"Demonic": Passenger Viciously Attacks Nonverbal Deaf Man Mid-Flight Till Face Is "Bloody"
News

"Demonic": Passenger Viciously Attacks Nonverbal Deaf Man Mid-Flight Till Face Is "Bloody"

A Florida man is in custody after repeatedly beating a passenger mid-flight. The offender reportedly began to attack his victim while he was asleep on a United Airlines flight. The unfortunate passenger, who is deaf and nonverbal, suffered numerous wounds. The offender has since been charged with a felony.

The FBI said that Everett Chad Nelson, who was seated in 35F, walked to the lavatory about two hours into a flight from San Francisco, California, to Dulles, Virginia, USA, ABC News reported on Wednesday (October 30).

While returning to his seat after using the lavatory, Nelson reportedly stopped at seat 12F, where a man was sleeping. The victim has not been identified publicly.

Nelson, 44, reportedly began repeatedly punching the passenger, while blood splattered across both men and onto the plane’s seat, window, and wall.

An FBI affidavit stated that the victim awoke screaming, and other passengers attempted to intervene, as per ABC News.

As a result of the attack, the victim was left with black eyes and a gash on his nose. He was treated by a doctor on the flight for abrasions on his face and head.

The victim, who did not even harm Nelson in self-defense, faced a beating that lasted for about one minute, according to the FBI affidavit.

Eventually, another passenger succeeded in pulling Nelson off of the victim, ABC News reported.

Nelson was subsequently moved to a seat at the front of the aircraft and monitored by the passenger who had stopped the assault.

In the aftermath of the incident, United Airlines wrote in a statement: “Thanks to the quick action of our crew and customers, one passenger was restrained after becoming physically aggressive toward another customer.”

“The flight landed safely and was met by paramedics and local law enforcement.”

It is unclear what prompted the attack on the passenger, The New York Times reported on Thursday (October 31).

Nelson was subsequently charged with one felony count of assault by beating, striking, and wounding, as per The Times.

The offender reportedly appeared in a federal courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, before US Magistrate Judge William B. Porter. 

As of Thursday, Nelson reportedly remained in custody and had not entered a plea. Moreover, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday that it was investigating the attack.

The latest International Air Transport Association (IATA) figures show that there has been an increase in the rate of reported unruly passenger incidents. 

Based on over 24,500 incident reports from over 50 operators globally, there was one incident for every 480 flights in 2023, versus one incident for every 568 flights in 2022.

Nelson is being labeled as “crazy” and “vile” for his impromptu attack by various commenters

endragon07
Red PANda (she/they/he/ze)
Red PANda (she/they/he/ze)
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is crazy! I hope the victim recovers and feels better soon. I feel like a lot of people are judging before knowing the whole situation, though. Perhaps the guy was in a state of psychosis, or was really scared of flying, or something? Doesn't excuse what he did, i agree he should still be punished for his actions. But like i personally don't judge a situation like this more than "that's terrible!" cuz i don't know the full story.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
tenrec-12
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
35 minutes ago

It is beyond weird that he was apparently completely fine until he came back from the bathroom. I'm no expert but I don't think most d***s affect people that instantly? It would almost make more sense if they knew each other and it was some kind of premeditated action-movie style thing.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
sarah_a_tate
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sounds like he was under the influence of something. PCP maybe? I've heard that can make you violent. I hope he spends a long time in jail!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
