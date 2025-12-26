ADVERTISEMENT

There have never been as many fake images online as there are currently. Experts warn people that "AI slop" is only going to become a bigger problem in the coming years. Yet, sources suggest that there are already more than 15 billion AI-generated images online.

It's not surprising, then, that people online are starting to doubt the authenticity of images. It can make picking your next travel destination a bit tricky. This summer, an elderly couple were scammed with an AI-generated video of the non-existent cable car ride in Malaysia, Kuak Skyride.

But some destinations may look or sound too good to be true, yet are 100% real. In one thread online, folks have been sharing the most beautiful places in their homelands that people often mistake for AI slop. When one netizen asked, "What place in your country could be mistaken for having been created by AI, even though it really exists?" locals had many answers.

From the Giant's Causeway in Ireland to the perfectly shaped city of Neuf-Brisach in France, see which places around the world might be so beautiful that some folks mistake them for a scam.