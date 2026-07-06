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If you've ever wondered what fruits, vegetables, or even everyday kitchen items would say if they could talk, John King has probably already imagined it. The New York-based cartoonist is the creator of Fruit Gone Bad, a one-panel comic series where ordinary objects come to life through clever puns, witty wordplay, and delightfully absurd situations.

John sketches every comic by hand before they’re digitally colored – a process he used to leave entirely to his wife but has recently started taking on himself. Packed with classic dad jokes, mischievous produce, and kitchen chaos, the series has become a longtime favorite on Bored Panda. And judging by John's latest comics, he still has plenty of fresh ideas left to share.

More info: Instagram