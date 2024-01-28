ADVERTISEMENT

Tipping is a hot topic in the United States. Minimum wage and tipping laws vary from state to state. Many people believe that the culture revolving around leaving tips is deeply flawed and bad for employees. However, it is so deeply entrenched in the American psyche that big changes are difficult to fathom.

The r/EndTipping subreddit aims to shake things up so that “US workers aren’t reliant on tips.” Members of the online community share examples of just how ridiculous and shameless demands for tips can get. We’ve curated a list of the most powerful pics to show you that the system really does need to change when things are as egregious as this. Scroll down to see for yourselves, Pandas.

Bored Panda wanted to learn about how customers can gently push back against Tipflation (tip inflation), so we got in touch with Max Alberhasky, Ph.D. He was kind enough to share his thoughts on this, as well as how changes in the minimum wage can affect tipped employees. Alberhasky is an Assistant Professor of Marketing at California State University Long Beach and is the author of the insightful ‘Psychology, Money, and Happiness’ blog on Psychology Today.