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If you've ever wondered what fruits, vegetables, or even everyday kitchen items would say if they could talk, John King has probably already imagined it. The New York-based cartoonist is the creator of Fruit Gone Bad, a one-panel comic series where ordinary objects come to life through clever puns, witty wordplay, and delightfully absurd situations.

John sketches every comic by hand before they’re digitally colored – a process he used to leave entirely to his wife but has recently started taking on himself. Packed with classic dad jokes, mischievous produce, and kitchen chaos, the series has become a longtime favorite on Bored Panda. And judging by John's latest comics, he still has plenty of fresh ideas left to share.

More info: Instagram

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40 New “Fruit Gone Bad” Comics That Turn Everyday Produce Into Hilarious Comedy Gold

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    40 New “Fruit Gone Bad” Comics That Turn Everyday Produce Into Hilarious Comedy Gold

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    40 New “Fruit Gone Bad” Comics That Turn Everyday Produce Into Hilarious Comedy Gold

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
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    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *canned Surströmming enters chat"

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    40 New “Fruit Gone Bad” Comics That Turn Everyday Produce Into Hilarious Comedy Gold

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
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    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your Wierner is showing

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    #5

    40 New “Fruit Gone Bad” Comics That Turn Everyday Produce Into Hilarious Comedy Gold

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    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's how nectarines are made.

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    40 New “Fruit Gone Bad” Comics That Turn Everyday Produce Into Hilarious Comedy Gold

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    Gordy
    Gordy
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    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    nate nate nate, they said Uranus!! Make a joke, make a joke!!

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    40 New “Fruit Gone Bad” Comics That Turn Everyday Produce Into Hilarious Comedy Gold
    40 New “Fruit Gone Bad” Comics That Turn Everyday Produce Into Hilarious Comedy Gold
    40 New “Fruit Gone Bad” Comics That Turn Everyday Produce Into Hilarious Comedy Gold

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