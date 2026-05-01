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What happens when everyday fruits and objects are given a mind of their own? NY cartoonist John King explores exactly that in his long-running comic series Fruit Gone Bad, where produce, snacks, and household items are transformed into hilariously mischievous characters with a very human-like attitude.

Known for its bold, cheeky humor and unexpected twists, the series takes ordinary ingredients and places them in absurd, sometimes slightly risqué situations that push the boundaries of traditional comic storytelling. From rebellious fruits to overly expressive vegetables, each panel delivers a quick, punchy joke that has earned the series a loyal following online.

Scroll down to explore the latest batch of comics from Fruit Gone Bad, and see why even everyday groceries will never look the same again.

More info: Instagram