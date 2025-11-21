ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wondered what fruits and veggies do when no one is watching, John King happily answers that question with his hilarious one-panel series Fruit Gone Bad. His comics show everyday produce in silly, surprising, and sometimes downright twisted situations—all drawn with his signature old-school style. John still sketches each comic by hand before it’s colored in Photoshop, a process that gives every panel a warm, handmade feel. As he once said, “I’ve always believed that the world needs a bit more laughter, especially now. Humor can be found in the most ordinary places.”

John’s playful characters come to life through simple jokes that hit just right. Inspired by real life and driven by a love for classic humor, he aims to make readers chuckle, even if only for a moment. “The end goal is to make people laugh and think!” he shared. So if you’re ready for more mischievous produce and quirky everyday objects, dive in and enjoy this fresh batch of Fruit Gone Bad cartoons.

More info: Instagram