This Online Community Shows How Ridiculous Tipping Has Gotten In The US
Tipping is a hot topic in the United States. Minimum wage and tipping laws vary from state to state. Many people believe that the culture revolving around leaving tips is deeply flawed and bad for employees. However, it is so deeply entrenched in the American psyche that big changes are difficult to fathom.
The r/EndTipping subreddit aims to shake things up so that “US workers aren’t reliant on tips.” Members of the online community share examples of just how ridiculous and shameless demands for tips can get. We’ve curated a list of the most powerful pics to show you that the system really does need to change when things are as egregious as this. Scroll down to see for yourselves, Pandas.
Bored Panda wanted to learn about how customers can gently push back against Tipflation (tip inflation), so we got in touch with Max Alberhasky, Ph.D. He was kind enough to share his thoughts on this, as well as how changes in the minimum wage can affect tipped employees. Alberhasky is an Assistant Professor of Marketing at California State University Long Beach and is the author of the insightful ‘Psychology, Money, and Happiness’ blog on Psychology Today.
End Tipping
Marketing expert Alberhasky explained to Bored Panda how customers can gently push back against Tipflation. According to him, it helps when people have a number in mind going into the purchase when they’re asked to tip. This can be any percentage of the bill.
"Having a standard amount you want to tip going into a purchase helps prevent nudges to tip more (which is common on tablets via high default choices) or social pressure from the cashier or those behind you in line to make a fast decision," he told Bored Panda in an email.
No, I'm Not Tipping A Hotel Booking Website
Shaming Customers For Not Tipping
"Sticking to your guns in terms of what you tip for standard service helps to provide a buffer when nudges or social pressure arise when you're paying," he said.
“Research from Uber and former Chief Economist John List suggest most consumers have a habit or idea in mind for what they prefer to do, with 60% of riders never tipping, 20% of riders always tipping, and 20% of riders deciding to tip or not based on the quality of their ride.”
Alberhasky also commented on the drastically different minimum wages across various states in the US. "Service industry workers doing the same job in California likely earn more than workers in Nebraska. If the overall minimum wage is increased, it may indirectly affect tipped employees," he told Bored Panda.
I Saw This Today, Bless
So they have a tipless policy and they are happy to take tips. Okay, got it.
The Default Tip For A Croissant Purchased Over The Counter Was 102%
Really?
"For example, if the regular minimum wage goes up, employers may also be required to increase the cash wage for tipped employees. Additionally, changes in the minimum wage can have broader economic implications, usually impacting the cost of goods and services purchased, which may impact tipping practices," Alberhasky explained.
"In circumstances where tipping is the norm (bars, restaurants, coffee shops), increasing wages and prices is likely to lead to higher tips because customers are tipping the same percentage on a larger bill. In circumstances where tipping is not standard yet it's an option (fast food restaurants, bowling alleys, tattoo shops), increasing prices is likely to decrease tipping because customers are facing an expensive bill that would make tipping additional money seem unreasonable," he said.
Saw This Online
I Would Say More Than Mildy Infuriating
A Seattle Ice Cream Shop
The tipping system in the US is convoluted and confusing, to say the least. Wage laws and attitudes toward minimum wages vary from state to state.
Pew Research Center calls it a patchwork system: “For example, a restaurant server in Waukegan, Illinois, is entitled to a $13 minimum wage—$7.80 in direct wages from the restaurant, plus a $5.20 tip credit. But for a server 17 miles away in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the minimum is $7.25—with $2.33 in direct wages from the restaurant, plus a $4.92 tip credit.”
As Pew points out, the minimum wage for most workers, under US federal law, is $7.25 per hour. However, there is a major caveat.
If an employee is a tipped employee, their employers can pay them just $2.13 per hour… so long as they get the remaining ‘tip credit’ of $5.12 per hour in tips. The employer is bound to make up the difference if their employees do not meet this minimum in tips.
It Looks Like You Left $0.00 For The Tip. That Might Be An Accident. Would You Like To Leave A Tip?
This Was The First Thing I Saw Today At My Hotel's "Free" Breakfast. I Was Immediately Annoyed
It is literally a self-serve standard hotel breakfast. The only thing the "attendant" did was put out a few more oatmeal packets.
This 400ml Bottle Of Wine In My Hotel Room, That I'd Have To Open Myself, Has An Automatic 15% Tip
The minimum wage in 30 US states and the District of Columbia is higher than the federal minimum. The variety is massive. It ranges from $8.75 per hour in West Virginia to nearly twice that—$17—in DC.
The tip credit also varies greatly. For instance, in Virginia, the minimum wage stands at $12. However, the tip credit is $9.87, meaning that the actual minimum wage (depending on your employer and company) can be $2.13, with the rest being considered tip credit.
However, some states (e.g. California) have refused to accept tip credit as a workable concept altogether. This means that companies are supposed to pay their employees a fixed minimum wage (e.g. $16 per hour in California, far higher than the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour). They can also keep any tips they get on top of that.
Gratuity Isn’t Gratuity If It’s Automatically Added To A Bill
20% gratuity was automatically added to our bill for a party of 2 while the receipt says it’s added for a party of 5. On top of that the receipt given back to you pretends like they didn’t just add a tip and leaves another line for a tip
For Years We’ve Been Told If You Don’t Want To Tip Then Get Takeout - Mandatory Gratuity Charge With ‘Additional Tips Appreciated’
Tip Jar At My Doctors Office
Many Americans feel pressured to tip larger and larger sums. This effectively means that going out for dinner ends up costing far more than the customers might have anticipated. The issue is that you’re expected to tip because the servers’ livelihood depends on it.
Tipping becomes less of a reflection of good service and more of a way of supporting employees who might be living paycheck to paycheck. The responsibility, which should rest on the employer’s shoulders, is passed down to the customers.
In What Universe Would Anyone Give A 100% Tip?
Apparently Tipping Non Living Objects Is Perfectly Acceptable
A robot coffee machine at a mall asked me to tip it once. Just why?
Then Wth Is It?
Another issue is that tipping in the US becomes expected even in the face of substandard service. In most parts of the world, tipping is an expression of appreciation for a job well done. It’s a way to reward servers and kitchen staff for their efforts.
However, if you’re tipping even when the food’s awful, the service is horrid, and you feel disrespected, you’re effectively rewarding the business for bad behavior. This way, there’s no incentive for the restaurant to improve or to conduct better training for its employees.
A "Super Tip"?
Coffee Shop In Chicago Asking Us To Stop Being Poor
Well At Least They’re Honest Now - T’s A Bribe
The ‘End Tipping’ project was first created in the early Autumn of 2015. In the following years, the community has grown to 14.7k members. The entire aim of the subreddit is to advocate for a different system in the United States so that restaurant and service industry professionals don’t have to rely so much on tips to make ends meet.
The moderators running the group suggest one alternative that would mean rolling a 20% surcharge into the menu prices themselves.
Tipping Option At Newark Airport Self-Checkout Counters
No service was provided. It was literally one of those “express” shops where you grab things like tissues, snacks, etc.
So I Guess This Is A Thing Somewhere
Popular Sandwich Chain Had This Tip Sign
According to r/EndTipping, American tipping culture is toxic, frustrating, and quasi-compulsory. The community hopes that, in time, it will become something different: transparent, with up-front pricing. They hope that, eventually, the prices that Americans see on their menus are what they have to pay in total.
The mods invite everyone to share their rants, tipping-related news, info about service-included restaurants, and people’s plans to reform the system. However, they set a pretty high bar for the quality of everyone’s posts. The mods urge everyone to not write “useless or stupid stuff.” They also ask the members of the sub to treat everyone with respect, avoid ragebait posts, and avoid calling anyone out by name.
DIY Mister Car Wash In Florida Asked Me For A Tip.. It’s An Automated Car Wash And You Have To Vacuum And Clean The Car Yourself. People Work There But Don’t Do Anything But Ask If You Want To Sign Up For The Monthly Club. Tip Or No Tip?!
Tipping A Search Engine??
Nothing Like A Healthy Serving Of Guilt With Your Meal
What Do You Think Of This Insanity?
Even High Earners Are Sick Of The Shenanigans
My Favorite Restaurant In NYC (Xi'an Famous Foods), Where Hospitality Is Included
These Options Are Getting Out Of Hand
Terry Black’s Doesn’t Let You Place A Pick-Up Order Without At Least A 10% Tip. What’s The Point Of Tipping If You Make It Mandatory?
It's not a tip at that point, isn't it? It's part of the price?
30% Tip. Absolutely Absurd
Bakery - Asking For 22% Tip For Handing Over An Overpriced Loaf Of Bread
Went to a local bakery to support them. Their prices are already crazy ($7.49 for a loaf of bread).
The guy literally hands over a loaf of bread to me and expects me to tip?
People in front of me were ripping 22%. People behind me were staring what I would do
Restaurant Tip Shames Public!
I Was Buying A T-Shirt! I Closed The Screen And Did Not Purchase The Shirt
“In Order To Provide Our Team Livable Wages” Anyone Notice An Increase In Messaging That Makes Customers Feel Guilty For Not Tipping?
It's the company's job to provide their team with livable wages, not the customer's
28% Surcharge At A Restaurant In Charleston, SC
Was Asked To Tip My Prescription Medicine Delivery Person…
Mandatory Tipping. Prepopulated Tips Of 18, 20 And 22% And Custom Doesn't Allow 0. This Was A Food Hall With No Servers. You Pick Up Your Food
Tipping Has No Shame
Tourist Trap Or What?
Pickup At Cookie Shop
Asking For Tips On Top Of 16% Service Fee
QR Code For Tipping, 1 Night Hotel Stay
A local restaurant started adding an automatic 15% tip on their check. I paid it, but I let the server know I normally tip 20%.
