DOJ Releases New Epstein Files Amid Maxwell’s Bombshell Claim That 29 Friends Escaped Prosecution With ‘Secret Deals’
The Justice Department has released a massive new portion of records tied to the late offender Jeffrey Epstein, dumping more than three million pages of documents into the public domain as part of a transparency law signed by President Donald Trump.
The release comes as Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who is serving a 20-year federal sentence, has also put a new claim into the legal record, alleging that 29 of Epstein’s friends and associates avoided prosecution through “secret” arrangements.
Officials said the new release is huge in volume but tightly controlled in what the public can actually see.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the latest publication includes roughly 180,000 images and more than 2,000 videos, and brings the total released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act to about 3.5 million pages.
The DOJ has released more than 3 million pages of documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein
Image credits: Rick Friedman/Getty Images
According to the Justice Department’s update, the new materials went live in multiple datasets on the DOJ’s “Epstein Library” website, where users are required to confirm they are 18 or older before accessing each set of files.
Blanche said more than 500 lawyers and professionals worked long hours to prepare the disclosure, and he defended the government’s failure to meet their 30-day deadline by pointing to the scale of the review.
Image credits: Department of Justice
The law required the attorney general to make the unclassified materials public within 30 days of enactment. DOJ officials have said the delay was driven by the need to comb through millions of pages and redact sensitive information.
Image credits: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
In his briefing, Blanche laid out what the department says it excluded, including personally identifying details of victims, medical files, and any depictions of crimes connected to children, as well as anything that could jeopardize an active investigation.
He also said the department applied extensive visual redactions, stating that every woman appearing in images and videos was blurred except for Maxwell, and that men were generally left unredacted unless a woman could not be protected without also obscuring them.
The DOJ stressed that appearing in the documents does not mean a person committed a crime
Previous disclosures have included photographs with high-profile figures, plus text messages and emails. Many of those mentioned or shown in earlier releases, such as former president Bill Clinton and Bill Gates, have denied wrongdoing related to Epstein.
The latest batch also includes heavily redacted pages and email exchanges, with some pages entirely blacked out.
Image credits: Department of Justice
Blanche acknowledged the files contain large quantities of material that is explicit but not necessarily illegal to possess, saying some of the videos and images are commercial adult material.
Among the specific items identified early in the review is a record tied to Maxwell herself.
Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
One of the newly posted datasets includes a copy of Maxwell’s registration into the Joint Automated Booking System, showing her in what appears to be a prison-issued orange jumpsuit and listing personal details such as her full name, aliases, and a redacted home address in Bradford, New Hampshire.
The PDF also included the charges filed against her, including exploitation of a minor, perjury, and interstate transport for adult intimate activity.
Blanche also said the Justice Department “did not protect” Trump during the review process, and claimed there is a “hunger and thirst” for information about Trump that he does not believe will be satisfied by these releases.
The new files dump collided with Maxwell’s court claim about who did not get charged
Image credits: Federal Bureau of Prisons
In a habeas petition filed in December, Maxwell alleged that 29 individuals connected to the Epstein case avoided indictment, including four alleged co-conspirators and 25 men she says reached “secret settlements.”
Maxwell said she would have called them as witnesses if she had known about the arrangements at the time.
When a journalist asked Blanche about Maxwell’s allegation during the DOJ briefing, he said he had no reaction, repeated that the department reviewed “every single piece of paper” connected to the Epstein investigations, and said that if such arrangements exist, he is not aware of them.
He also rejected the suggestion that the government is sitting on a hidden stash of records, saying there is no tranche of “super secret” Epstein documents being withheld.
Blanche framed the process as a balancing act between transparency and harm reduction, saying Epstein’s victims have endured “unspeakable pain” and expressing hope that the work could bring closure.
“Release them all.” Netizens shared their thoughts on the release on social media
I've been wanting this released for almost 8 years. It's nice to see a little movement. Weird to me that not many people cared about this before the Trumpster Fire got back into office though.
just do some research several Democratic politicians tried for years during biden's presidency to get these files released but judges said no all you have to do is look it up you'll find out the sameLoad More Replies...
