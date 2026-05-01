ADVERTISEMENT

What happens when everyday fruits and objects are given a mind of their own? NY cartoonist John King explores exactly that in his long-running comic series Fruit Gone Bad, where produce, snacks, and household items are transformed into hilariously mischievous characters with a very human-like attitude.

Known for its bold, cheeky humor and unexpected twists, the series takes ordinary ingredients and places them in absurd, sometimes slightly risqué situations that push the boundaries of traditional comic storytelling. From rebellious fruits to overly expressive vegetables, each panel delivers a quick, punchy joke that has earned the series a loyal following online.

Scroll down to explore the latest batch of comics from Fruit Gone Bad, and see why even everyday groceries will never look the same again.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

fruitgonebad Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    3points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    2points
    POST
    #24

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    2points
    POST
    #25

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    2points
    POST
    #26

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    1point
    POST
    #36

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    1point
    POST
    #38

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    1point
    POST
    #39

    These Hilarious Comics Turn Fruits Into Wild, Slightly Twisted Characters And People Can’t Get Enough (39 New Pics)

    fruitgonebad Report

    0points
    POST
    Follow