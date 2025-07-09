Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Humiliating”: White Foster Dad Accused Of Trafficking Latina Daughters By United Airlines Crew
White foster dad accused of trafficking Latina daughters in photo with surfboards and blurred faces outdoors.
Social Issues, Society

“Humiliating”: White Foster Dad Accused Of Trafficking Latina Daughters By United Airlines Crew

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A devoted foster father accused United Airlines of “humiliating” him for simply traveling with two young girls, who were placed under his guardianship after their previous adoptive parents abandoned them.

Jim Niven was flying from Costa Rica to Denver with the two Colombian girls when the airline staff accused him of trafficking them to the US.

Highlights
  • United Airlines was accused of “humiliating” a father for traveling with his two foster daughters.
  • He claimed the airline staff accused him of trafficking and giving the teen girls illicit substances.
  • The father was allegedly “interrogated” in front of other passengers.
  • “Being a white guardian to Latina children is not a crime,” he said.

He called it “humiliating” after police officers “interrogated [him] in full view” of other passengers.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    United Airlines was accused of “humiliating” a father for traveling with his two foster daughters

    Multiple United Airlines planes parked at the airport tarmac near terminals on a sunny day

    Image credits: David Syphers/Unsplash

    “This was only because they don’t look like me and they don’t speak English,” he said.

    The two girls were previously adopted by a family in the US, and hence, they already had their US citizenship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But the Colorado parents walked away from the adoption and gave up custody of the girls, aged 13 and 15.

    White foster dad wearing glasses and blazer, standing indoors near a grand piano, linked to trafficking accusation by United Airlines crew.

    Image credits: Jim Niven

    Jim then opened his heart and home up to the girls, who are currently under his legal guardianship.

    The father has fostered more than 50 children with his wife and adopted three others, including two from China.

    “Our family is not a typical one, and we are proud of that,” he said.

    Jim Niven said he currently has legal guardianship over the two Hispanic girls, whose adoptive family had walked away from their adoption

    White foster dad with children near a car, related to allegations by United Airlines crew involving Latina daughters trafficking.

    Image credits: Jim Niven

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While traveling from Costa Rica to Denver on July 2, the airline staff allegedly accused him of trafficking the two young girls.

    “Because I’m white and my two Latina wards don’t speak English, United staff accused me of s*x trafficking and dr*gging them… without asking a single question or checking our long travel history together,” he wrote on social media.

    “The crew refused to speak to the girls in Spanish — on a flight FROM a Spanish-speaking country — and reported us,” he added.

    Once they landed at Denver International Airport, Jim and the girls were questioned by Denver Police, Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents and United Airlines staff.

    Busy airport terminal with travelers and United Airlines crew amid trafficking accusations involving foster dad and Latina daughters.

    Image credits: David Syphers/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment by Taylor Walker discussing human trafficking concerns and safety during questioning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He was “interrogated in full view” of other passengers, the enraged father said.

    “It was humiliating. It was traumatic. And it was unjust,” he said on social media, accusing the airline staff of racially profiling him and the two Hispanic girls.

    He told the Denver Post that the authorities “settled down” after he showed them his guardianship papers for the teenagers.

    The father claimed he was “interrogated in full view” of other passengers and called it “humiliating”

    White foster dad and woman standing in forest near river, related to trafficking accusations by United Airlines crew.

    Image credits: Jim Niven

    Comment from Kirsty Boyd expressing hope that the family who adopted Latina daughters is never allowed to adopt again.

    Jim revealed that he contacted United Airlines to demand both an apology and a refund for the “ridiculous” ordeal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We have a long and very well documented history of traveling together as a family, sometimes all of us, and often in smaller groupings of siblings and guardians, depending on the trip,” he wrote in his post.

    If the staff had checked their records, they would have seen that the girls had traveled with him several times on previous United flights, he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Family group photo with foster dad and Latina daughters, related to trafficked daughters accused by United Airlines crew.

    Image credits: Jim Niven

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a white foster dad accused of trafficking Latina daughters by airline crew.

    He also noted that he could have provided them with the copies of the guardianship documents if they had asked him before alerting authorities.

    “United did not follow any means of using common sense, even the most basic protocols, such as checking travel records, or asking a question,” he wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    Comment mentioning racial profiling and humiliating incident involving a white foster dad and Latina daughters accused by airline crew.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moreover, he explained how his children may not look alike, but they are still part of his “beautifully blended” family.

    “Our multiracial family is beautifully blended: Asian, African, Latin, South Pacific, European. We don’t all look alike,” he wrote on social media. “That shouldn’t be a problem.”

    As he demanded an apology and refund from the airline, he added, “United Airlines, this is not acceptable.”

    “Being a white guardian to Latina children is not a crime. Being a multiracial family is not suspicious,” Jim said

    United Airlines plane taking off under cloudy sky, related to trafficking accusations by airline crew.

    Image credits: Henry Siismets/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Alison Hamling discussing airline employees’ role in spotting trafficking and the need for faster verification processes.

    “The trauma your staff inflicted on these girls, on top of everything they have already endured, is inexcusable,” he wrote. “You failed them. Your crew failed them. Your corporate response failed them. And your so called protocol is broken.”

    “Being a white guardian to Latina children is not a crime. Being a multiracial family is not suspicious,” he added.

    Passengers seated inside a commercial airplane cabin with a visible aisle, representing a United Airlines flight scene.

    Image credits: Hanson Lu/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Suzanne James discussing common sense and custody issues related to trafficking concerns on United Airlines flights.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection claimed Jim’s accusations were “unfounded” as they were released after “inspection.”

    “United Airlines personnel suspected human trafficking and referred the travelers to the Denver Police Department, who requested assistance from CBP,” they told People. “CBP takes accusations of human trafficking seriously and officers did their due diligence to question the travelers.”

    Image credits: Jason Leung/Unsplash

    “The travelers were released after CBP’s inspection, which lasted approximately 10 minutes,” they added.

    The Denver Police also confirmed to the outlet that they responded to claims about possible trafficking at Denver International and concluded that there was no evidence of a crime being committed.

    “America hates Dads,” one commented online, while another claimed, “Man’s just fishing for compensation here”

    Text post discussing concerns about children being stopped, questioned, and possibly trafficked, referencing a foster dad case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a social media post discussing vigilant officers in a case involving a white foster dad accused of trafficking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing child trafficking concerns related to a foster dad accused by United Airlines crew.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    White foster dad facing trafficking accusations involving Latina daughters, highlighted by United Airlines crew actions.

    Comment criticizing a white foster dad accused of trafficking Latina daughters and the need for protective intervention.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt displayed on a screen describing a father with his kids and absence of a mother figure in American society.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing hope that the United Airlines crew involved in humiliating trafficking accusation is disciplined by the airline.

    Comment criticizing United Airlines crew amid humiliating foster dad trafficking accusations involving Latina daughters.

    Text post on social media discussing issues faced by fathers, related to humiliating trafficking accusations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment reading They were not profiling the children they were profiling HIM in a plain white background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text discussing airline crew decision to report suspected trafficking involving foster dad and Latina daughters.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Costa rica
    foster care
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT