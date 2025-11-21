ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wondered what fruits and veggies do when no one is watching, John King happily answers that question with his hilarious one-panel series Fruit Gone Bad. His comics show everyday produce in silly, surprising, and sometimes downright twisted situations—all drawn with his signature old-school style. John still sketches each comic by hand before it’s colored in Photoshop, a process that gives every panel a warm, handmade feel. As he once said, “I’ve always believed that the world needs a bit more laughter, especially now. Humor can be found in the most ordinary places.”

John’s playful characters come to life through simple jokes that hit just right. Inspired by real life and driven by a love for classic humor, he aims to make readers chuckle, even if only for a moment. “The end goal is to make people laugh and think!” he shared. So if you’re ready for more mischievous produce and quirky everyday objects, dive in and enjoy this fresh batch of Fruit Gone Bad cartoons.

#1

Slice of pizza with a face inside a microwave saying you're kidding me in a funny fruit gone bad comic style.

fruitgonebad

    #2

    Cartoon fries and a milkshake with a cherry and sprinkles, showcasing funny fruit gone bad comic style humor.

    fruitgonebad

    #3

    Cartoon of anthropomorphic sandwich, hot dog, sandwich slice, and pickle at a club, funny produce comic from Fruit Gone Bad.

    fruitgonebad

    #4

    Cartoon bananas with faces and drinks at a bar humorously discussing spotted banana as a grandmother in funny fruit comics.

    fruitgonebad

    #5

    Cartoon carrots at a bar with one telling another to change perspective in a funny fruit gone bad comic.

    fruitgonebad

    #6

    Two animated apples and two Granny Smith apples talk at a bus stop in a funny fruit gone bad comic.

    fruitgonebad

    #7

    Cartoon trees with human features joking about trimmed bushes in a funny comic from Fruit Gone Bad series.

    fruitgonebad

    #8

    Comic of angry coriander leaves in armchairs with a seed shouting I hate you in a funny produce cartoon.

    fruitgonebad

    #9

    Two fruit characters in a bedroom comic, one holding a birthday cake, illustrating funny produce with personality.

    fruitgonebad

    #10

    Cartoon of anthropomorphic banana characters in a humorous scene from Fruit Gone Bad comics about produce and objects.

    fruitgonebad

    #11

    Potato character on a couch resisting chores while another potato holds a rolling pin in a funny fruit gone bad comic.

    fruitgonebad

    #12

    Funny comic with animated trees and a pumpkin, bringing produce and objects to life in a humorous scene.

    fruitgonebad

    #13

    Pumpkin with a sinister face smoking a cigar, holding an hourglass on a tombstone that says Here Lies Summer in a comic style.

    fruitgonebad

    #14

    Two funny animated potatoes in bed talking while two smaller tots watch nearby in a Fruit Gone Bad comic.

    fruitgonebad

    #15

    Funny comic from Fruit Gone Bad showing a beer battered onion ring and a raw onion in a humorous bedroom scene.

    fruitgonebad

    #16

    A funny comic of animated grapes with faces discussing being picked, showcasing humor in Fruit Gone Bad comics.

    fruitgonebad

    #17

    Cartoon strawberries talking in a milkshake, humorously bringing fruit and produce to life in a funny comic style.

    fruitgonebad

    #18

    Cartoon donut and bread loaf characters talking about quitting a bakery job in a funny fruit gone bad comic.

    fruitgonebad

    #19

    Two spoiled cucumbers gossiping at a bar with other rotten vegetables in this funny Fruit Gone Bad comic.

    fruitgonebad

    #20

    Funny Fruit Gone Bad comic with anthropomorphic carrot, peas, and a confident cabbage walking on a sidewalk at night.

    fruitgonebad

    #21

    Two lemons playing chess asking if one beat the meat while a steak angrily walks by in a funny fruit gone bad comic.

    fruitgonebad

    #22

    Cartoon of slices of bread in a courtroom with one slice sentencing another, a funny fruit gone bad comic.

    fruitgonebad

    #23

    A funny comic from Fruit Gone Bad showing a pickle speaking to two frightened pickles behind a brick wall.

    fruitgonebad

    #24

    Four animated pizza slices with faces, one holding a large pepperoni, in a humorous fruit gone bad comic style.

    fruitgonebad

    #25

    Funny comic with animated leaves talking and falling from a tree, illustrating fruit gone bad humor with playful characters.

    fruitgonebad

    #26

    Cartoon of animated cheese pizza slices in a restaurant, humorously bringing produce and food objects to life.

    fruitgonebad

    #27

    Two animated pie slices talk humorously in a bedroom scene, showcasing funny fruit gone bad comic style.

    fruitgonebad

    #28

    Peach and banana characters in a funny comic scene about packing fudge, from Fruit Gone Bad comic series.

    fruitgonebad

    #29

    Funny comic of anthropomorphic potatoes with one sitting on a throne, showcasing fruit gone bad humor.

    fruitgonebad

    #30

    Cartoon of talking chips and dips with puns at a funny Fruit Gone Bad comic celebrating produce humor.

    fruitgonebad

    #31

    Cartoon soap bars with faces and accessories preparing for a night out in a funny fruit gone bad comic.

    fruitgonebad

