyone But Themselves

    A sign at a restaurant called The Oasis asking for patience due to being short-staffed and needing more staff, relating to the challenges of tipping culture.

    Lopsided-Ad7725 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Went Out To Eat With A Friend And Saw A New Strategy I’m Going To Start Using

    Text explaining a restaurant's automatic service charge and a customer's zero tip, reflecting a change in tipping culture.

    3dogfriends Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Nice Try. Now Give Me My Change

    Text detailing a customer's negative experience with a server who short-changed them, illustrating a problem with tipping culture.

    djdlt Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    This Hit My Ig Feed And I Thought It Was Pretty Funny

    Meme of a exaggerated cartoon face representing a barista expecting a huge tip, highlighting tipping culture issues.

    canned_laughter_lol Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Drink From The Water Fountain? Did You Tip?

    Water dispenser with a QR code suggesting a $0.50 tip for essential workers, part of the debate to end tipping culture.

    Equivalent_Role_6617 Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Bought Pizza, Picked It Up, Asked For Tip Twice

    A Reddit post from a customer discussing their decision to end tipping, highlighting changing tipping culture.

    Jazzlike_Dig2456 Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Owner Publicly Shames Guest And States That Servers Have To Pay Out Of Pocket If They Don’t Get Tips?

    A social media post from a restaurant owner about zero dollar tips, reflecting issues within tipping culture.

    Redhambone Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    It’s Not A Tip; It’s A Bribe!

    A low tip warning pop-up on a food delivery app, illustrating the ongoing debate on tipping culture in the US.

    psychorev Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    This Is Not My Check But It Has To Be Posted Here

    A restaurant receipt showing a large bill with suggested gratuity and a written-in tip, representing tipping culture.

    chefguy47 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    🫩

    A screenshot of a comment section discussing the affordability of tipping, showing various perspectives on tipping culture.

    Reeman09 Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Last Time We’ll Ever Go Here…

    A restaurant receipt from Sadies with an automatically added 20% gratuity, illustrating tipping culture in the US.

    FOB32723 Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Tipping Is Getting Outrageous

    A handwritten note showing how to calculate a large tip, with text stating, If you cant tip your server...Dont go out to eat! reflecting US tipping culture.

    ConfusedAnonymous- Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    18% Gratuity At Buffet. No Service

    A screenshot from Disney's website showing an 18% gratuity automatically added to bills, reflecting US tipping culture.

    audrina-saav Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    I'm Not Tipping 25% For Taking Pre-Made Ice Cream Treats Out Of A Box

    A screenshot of text describing an encounter at Dairy Queen drive-through highlighting expected tips in US tipping culture.

    freebird_inthe_wind Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Forced Tipping In Vegas

    A screenshot of text describing experiences where tipping culture in the US forced people to tip or face guilt.

    anonymous Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    Tipping In Seattle Has Gone Too Far

    A Reddit post discussing a 20% automatic gratuity that was actually a health insurance fee, exposing tipping culture issues.

    GrnBlu Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Tipping On Top Of Corkage Fee

    Restaurant policy regarding corkage fees and expected gratuities for outside wine, highlighting tipping culture.

    birdlover12345 Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Grocery Store Apparently Adds $1.00 Tip To All Orders

    A receipt showing a $1.00 tip on a $1.50 Coca-Cola can, depicting tipping culture.

    modernthangs Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    Another Reason To End Tipping

    A social media post expressing anger over disparate tip amounts between front and back of house, highlighting tipping culture issues.

    LilacMists Report

    3points
    POST
    #82

    Waffle House To Go Fee

    A Waffle House sign explaining a 20% fee for To-Go orders, breaking down tipping culture.

    CTR_1852 Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    30% Is Soso Tipping LOL

    A screen displaying tip options of 30%, 40%, 50%, and 100% for a $95.00 bill, reflecting tipping culture.

    PaynIanDias Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    This Is A First For Me

    A digital screen for Wendy's, prompting customers to tip the team with options for $1, $2, $3. End tipping culture.

    F0rty6andTwo Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    16% Tip Required, What Do You Think Of The Owner's Response?

    An email about tipping culture, discussing included tips and staff training for a livable working wage.

    wgkiii Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    Large Party, Count 2

    Restaurant bill from Six Seven at The Edgewater Hotel showing a large party gratuity. End tipping culture discussions.

    peasantking Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    Op So Brainwashed He Tips 25% After Being Served Moldy Bread

    A close-up of moldy toast served at a restaurant, sparking a discussion about tipping culture when service fails.

    Constant-Scheme557 Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Server Was Mad For Leaving A Cash Tip

    Restaurant receipt showing a zero tip amount, next to dollar bills, illustrating a decision to end tipping.

    senior-Executive Report

    3points
    POST
    #89

    This Rubbed Me The Wrong Way

    A handwritten note reads: Tipping is as optional as toppings, reflecting the debate around tipping culture.

    2CRedHopper Report

    3points
    POST
    #90

    Note On Register…”no Tip? Nice, Your Order Will Be Ready In An Hour…”

    A sign at Maudes implying a long wait if you dont tip, highlighting a facet of tipping culture.

    nhowar02 Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    Giving A 20% Tip And Getting A Snarky Response From Waitstaff

    A restaurant customer's complaint about feeling pressured to tip 20% for average service, highlighting tipping culture.

    RadReptile Report

    2points
    POST
    #92

    I Think Kids Are Being Tricked Into Tipping At A Snow Cone Truck At School

    A parent's complaint about a snow cone vendor taking her daughter's change as a tip, showing issues with tipping culture.

    Critical-Willow-6270 Report

    2points
    POST
    #93

    The Replies To This Have Been Absolutely Bonkers

    A social media post discussing a rant about tipping culture being out of control and needing to change.

    zsentrified Report

    2points
    POST
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