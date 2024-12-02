Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wedding Photographer And Family Left Stunned After Fellow United Passenger Hurls Insults At Them
News

Wedding Photographer And Family Left Stunned After Fellow United Passenger Hurls Insults At Them

Open list comments 15
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

15

ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding photographer and his Indian-American family were the subject of a racist “Karen” attack this past week on a United Airlines shuttle bus.

Pervez Taufiq shared a recording of the altercation on Instagram after landing in Los Angeles from Cancun with his wife and three sons.

The incident reportedly started when the father defended his kids, who were “harassed” and told to “shut up.”

Highlights
  • A racist incident occurred on a United Airlines shuttle towards an Indian-American family.
  • The incident was shared on Instagram by Pervez Taufiq.
  • A fellow passenger defended the family and called out the woman.
You May Also Like:

A racist “Karen” was seen hurtling insults at an Indian-American family after a United Airlines flight

Wedding photographer, Pervez Taufiq, at airport, with people and luggage in the background.

Image credits: ptaufiqphotography

A wedding photographer and family on a crowded United bus face insults from a passenger.

Image credits: ptaufiqphotography

The woman, wearing a green striped T-shirt, said “you’re a pr–ck” at Pervez as he started recording her, subsequently throwing up two middle fingers. 

“Your family is from India,” she told the family on November 24. “You have no respect, you have no rules, you think you can push everyone — push, push, push… that’s what you think you are. You guys are f–king crazy.”

A woman in a green shirt on a bus, visibly upset, with other passengers in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ptaufiqphotography

Pervez entertained her for a brief moment, questioning whether she’d tell him to “have some more curry, right?” 

Later on, she pulled out her phone in order to “record your f–king tandoori –ss.”

After the father asked a person off-camera to remove her from the vehicle, she responded with the claim that he was being “racist towards [her].”

“I’m American,” she stated and said Pervez couldn’t say the same for him or his family. “You’re from f–king India.”

The commotion eventually worked in Pervez’s favor as United Airlines staff got involved

Image credits: ptaufiqphotography

The Instagram clip later cut to an employee asking the woman to get off the shuttle.

A fellow passenger said, “She’s out of line, she’s drunk, and we need her off the bus.

“She’s been on the bus cussing and screaming,” he continued. “She started calling racist slurs at this nice family. They didn’t do anything — she doesn’t need to be on this bus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger on United flight, capturing video with phone, involved in incident with wedding photographer and family.

Image credits: ptaufiqphotography

Eventually, she was removed from the shuttle. 

“It’s one of those things you feel like an out-of-body experience,” Pervez told the New York Post. “We’ve seen things like that on the Internet, we just never thought we’d be in one.”

Though the bus was quite crowded, only one person decided to speak up about the injustice

United Airlines terminal with passengers walking by.

Image credits: HNTB

On social media, Pervez’s wife additionally expressed her disappointment to the many people who decided to stay silent during the verbal “abuse.” To her, this was a passive way of supporting the racist woman.

“To the Good Samaritan who stood up: thank you. You reminded us that even one voice can make a difference,” she wrote. “To everyone else, your silence was hurtful, and it reinforced the barriers we fight so hard to break down.

“It’s a reminder of how crucial it is to speak up, to act, and to stand against hate, no matter how uncomfortable it may feel in the moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people stand near a United plane.

Image credits: ptaufiqphotography

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on Pervez’s post stood in support of him and his family.

“I’m so sorry you endured this but kudos to United and those around you for handling the situation appropriately,” wrote one person, while another echoed, “I hope this woman has been outed and paid some harsh consequences.” 

Racism towards Indian-Americans in the US has reached shocking heights

United bus at airport with mountains painted on side, related to wedding photographer and family incident.

Image credits: United

A study conducted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, published in 2021, reported that one in two Indian-Americans regularly encounter discrimination in the U.S. 

Respondents confirmed that biases towards darker-skinned individuals were the most common form of this discrimination.

Milan Vaishnav, co-author of the study and director and senior fellow of Carnegie’s South Asia program, noted, “When it comes to country of origin or skin color, almost three quarters of perpetrators were identified as non-Indians.”

She added, “Indians seem to be blamed more for discrimination that takes place along religion and gender lines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens are hoping her name will be leaked so she can be held accountable for her words

A comment insulting someone, related to a wedding photographer and family incident on a United flight.

Text comment expressing disapproval of behavior, related to wedding photographer incident on United flight.

Text comment from Poppy Charnalia discussing highlighted obnoxious behavior.

Comment by user about a wedding photographer and family facing insults from a United passenger.

Social media comment supporting wedding photographer after an incident on a flight.

Comment praising United passengers for addressing bad behavior towards a wedding photographer and family.

Comment applauding wedding photographer and family's calm response to insults on flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising calmness during disrespect, related to a wedding photographer's encounter on a United flight.

Instagram comment showing support for a wedding photographer's restraint after being insulted.

Comment on viral incident involving wedding photographer and family on flight, condemning passenger's insults, suggesting no-fly list.

Instagram comment expressing sympathy to wedding photographer and family after flight incident.

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

What People Think

  • Victim Advocate: Supports the Indian-American family, condemns blatant racism and demands accountability.

  • Bystander Critique: Criticizes the silent onlookers for their inaction, stressing the necessity to confront racism.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

15
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

15

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This will get worse after Jan. 20, 2025, sadly. :(

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shocking, although I was a bit confused by the title - what's his job got to do with anything? Anyway, I feel that people like this should be prosecuted - not sure about US law but I believe they could be if this happened in the UK.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This will get worse after Jan. 20, 2025, sadly. :(

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shocking, although I was a bit confused by the title - what's his job got to do with anything? Anyway, I feel that people like this should be prosecuted - not sure about US law but I believe they could be if this happened in the UK.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda