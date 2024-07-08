14-Year-Old American Boy Found In Germany Days After Family Feared He Was “Lured” Off Cruise

ADVERTISEMENT

After disappearing from the Caribbean Princess cruise ship in the port town of Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany, 14-year-old Aydin Brown, from Texas, USA, was found unharmed in Brandenburg, a city over two hours away from the last location he was seen.

Upon stirring global panic, Aydin, who has autism, was found safe and sound at 10 pm local time, authorities said Saturday (July 6).

Aydin was reportedly taking a cruise with his grandmother and left the ship after an argument when it docked in Warnemünde.

Authorities tracked Aydin to Brandenburg after analyzing technical data and announced no evidence of a criminal offense.

The teen left the 1,000-foot-long (305 meters) ship that docked in Germany and disappeared on Thursday, Rostock city police said, Fox News reported on Sunday (July 7).

“Intensive investigations and the analysis of technical data led the Rostock criminal police to track down the youth, who had been staying near Potsdam,” the Rostock department said, NBC News reported on Sunday.

Image credits: Anne Yaktiyol

Aydin’s family announced in an update on social media that the youth was found safe, thanking everyone who continued to share updates during the ordeal.

Amy Kopischke, a cousin of the boy, wrote on Facebook: “Our prayers were answered and Aydin was found safe!!

“Thank you again to everyone for sharing the alerts and updates!!”

Image credits: Amy Kopischke

The vulnerable teen was last seen exiting the Caribbean Princess cruise ship shortly after it docked on July 4 at the port of Warnemünde, Fox News reported.

He was reportedly taking the cruise with his grandmother when the pair got into an argument, which prompted the teen to leave the ship, police previously said.

Princess Cruises said in a statement on Friday (July 5) that it was actively working with German police in the search for the teenager, NBC News reported at the time.

Image credits: Tips For Travellers

The boy left the vessel without an escort, the statement said, adding: “We understand the distress this situation has caused and will continue to provide ongoing on-site support to the family during this challenging time.”

Aydin’s grandmother had reportedly left the ship Thursday night (July 4) and was being helped by company employees in Warnemünde.

Concerns grew after family members suggested on social media that someone may have taken advantage of the cruiser.

Image credits: Amy Kopischke

A relative had taken to her Facebook over the weekend to share security footage of Aydin accompanied by who is assumed to be a stranger.

She wrote in the caption: “He is still missing please keep sharing and praying for his safe return.

“Also, Aydin has autism. The man in the photo with him is not a friend or relative.

“We believe he was being lured away!”

The teen was found in Brandenburg, a city over two hours away from the last location he was seen

Image credits: Amy Kopischke

Authorities have recently said a 19-year-old who Aydin apparently had arranged to meet was with him Saturday night. “There is no evidence of a criminal offense,” Rostock police said in their statement, as per NBC News.

In a new statement, Princess Cruises said: “We are delighted that Aydin Brown has been found safe and sound.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to German authorities for their swift response and exceptional efforts in locating Aydin after he disembarked in Warnemünde last Thursday morning.”

Image credits: Amy Kopischke

While Aydin’s ordeal concluded in a happy ending, hundreds of people have met a much scarier fate after traveling on cruise liners.

Approximately 400 people have gone missing from cruise ships in the past 20 years, Maritime Injury Guide reveals. While this is no cause for general alarm, given that approximately 30 million people take cruise ship vacations each year, it is still a dangerous and concerning statistic.

According to the legal resource specializing in maritime law, there are several potential reasons people disappear on cruise ships.

Image credits: Amy Kopischke

One common reason is falling overboard, which can happen if a person accidentally falls or intentionally jumps from the ship.

Another is self-inflicted death, as the stress and isolation of a cruise ship environment can sometimes lead to this tragic outcome.

Disappearances also occur during port visits. In all these situations, the person’s whereabouts and well-being are unknown, and it is up to the ship’s crew and authorities to investigate and try to locate the missing individual.

