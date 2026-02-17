ADVERTISEMENT

John King is a New York–based cartoonist and the creator of the one-panel comic series "Fruit Gone Bad." His work centers on fruits, vegetables, and everyday household objects placed in humorous — and sometimes slightly unhinged — situations, blending classic dad jokes with a touch of dark humor.

King draws each comic by hand using pencil and ink before adding digital color, often with help from his wife. The series has built a cult following on Instagram under @fruitgonebad and has been featured multiple times here on Bored Panda. Known for its recurring characters, such as overripe bananas and sassy kitchen items, the comic keeps its tone lighthearted and non-political while leaning into playful absurdity.

More info: Instagram