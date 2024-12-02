Wedding Photographer And Family Left Stunned After Fellow United Passenger Hurls Insults At Them

ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding photographer and his Indian-American family were the subject of a racist “Karen” attack this past week on a United Airlines shuttle bus.

Pervez Taufiq shared a recording of the altercation on Instagram after landing in Los Angeles from Cancun with his wife and three sons.

The incident reportedly started when the father defended his kids, who were “harassed” and told to “shut up.”

A racist “Karen” was seen hurtling insults at an Indian-American family after a United Airlines flight

Image credits: ptaufiqphotography

Image credits: ptaufiqphotography

The woman, wearing a green striped T-shirt, said “you’re a pr–ck” at Pervez as he started recording her, subsequently throwing up two middle fingers.

“Your family is from India,” she told the family on November 24. “You have no respect, you have no rules, you think you can push everyone — push, push, push… that’s what you think you are. You guys are f–king crazy.”

Image credits: ptaufiqphotography

Pervez entertained her for a brief moment, questioning whether she’d tell him to “have some more curry, right?”

Later on, she pulled out her phone in order to “record your f–king tandoori –ss.”

After the father asked a person off-camera to remove her from the vehicle, she responded with the claim that he was being “racist towards [her].”

“I’m American,” she stated and said Pervez couldn’t say the same for him or his family. “You’re from f–king India.”

The commotion eventually worked in Pervez’s favor as United Airlines staff got involved

Image credits: ptaufiqphotography

The Instagram clip later cut to an employee asking the woman to get off the shuttle.

A fellow passenger said, “She’s out of line, she’s drunk, and we need her off the bus.

“She’s been on the bus cussing and screaming,” he continued. “She started calling racist slurs at this nice family. They didn’t do anything — she doesn’t need to be on this bus.”

Image credits: ptaufiqphotography

Eventually, she was removed from the shuttle.

“It’s one of those things you feel like an out-of-body experience,” Pervez told the New York Post. “We’ve seen things like that on the Internet, we just never thought we’d be in one.”

Though the bus was quite crowded, only one person decided to speak up about the injustice

Image credits: HNTB

On social media, Pervez’s wife additionally expressed her disappointment to the many people who decided to stay silent during the verbal “abuse.” To her, this was a passive way of supporting the racist woman.

“To the Good Samaritan who stood up: thank you. You reminded us that even one voice can make a difference,” she wrote. “To everyone else, your silence was hurtful, and it reinforced the barriers we fight so hard to break down.

“It’s a reminder of how crucial it is to speak up, to act, and to stand against hate, no matter how uncomfortable it may feel in the moment.”

Image credits: ptaufiqphotography

Comments on Pervez’s post stood in support of him and his family.

“I’m so sorry you endured this but kudos to United and those around you for handling the situation appropriately,” wrote one person, while another echoed, “I hope this woman has been outed and paid some harsh consequences.”

Racism towards Indian-Americans in the US has reached shocking heights

Image credits: United

A study conducted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, published in 2021, reported that one in two Indian-Americans regularly encounter discrimination in the U.S.

Respondents confirmed that biases towards darker-skinned individuals were the most common form of this discrimination.

Milan Vaishnav, co-author of the study and director and senior fellow of Carnegie’s South Asia program, noted, “When it comes to country of origin or skin color, almost three quarters of perpetrators were identified as non-Indians.”

She added, “Indians seem to be blamed more for discrimination that takes place along religion and gender lines.”

Netizens are hoping her name will be leaked so she can be held accountable for her words

