Mom Waits To See If DNA Results Confirm Man Is Her Son Who Vanished 33 Years Ago In Greece

DNA results from a Danish man will soon reveal if he is Ben Needham or not. Little Ben went missing at the age of 21 months back in 1991 on the Greek island of Kos. Kerry Needham, the mother of Ben, is currently enduring the painful wait for the final results as she sympathizes with the family of Jay Slater.

Kerry is reportedly waiting to see if a stranger could be her lost baby son for the third time this year.

The Danish man claims his grandparents told him he was taken from Kos and insisted his parents never denied it.

The stranger's DNA samples will be compared with Ben's blood sample taken at Boston Hospital in the UK.

A man from Denmark claims his grandparents have told him he was taken from Kos and is insisting his parents have refused to deny these claims, The Mirror reported on Friday (July 19).

The man, whose identity has not been confirmed to the public yet, has reportedly said he was hidden for years and remembers going to a market 25 years ago and someone shouting “Ben” at him.

Image credits: Getty Images

Image credits: John Giles – PA Images/Getty Images

He claimed he was then kept in a caravan, as per The Mirror.

The stranger’s DNA samples will reportedly be compared with a blood sample taken from when Ben was born at Boston Hospital in Lincolnshire, UK, for the routine Guthrie heel-prick test.

The Heel prick test, also known as the Guthrie test and newborn blood spot screening, screens for rare but serious disorders in babies, Health New Zealand explains.

Image credits: PA Images/Getty Images

Image credits: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The test is done by taking a blood sample from the baby’s heel at or as soon as possible after 24 hours of age. If a disorder is found, early treatment can prevent permanent damage or death.

Kerry told The Mirror: “In 33 years we’ve had hundreds of alleged sightings, the majority of them we have followed up ourselves in the earlier years.

“We’ve had DNA taken from people in Greece, Turkey, Germany, and one in Florida and Australia.

“But at least South Yorkshire Police are trying to get me answers and I can’t praise them enough.”

Image credits: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Image credits: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

In 2016, Konstantinos Barkas, a digger driver, told a friend that he might have accidentally killed Ben with his digger while working near the area where the toddler disappeared on the Greek island of Kos in 1991, The Mirror reported at the time.

The investigation based on this claim was concluded after it couldn’t be verified, especially since Konstantinos, who has since passed away, is no longer available to provide further information or clarification.

The 51-year-old mom continued: “You can’t end an investigation with nothing to go on and a man’s claim who now won’t talk.

“I can’t believe it’s been 33 years and in October he will be 35.

“My mum is 72 and dad is 76. I don’t want something to happen to my parents without them knowing.”

Kerry revealed she felt the pain of Jay Slater’s family, warning them about internet trolls and the damage they are causing.

The 19-year-old was found dead in Tenerife earlier this week after a month-long search for him.

After watching on as they followed in her footsteps, Kerry told The Mirror how her “heart is completely with them.”

Image credits: Loose Women

She added: “All I can say to give them a little comfort is that it’s better to know because living year by year, not knowing is torture. I feel their pain.”

Wednesday, July 24, will reportedly mark the 33rd anniversary of Ben’s disappearance.

According to a timeline posted on the Help Find Ben Needham Facebook page run by Kerry and Ben’s sister, Leighanna, a full search of the area was made at the time, but no trace of Ben was found.

The day following Ben’s disappearance, builders working on another property gave statements to the local police saying that they had seen a white car Suzuki parked in the area around the time the child vanished.

According to the witnesses, there were three people in the vehicle: a woman in the rear of the car and two men in the front.

A handful of sightings and different witness statements followed through the years, including from prisoner Andonis Bedzios, who claimed Ben was being held by the well-known Kerimis gypsy family.

“Kerry deserves some answers after all these years,” a reader commented

