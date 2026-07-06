“Fruit Gone Bad”: 43 Funny Comics That Bring Produce And Objects To Life (New Pics)
If you've ever wondered what fruits, vegetables, or even everyday kitchen items would say if they could talk, John King has probably already imagined it. The New York-based cartoonist is the creator of Fruit Gone Bad, a one-panel comic series where ordinary objects come to life through clever puns, witty wordplay, and delightfully absurd situations.
John sketches every comic by hand before they’re digitally colored – a process he used to leave entirely to his wife but has recently started taking on himself. Packed with classic dad jokes, mischievous produce, and kitchen chaos, the series has become a longtime favorite on Bored Panda. And judging by John's latest comics, he still has plenty of fresh ideas left to share.
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