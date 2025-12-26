58 Places From Around The World That Look AI Generated But Are Actually Real
There have never been as many fake images online as there are currently. Experts warn people that "AI slop" is only going to become a bigger problem in the coming years. Yet, sources suggest that there are already more than 15 billion AI-generated images online.
It's not surprising, then, that people online are starting to doubt the authenticity of images. It can make picking your next travel destination a bit tricky. This summer, an elderly couple were scammed with an AI-generated video of the non-existent cable car ride in Malaysia, Kuak Skyride.
But some destinations may look or sound too good to be true, yet are 100% real. In one thread online, folks have been sharing the most beautiful places in their homelands that people often mistake for AI slop. When one netizen asked, "What place in your country could be mistaken for having been created by AI, even though it really exists?" locals had many answers.
From the Giant's Causeway in Ireland to the perfectly shaped city of Neuf-Brisach in France, see which places around the world might be so beautiful that some folks mistake them for a scam.
Crooked forest near Gryfino.
Meteora, Greece.
McDermott’s Castle in Roscommon. It's a ruined castle on a small island in the middle of a lake.
Rakotzbrücke.
Neuf-Brisach. I spent my childhood there, playing hide and seek in the fortifications.
Elevated lake on Faroe Islands
My parents are adamant that photos of the Giant’s Causeway are either AI or that it’s man-made.
Newgrange. Older than the pyramids.
Cassiebawn Castle, Sligo Ireland.
I really didn't believe this spot by Mont St Michel was real. But I found the spot, and the twisty river formation does exist, but it was dried out and supposedly rarely seen as above with the river beds filled in.
Lençóis maranhenses.
Nazaré giant waves are absolutely colossal and you'd think most photos are AI if you don't see videos or see it yourself.
Pravčická brána (Czech Republic)
It's really beautiful there, unfortunately huge part of the national park is missing trees, since few years ago, there was a huge forest fire. (And then last year and I think this year again).
Český Ráj (czech paradise) is another beautiful place, full of sandstone formations, place worth to visit.
Twr Mawr Lighthouse, Ynys Llanddwyn, Wales
Starfield Library in Suwon.
The Tunnel of Love railway in Kleman. It looks unreal in all the greens but it’s even more magical in autumn when leaves start to turn.
Travertens of Pamukkale. They aren’t ice and they are like this in Summer
Definitely looks like the AI got confused somewhere...
Fingal's Cave in the island of Staffa, off the Scottish coast.
Chiremba balancing rocks.
The Flatirons, in Boulder, Colorado. They're the inspiration for a lot of sci-fi landscapes.
Italy is full of towns like this, but Tropea is the one I know best.
Burlinskoye Salt Lake in Altai region. People make it look way too saturated like this photo, but it does exist, trains included
Mind boggled that someone would build (hopefully rust free) steel tracks on wood in saltwater 🤯
Kummakivi, literally named "Strange rock" is a huge rock balancing on top of another. It's from ice age when ice was moving a lot of rocks around.
Cannot be moved by hand even though looks like it might fall over any minute.
Gullholmen - swedish west coast. Looks like AI might have gone a bit crazy with the amount of houses on this tiny island right at the edge of nature.
Rainbow Mountains: Mahneshan.
Not many foreigners know it snows here.
Antelope Canyon.
Scottish heather.
Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall in the Berwyn Mountains just outside of Snowdonia National Park.
Badwater Basin, Death Valley. You have to walk out about 2 miles to see it like this.
Pro tip: Bring water. 😄.
Eilean Donan castle has a fictional vibe to it.
Tiger and Turtle Duisburg.
The Taton dunes are gigantic dunes next to the gigantic Andes mountains.
We have camels and we have snow.
Costal road in rural Ireland.
N'oublie pas Étretat!
Lake Kaindy, Almaty region, Kazakhstan.
The whole (and huge) chapel made of human bones in Sedlec near Kutná Hora, Bohemia.
The bones in the Sedlec Ossuary come largely from the 13th–15th centuries, when the local cemetery became very... popular burial ground within Central Europe because the abbot of the Sedlec monastery scattered holy soil brought from Jerusalem across the graveyard. The Black Death and later the Hussite Wars overwhelmed the site with tens of thousands of bodies.
And if you played *Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2*, well… you know it’s basically all your fault.
Amedi, a town built upon a mesa.
pink lake.
Idk, maybe somewhere in Lofoten?
The most famous example would be the Kailasa Temple, it was carved out of a single rock
Geyser Lake, Altai Mountains.
Arches national park could be a candidate
Petra, Jordan.
Riisitunturi, Kuusamo.
We have palms trees AND snow.
caño cristales.
I guess the tri-colored lakes of Mount Kelimutu.
Diamond mine in the middle of a city, why not?
Dunhuang
Arizona's wave rock formation
Hobbiton to me always looks like it’s AI but it’s definitely real.
Oregon has a couple contenders
Painted Hills.
Arches.
Grand Canyon.