There have never been as many fake images online as there are currently. Experts warn people that "AI slop" is only going to become a bigger problem in the coming years. Yet, sources suggest that there are already more than 15 billion AI-generated images online.

It's not surprising, then, that people online are starting to doubt the authenticity of images. It can make picking your next travel destination a bit tricky. This summer, an elderly couple were scammed with an AI-generated video of the non-existent cable car ride in Malaysia, Kuak Skyride.

But some destinations may look or sound too good to be true, yet are 100% real. In one thread online, folks have been sharing the most beautiful places in their homelands that people often mistake for AI slop. When one netizen asked, "What place in your country could be mistaken for having been created by AI, even though it really exists?" locals had many answers.

From the Giant's Causeway in Ireland to the perfectly shaped city of Neuf-Brisach in France, see which places around the world might be so beautiful that some folks mistake them for a scam.

#1

Curved pine trees in a forest, one of the places from around the world that look AI generated but are actually real. Crooked forest near Gryfino.

strrrz , Michał Słupczewski Report

    #2

    Monastery perched on a tall rock formation with mountains in the background, a place that looks AI generated but is real. Meteora, Greece.

    The_less_seen , Lachcim Kejarko/Pexels Report

    #3

    Aerial view of a small island with a historic castle surrounded by water, one of the places that look AI generated but are real. McDermott’s Castle in Roscommon. It's a ruined castle on a small island in the middle of a lake.

    Dwashelle , Carlo Cretaro Report

    #4

    Natural stone arch bridge over calm water surrounded by lush green trees in a place that looks AI generated but is real. Rakotzbrücke.

    ir_blues Report

    #5

    Aerial view of a star-shaped fortress town surrounded by greenery, one of the places that look AI generated but are real. Neuf-Brisach. I spent my childhood there, playing hide and seek in the fortifications.

    euclide2975 , mars Report

    #6

    Steep cliffs rising from deep blue ocean with snow-dusted landscapes showcasing a place that looks AI generated but is real. Elevated lake on Faroe Islands

    The_Blahblahblah , Lake Leitisvatn/Sørvágsvatn/Unsplash Report

    #7

    Person standing on hexagonal basalt columns by the ocean, a natural place that looks AI generated but is real. My parents are adamant that photos of the Giant’s Causeway are either AI or that it’s man-made.

    SevereAstronaut6866 , Ivan Como/Pexels Report

    Paintergurl
    Paintergurl
    Paintergurl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely not! I have been there and it is amazing.

    #8

    Aerial view of Newgrange, an ancient real place that looks AI generated with green grass and stone structures. Newgrange. Older than the pyramids.

    buckfastmonkey Report

    Hugo
    Hugo
    Hugo
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Co. Meath, Ireland, near Drogheda.

    #9

    Coastal cliffs with a castle on the horizon, one of the places from around the world that look AI generated but are actually real. Cassiebawn Castle, Sligo Ireland.

    gortna , Tony Webster Report

    #10

    Winding river leading to Mont Saint-Michel, a surreal place from around the world that looks AI generated but is real. I really didn't believe this spot by Mont St Michel was real. But I found the spot, and the twisty river formation does exist, but it was dried out and supposedly rarely seen as above with the river beds filled in.

    ah5178 Report

    #11

    Aerial view of unique white sand dunes and turquoise water channels in a natural landscape that looks AI generated but is real. Lençóis maranhenses.

    1copernic Report

    #12

    Huge ocean wave crashing near a crowded stone pier, one of the places from around the world that look AI generated but are real. Nazaré giant waves are absolutely colossal and you'd think most photos are AI if you don't see videos or see it yourself.

    dijon_bear , Luis Ascenso Report

    #13

    Ancient stone arch formation near a historic building surrounded by lush greenery in places that look AI generated but are real. Pravčická brána (Czech Republic)

    It's really beautiful there, unfortunately huge part of the national park is missing trees, since few years ago, there was a huge forest fire. (And then last year and I think this year again).

    Český Ráj (czech paradise) is another beautiful place, full of sandstone formations, place worth to visit.

    AceAmphiptere , Daniel Frank/Pexels Report

    #14

    Lighthouse on a rocky hill overlooking the sea, one of the places that look AI generated but are actually real. Twr Mawr Lighthouse, Ynys Llanddwyn, Wales

    munkian69 Report

    #15

    Spacious modern library with suspended colorful globes and towering bookshelves, a place that looks AI generated but is real. Starfield Library in Suwon.

    C4PTNK0R34 , Ehsan Haque/Pexels Report

    #16

    Lush green tunnel of trees and plants covering old railway tracks, a natural place that looks AI generated but is real. The Tunnel of Love railway in Kleman. It looks unreal in all the greens but it’s even more magical in autumn when leaves start to turn.

    Pina318 Report

    5points
    POST
    Hugo
    Hugo
    Hugo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Klevan, Ukraine. How does one mistake a V for an M?

    #17

    Terraced natural pools with vibrant blue water, a stunning place from around the world that looks AI generated but is real. Travertens of Pamukkale. They aren’t ice and they are like this in Summer

    NetHistorical5113 , Rockwell branding agency/Unsplash Report

    #18

    Stacked green and blue houses with white trim in a unique architectural style, a place that looks AI generated but is real. Definitely looks like the AI got confused somewhere...

    hache-moncour , Kadir Avşar/Pexels Report

    #19

    Ocean water flowing through a natural basalt rock cave with hexagonal columns, a place that looks AI generated but is real. Fingal's Cave in the island of Staffa, off the Scottish coast.

    Psychological-Ad1264 Report

    #20

    Natural rock formations that look AI generated but are actually real, surrounded by greenery under a clear blue sky. Chiremba balancing rocks.

    daughter_of_lyssa , Susan Adams Report

    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just waiting for some idiot influencer to come and push them over.

    #21

    Snow-covered mountain peaks surrounded by frosted trees in a natural place that looks AI generated but is real. The Flatirons, in Boulder, Colorado. They're the inspiration for a lot of sci-fi landscapes.

    KokoTheTalkingApe Report

    #22

    Coastal cliffside town with buildings perched on rocks overlooking the sea, a place that looks AI generated but is real. Italy is full of towns like this, but Tropea is the one I know best.

    Cjav-latam Report

    #23

    Train crossing vibrant pink salt flats, showcasing one of the remarkable places from around the world that look AI generated but are real. Burlinskoye Salt Lake in Altai region. People make it look way too saturated like this photo, but it does exist, trains included

    SpecterOwl Report

    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mind boggled that someone would build (hopefully rust free) steel tracks on wood in saltwater 🤯

    #24

    Massive balancing rock formation in a forest with a person standing beneath, a place that looks AI generated but is real. Kummakivi, literally named "Strange rock" is a huge rock balancing on top of another. It's from ice age when ice was moving a lot of rocks around.

    Cannot be moved by hand even though looks like it might fall over any minute.

    HordiFPV Report

    #25

    Aerial view of a coastal village with boats and colorful buildings, one of the places from around the world that look AI generated. Gullholmen - swedish west coast. Looks like AI might have gone a bit crazy with the amount of houses on this tiny island right at the edge of nature.

    MaqeSweden , Daniel Lengies/Pexels Report

    #26

    Colorful layered rock formations in a real place from around the world that look AI generated but are natural. Rainbow Mountains: Mahneshan.

    mahdi_lky Report

    #27

    Kangaroos in a snowy field surrounded by trees, one of the places from around the world that look AI generated but are real. Not many foreigners know it snows here.

    AustraKaiserII Report

    #28

    Sunlight beams shining through narrow rock formations in a spectacular place that looks AI generated but is real. Antelope Canyon.

    Groundbreaking_Cup30 Report

    #29

    Scenic place from around the world with vibrant purple hills and a lakeside house that looks AI generated but is real. Scottish heather.

    Demmos_Stammer Report

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is near Edinburgh in the Pentland Hills.

    #30

    Waterfall cascading down moss-covered rocks in one of the places from around the world that look AI generated but are real. Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall in the Berwyn Mountains just outside of Snowdonia National Park.

    Total-Combination-47 Report

    #31

    Salt flats with geometric patterns under a cloudy sky, showcasing one of the places that look AI generated but are real. Badwater Basin, Death Valley. You have to walk out about 2 miles to see it like this.
    Pro tip: Bring water. 😄.

    FaithlessnessEast445 Report

    #32

    Historic castle on a serene lake with mountainous background, one of the real places that look AI generated around the world. Eilean Donan castle has a fictional vibe to it.

    frankensteinsmaster Report

    #33

    Looping pedestrian bridge with people walking, one appearing to walk a vertical loop, in places that look AI generated but are real. Tiger and Turtle Duisburg.

    SiedlerVonKeinPlan Report

    #34

    White sand dunes with sparse vegetation against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains, a place that looks AI generated but is real. The Taton dunes are gigantic dunes next to the gigantic Andes mountains.

    Cjav-latam Report

    #35

    Two people riding camels in a snowy flat landscape, a rare real place that looks AI generated and surreal. We have camels and we have snow.

    tatasz Report

    #36

    A coastal road abruptly ending at the ocean with rough waves, a place that looks AI generated but is actually real. Costal road in rural Ireland.

    Weird-Weakness-3191 Report

    #37

    White chalk cliffs with natural arch and rock formations by a calm ocean, showcasing a place that looks AI generated but is real. N'oublie pas Étretat!

    ThaSadDoctor Report

    #38

    Turquoise lake with standing tree trunks surrounded by dense pine forest and mountains, a place that looks AI generated but is real. Lake Kaindy, Almaty region, Kazakhstan.

    Nomad-2020 Report

    #39

    Historic stone bridge and white buildings perched on cliffs in a place from around the world that looks AI generated but is real Ronda, Málaga.

    Wall_Smart Report

    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 Help Me, Rhonda.

    #40

    Chandelier and arches decorated with human bones and skulls in a real place that looks AI generated from around the world. The whole (and huge) chapel made of human bones in Sedlec near Kutná Hora, Bohemia.

    The bones in the Sedlec Ossuary come largely from the 13th–15th centuries, when the local cemetery became very... popular burial ground within Central Europe because the abbot of the Sedlec monastery scattered holy soil brought from Jerusalem across the graveyard. The Black Death and later the Hussite Wars overwhelmed the site with tens of thousands of bodies.

    And if you played *Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2*, well… you know it’s basically all your fault.

    pr1ncezzBea Report

    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd say decorated with rather than "made from"...

    #41

    Aerial view of a cliff-top town surrounded by lush greenery, one of the places that look AI generated but are real. Amedi, a town built upon a mesa.

    HarryLewisPot Report

    #42

    Aerial view of a pink lake surrounded by greenery and ocean, one of the places that look AI generated but are real. pink lake.

    CoffeeDefiant4247 Report

    #43

    Aerial view of stunning natural landscape with mountains and water, one of the places around the world that look AI generated but real Idk, maybe somewhere in Lofoten?

    Swebroh Report

    #44

    Ancient rock-cut temple with intricate carvings and sculptures, a real place that looks AI generated. The most famous example would be the Kailasa Temple, it was carved out of a single rock

    Nightwing_robin1_ Report

    #45

    Aerial view of a natural blue spring surrounded by green forest, one of the places that look AI generated but are real. Geyser Lake, Altai Mountains.

    Omnio- Report

    #46

    Natural red rock arch formations at sunset, one of the places that look AI generated but are actually real. Arches national park could be a candidate

    Hot-Minute-8263 Report

    #47

    Ancient rock-cut architecture in a desert landscape, one of the places from around the world that look AI generated but are real. Petra, Jordan.

    Unusual_Work9498 Report

    #48

    Snow-covered trees under vibrant northern lights, a stunning real place that looks AI generated from around the world. Riisitunturi, Kuusamo.

    schimpynuts Report

    #49

    Snow-covered beach with palm trees and people walking along the shore, a place that looks AI generated but is real. We have palms trees AND snow.

    Teddy-Don Report

    #50

    A vibrant river with colorful pink aquatic plants and clear water in a natural landscape that looks AI generated but is real. caño cristales.

    Achira_boy_95 Report

    #51

    Aerial view of natural crater lakes surrounded by lush greenery in places that look AI generated but are actually real. I guess the tri-colored lakes of Mount Kelimutu.

    ForgottenGrocery Report

    #52

    Night aerial view of a massive open-pit mine in a snowy landscape, showing a place that looks AI generated but is real. Diamond mine in the middle of a city, why not?

    tatasz Report

    #53

    Desert oasis with traditional buildings and a mountain view paired with an ancient multi-armed statue in a carved rock setting. Dunhuang

    snowytheNPC Report

    #54

    Two hikers exploring wave-like rock formations in a real place that looks AI generated from around the world. Arizona's wave rock formation

    imokay4747 Report

    #55

    A picturesque hobbit house with a round door and lush greenery, one of the places from around the world that look AI generated. Hobbiton to me always looks like it’s AI but it’s definitely real.

    CautiousBearnz Report

    #56

    Layered hills with vivid red and brown stripes in a natural landscape, one of the places that look AI generated but are real. Oregon has a couple contenders

    Painted Hills.

    uberdog01 Report

    #57

    Natural red rock arch formation under a partly cloudy sky, one of the places that look AI generated but are actually real. Arches.

    norecordofwrong Report

    #58

    Steep canyon cliffs with a winding river below, showcasing one of the places from around the world that look AI generated. Grand Canyon.

    OttoMoxxie Report

