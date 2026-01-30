Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

DOJ Releases New Epstein Files Amid Maxwell’s Bombshell Claim That 29 Friends Escaped Prosecution With ‘Secret Deals’
Jeffrey Epstein in a close-up portrait, wearing a maroon hoodie, related to DOJ releasing new Epstein files.
Crime, Society

DOJ Releases New Epstein Files Amid Maxwell’s Bombshell Claim That 29 Friends Escaped Prosecution With ‘Secret Deals’

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
2

32

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The Justice Department has released a massive new portion of records tied to the late offender Jeffrey Epstein, dumping more than three million pages of documents into the public domain as part of a transparency law signed by President Donald Trump.

The release comes as Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who is serving a 20-year federal sentence, has also put a new claim into the legal record, alleging that 29 of Epstein’s friends and associates avoided prosecution through “secret” arrangements.

Highlights
  • The DOJ posted more than three million pages linked to Jeffrey Epstein under transparency law.
  • Officials said the release includes 180,000 images and 2,000, and was extensively redacted to protect victims.
  • The drop comes as Ghislaine Maxwell claims 29 Epstein associates avoided charges through secret arrangements.

Officials said the new release is huge in volume but tightly controlled in what the public can actually see.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the latest publication includes roughly 180,000 images and more than 2,000 videos, and brings the total released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act to about 3.5 million pages.

RELATED:

    The DOJ has released more than 3 million pages of documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein

    Man in a maroon Harvard sweatshirt looking down, related to DOJ releases new Epstein files about prosecution deals.

    Man in a maroon Harvard sweatshirt looking down, related to DOJ releases new Epstein files about prosecution deals.

    Image credits: Rick Friedman/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Justice Department’s update, the new materials went live in multiple datasets on the DOJ’s “Epstein Library” website, where users are required to confirm they are 18 or older before accessing each set of files.

    Blanche said more than 500 lawyers and professionals worked long hours to prepare the disclosure, and he defended the government’s failure to meet their 30-day deadline by pointing to the scale of the review.

    Age verification prompt on website for searching full Epstein file library with options to select yes or no.

    Age verification prompt on website for searching full Epstein file library with options to select yes or no.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    The law required the attorney general to make the unclassified materials public within 30 days of enactment. DOJ officials have said the delay was driven by the need to comb through millions of pages and redact sensitive information.

    Man and woman walking indoors in casual and formal outfits, related to DOJ releases and Epstein files news.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man and woman walking indoors in casual and formal outfits, related to DOJ releases and Epstein files news.

    Image credits: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

    In his briefing, Blanche laid out what the department says it excluded, including personally identifying details of victims, medical files, and any depictions of crimes connected to children, as well as anything that could jeopardize an active investigation.

    He also said the department applied extensive visual redactions, stating that every woman appearing in images and videos was blurred except for Maxwell, and that men were generally left unredacted unless a woman could not be protected without also obscuring them.

    The DOJ stressed that appearing in the documents does not mean a person committed a crime

    Comment by Missy Reece saying Scrubbing takes time with a worried emoji on a social media post.

    Comment by Missy Reece saying Scrubbing takes time with a worried emoji on a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Xavier Lavagnino expressing concern about lack of explanation for each redaction in DOJ Epstein files release.

    Comment from Xavier Lavagnino expressing concern about lack of explanation for each redaction in DOJ Epstein files release.

    Previous disclosures have included photographs with high-profile figures, plus text messages and emails. Many of those mentioned or shown in earlier releases, such as former president Bill Clinton and Bill Gates, have denied wrongdoing related to Epstein.

    The latest batch also includes heavily redacted pages and email exchanges, with some pages entirely blacked out.

    Man in glasses and suit standing next to a woman in a white blouse and skirt, related to DOJ Epstein files release news.

    Man in glasses and suit standing next to a woman in a white blouse and skirt, related to DOJ Epstein files release news.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blanche acknowledged the files contain large quantities of material that is explicit but not necessarily illegal to possess, saying some of the videos and images are commercial adult material.

    Among the specific items identified early in the review is a record tied to Maxwell herself.

    Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing together at an event, DOJ Epstein files context.

    Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing together at an event, DOJ Epstein files context.

    Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the newly posted datasets includes a copy of Maxwell’s registration into the Joint Automated Booking System, showing her in what appears to be a prison-issued orange jumpsuit and listing personal details such as her full name, aliases, and a redacted home address in Bradford, New Hampshire.

    Comment by Kenney Ricker stating can’t erase the birthday card in a light blue chat bubble on social media.

    Comment by Kenney Ricker stating can’t erase the birthday card in a light blue chat bubble on social media.

    Comment by Wesley Thurnis Flynn discussing the timing of DOJ Epstein files release amid Maxwell claims.

    Comment by Wesley Thurnis Flynn discussing the timing of DOJ Epstein files release amid Maxwell claims.

    The PDF also included the charges filed against her, including exploitation of a minor, perjury, and interstate transport for adult intimate activity.

    Blanche also said the Justice Department “did not protect” Trump during the review process, and claimed there is a “hunger and thirst” for information about Trump that he does not believe will be satisfied by these releases.

    The new files dump collided with Maxwell’s court claim about who did not get charged

    Woman with dark hair in a gray shirt, photographed against a wall, related to DOJ releases Epstein files and secret deals claims.

    Woman with dark hair in a gray shirt, photographed against a wall, related to DOJ releases Epstein files and secret deals claims.

    Image credits: Federal Bureau of Prisons

    In a habeas petition filed in December, Maxwell alleged that 29 individuals connected to the Epstein case avoided indictment, including four alleged co-conspirators and 25 men she says reached “secret settlements.”

    Maxwell said she would have called them as witnesses if she had known about the arrangements at the time.

    When a journalist asked Blanche about Maxwell’s allegation during the DOJ briefing, he said he had no reaction, repeated that the department reviewed “every single piece of paper” connected to the Epstein investigations, and said that if such arrangements exist, he is not aware of them.

    He also rejected the suggestion that the government is sitting on a hidden stash of records, saying there is no tranche of “super secret” Epstein documents being withheld.

    Blanche framed the process as a balancing act between transparency and harm reduction, saying Epstein’s victims have endured “unspeakable pain” and expressing hope that the work could bring closure.

    “Release them all.” Netizens shared their thoughts on the release on social media

    Comment by Cathy Colterelli about timing of DOJ Epstein files release, mentioning the wife’s movie in a social media post.

    Comment by Cathy Colterelli about timing of DOJ Epstein files release, mentioning the wife’s movie in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a comment by Nicole St.Denis asking how redacted the DOJ Epstein files are.

    Screenshot of a comment by Nicole St.Denis asking how redacted the DOJ Epstein files are.

    Comment by Thomas Earnshaw criticizing DOJ on Epstein files release, discussing secret deals and prosecution escape.

    Comment by Thomas Earnshaw criticizing DOJ on Epstein files release, discussing secret deals and prosecution escape.

    Comment by Kat H Leen discussing DOJ releasing Epstein files and possible redaction of Trump’s name.

    Comment by Kat H Leen discussing DOJ releasing Epstein files and possible redaction of Trump’s name.

    Comment about Justice Department reviewing records, related to DOJ releasing new Epstein files and secret deals.

    Comment about Justice Department reviewing records, related to DOJ releasing new Epstein files and secret deals.

    Comment by Celenia Stacy reading Oh yeah after the doctoring with 80 likes on a social media post about DOJ Epstein files.

    Comment by Celenia Stacy reading Oh yeah after the doctoring with 80 likes on a social media post about DOJ Epstein files.

    Comment by Chris Brauer asking about remaining content after redactions in DOJ Epstein files discussion.

    Comment by Chris Brauer asking about remaining content after redactions in DOJ Epstein files discussion.

    Comment by Mike Chris referencing the day of Don Lemon’s arrest, with reaction emojis visible below the text.

    Comment by Mike Chris referencing the day of Don Lemon’s arrest, with reaction emojis visible below the text.

    Comment by Mike Lentine expressing curiosity about the DOJ releasing new Epstein files and secret deals in prosecution.

    Comment by Mike Lentine expressing curiosity about the DOJ releasing new Epstein files and secret deals in prosecution.

    Comment by Jim Hurd asking about other former presidents on a social media post discussing DOJ Epstein files.

    Comment by Jim Hurd asking about other former presidents on a social media post discussing DOJ Epstein files.

    Man commenting on social media about DOJ releasing Epstein files and Maxwell’s claim of secret deals in prosecution.

    Man commenting on social media about DOJ releasing Epstein files and Maxwell’s claim of secret deals in prosecution.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    32

    2

    32

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    dude341975 avatar
    Allen Packard
    Allen Packard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been wanting this released for almost 8 years. It's nice to see a little movement. Weird to me that not many people cared about this before the Trumpster Fire got back into office though.

    0
    0points
    reply
    michaelsimmons_6 avatar
    Michael Simmons
    Michael Simmons
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    just do some research several Democratic politicians tried for years during biden's presidency to get these files released but judges said no all you have to do is look it up you'll find out the same

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    dude341975 avatar
    Allen Packard
    Allen Packard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been wanting this released for almost 8 years. It's nice to see a little movement. Weird to me that not many people cared about this before the Trumpster Fire got back into office though.

    0
    0points
    reply
    michaelsimmons_6 avatar
    Michael Simmons
    Michael Simmons
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    just do some research several Democratic politicians tried for years during biden's presidency to get these files released but judges said no all you have to do is look it up you'll find out the same

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT