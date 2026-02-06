ADVERTISEMENT

A bizarre theory has emerged surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s demise after internet sleuths claimed that a gaming account bearing a username matching the disgraced financier’s moniker remained active until recently.

According to the conjecture, the account was used to play Fortnite, a popular video game among children available on platforms including Xbox One and PlayStation 5.

The renewed speculation is based on the release of the latest batch of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice on January 31.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s** trafficking charges, with his passing officially ruled a su**ide.

Activity on a Fortnite account has fueled online speculation that Jeffrey Epstein may still be alive

Man with gray hair in a navy polo shirt smiling indoors, related to viral theory Epstein may still be alive Fortnite connection.

Image credits: Rick Friedman/Getty Images

The US Department of Justice released 3.5 million pages of evidence related to Jeffrey Epstein and his associates on Saturday.

Among those pages was a YouTube receipt issued to the controversial figure in October 2014 detailing his platform username as “littlestjeff1.”

Fortnite game screens with characters and action scenes highlighting a viral theory about Epstein connection by sleuths.

Image credits: Fortnite

According to Pirat Nation, an X handle dedicated to disseminating tech, viral, political, film, and gaming news, the username, when entered on Fortnite Tracker, a third-party statistics site, matched with a profile that remained active well into 2026.

Email receipt showing YouTube purchase details, linked to viral theory claims Epstein may still be alive and Fortnite connection.

Image credits: Pirat_Nation

The profile has several achievements to its name, including a Silver 1 rank in Chapter 5, Season 1 of Battle Royale, which came out in December 2023.

This led the internet to believe that Epstein was still alive and that he is indeed the person behind the “littlestjeff1” Fortnite username.

“The concept of finding out Jeffrey Epstein is alive all because of a Fortnite tracker is f**king ki**ing me,” a netizen remarked about the conspiracy theory.

Fortnite player profile showing views and updates linked to viral theory Epstein may still be alive with bombshell Fortnite connection.

Image credits: Pirat_Nation

“Do you know how insane it would be if it got confirmed that Epstein was alive this entire time because of Fortnite?” another added.

“It is more likely someone got access to the account due to a data breach,” a third opined, with a fourth corroborating the sentiment by sharing their personal experience when their Fortnite account was hacked and used for three years.

Screenshot of a tweet about Epstein possibly still alive connected to Fortnite, posted by user GrainStats.

Image credits: GrainStats

Tweet text discussing Epstein in relation to Fortnite dance, highlighting a viral theory about Epstein still being alive.

Image credits: coaiecrete

The latest dump of the Epstein files confirmed that Epstein was a Fortnite enthusiast, with a document showing he purchased V-Bucks, the game’s in-house currency, in May 2019.

Email screenshot showing $25.95 charge for V-Bucks on Fortnite linked to Epstein viral theory claims.

Image credits: Pirat_Nation

The disclosure also confirmed that Epstein’s Xbox Live account was permanently suspended in 2013 because of his status as a s** offender.

The Fortnite handle that fueled the theory about Epstein’s survival, meanwhile, has now been made private, meaning it is no longer available to track.

Speculation about Epstein being alive was not based solely on the suspected Fortnite account

Rank history screen showing Fortnite Battle Royale peak ranks including Silver 1, Silver 3, and Gold 1 across different seasons.

Image credits: Pirat_Nation

A photo has gone viral on social media, allegedly showing Epstein with long grey hair and a beard, wearing sunglasses.

“Is it possible that Epstein is in witness protection and very much alive?” a netizen probed after viewing the image, while another added, “I do not normally fold over these types of photos, but bro, either I am too confused, and everything is looking like p*do Epstein, or that actually is him.”

Tweet discussing a viral theory claiming Epstein may still be alive linked to Fortnite gameplay comments.

Image credits: s0uthrising

Screenshot of a social media post discussing Epstein’s possible use of Fortnite messaging, linking to viral theory claims.

Image credits: Dndbreakfast

“I believe it,” said a third, explaining that no one with as much money as Epstein would hang themselves in jail.

“That is him for sure,” remarked a fourth, with a fifth user asserting, “He is definitely alive.”

Jeffrey Epstein wearing a dark zip-up sweater, related to viral theory claims and Fortnite connection speculation.

Image credits: Joe Schildhorn/Getty Images

The photo, which came alongside the caption claiming it was taken in Israel, however, is algorithmically produced, per some netizens.

“This picture going around is fake and AI-created,” specifically made using Gemini, one X user noted.

Man with gray hair and beard wearing sunglasses walking on street amid others, linked to viral Epstein Fortnite theory.

Image credits: SrPeters

They shared an alternate version of the photo where the alleged watermark of the Google AI chatbot was visible at the bottom.

Days before his demise, Epstein had detailed why he would never take his own life

Tweet discussing Epstein conspiracy theory and claims about tampered footage linked to viral Fortnite theory.

Image credits: Stoney420p

Social media post discussing viral theory claims about Epstein possibly still alive linked to Fortnite connection.

Image credits: teesmmm

Prison notes concerning Epstein’s time at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in NYC were shared by the DOJ on Saturday.

The notes mentioned a possible self-h**m attempt by Epstein on July 23, 2019. At the time, Epstein told the authorities that “he could not remember” what happened on the day in question because of his sleep apnea.

Blurry image of a prison bunk bed with orange blankets symbolizing viral theory claims Epstein may still be alive Fortnite connection

Image credits: US Department of Justice

A psychological observation dated July 26, 2019, mentioned Epstein did not like pain and had never attempted to harm himself.

A s**cide risk assessment made on August 1, 2019, meanwhile, stated that Epstein viewed self-termination unfavorably, as it went against his Jewish faith.

Older man with gray hair and black glasses wearing a white shirt in an indoor setting discussing viral theory claims Epstein.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

“Overall, his current protective factors override his risk factors for s**cidality. He is currently psychologically stable. He denied feeling hopeless. He is reporting positive future plans and reasons to live for,” the assessment concluded.

Documents released by the DOJ also detail that Epstein denied having sui**dal thoughts on August 8, 2019, two days before he was found hanging in his cell.

“Even his username is creepy,” a netizen reacted to the Fortnite handle allegedly linked to Epstein

Tweet by RitzFi suggesting Epstein might still be alive, linked to viral theory and Fortnite connection discussions.

Image credits: ritz_fi

Social media user replying about suspicious username in viral theory claiming Epstein may still be alive tied to Fortnite connection.

Image credits: GallFAM4

Tweet about faking death and Fortnite ranking, linked to the viral theory Epstein may still be alive after bombshell connection.

Image credits: addctdchameleon

Tweet discussing FBI tracking a fugitive linked to Fortnite Meowscles skin, hinting at Epstein viral theory claims.

Image credits: rareAURA9

Tweet from BackBingers joking about being hunted but still logging into Fortnite to get V-Bucks, relating to Epstein viral theory.

Image credits: BackBingers

Screenshot of a tweet joking about Epstein buying Fortnite V-Bucks, linking to viral theory claims about Epstein still alive.

Image credits: InfoBlendd

Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning a massive letdown revealed by a game related to viral theory Epstein alive Fortnite.

Image credits: MvelohEnhleh

Tweet by user Sammy_Sting referencing Epstein gaming Fortnite, linking to viral theory claims Epstein may still be alive.

Image credits: Sampet00

Screenshot of a tweet discussing viral theory claims about Epstein still alive tied to a Fortnite connection.

Image credits: EzraOnTheLow

Tweet screenshot showing a user suggesting a connection between Epstein and Fortnite play history in a viral theory discussion.

Image credits: mistor

Social media post questioning if Fortnite is being used to communicate in connection with Epstein viral theory claims.

Image credits: HombreGentil

Tweet discussing Epstein possibly being alive, mentioning Fortnite accounts linked to the theory after his reported death.

Image credits: Cash_Lockwood

Twitter post discussing Xbox account activity and Fortnite connection related to Epstein viral theory claims.

Image credits: Saskiaaa_____

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing an epic account hack, linked to the viral theory about Epstein and Fortnite claims.

Image credits: KidayaG