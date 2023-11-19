ADVERTISEMENT

A quick scroll through social media and you might begin to think that you're not good enough. There, people look so happy, so beautiful, it's as if the whole world is theirs.

But it's important to remember that their uploads are just snapshots and that they often don't reflect the full story, either. To illustrate this point, we present to you the subreddit 'Instagram Reality.'

Its 1.2 million members regularly share images that expose the fake people online, highlighting just how ridiculous their photo editing has become. There's always more than meets the eye.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Posted And Tagged

Posted And Tagged Shares stats

Thereisn0store Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Why Do People Edit Their Heads So Small? Her Hand Is Literally Twice The Size

Why Do People Edit Their Heads So Small? Her Hand Is Literally Twice The Size Shares stats

coldComforts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Found On Facebook

Found On Facebook Shares stats

Laterafterdinner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

She Swears She’s A Baddie

She Swears She’s A Baddie Shares stats

toxic-roses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Twin Reality TV Star’s Instagram Post vs. Tagged Story Post…

Twin Reality TV Star’s Instagram Post vs. Tagged Story Post… Shares stats

TangerineBusy9771 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
renee_m_prete avatar
Renee Prete
Renee Prete
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Darcey's matchmaker called her out on it. Darcey got mad and left

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

A Totally Real Body For Sure

A Totally Real Body For Sure Shares stats

vikezz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
emily_36 avatar
Epona
Epona
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfectly normal and average airport attire that everyone always wears 🙄

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Legs For Days!

Legs For Days! Shares stats

menacemeiniac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The longer you look, the more confusing it gets - wtf is going on with that upper body?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

The Proportions And The Face Are Just Not Human

The Proportions And The Face Are Just Not Human Shares stats

auryylmao Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

She Posts A Lotta Videos So I Didn't Expect This Stark Of A Difference

She Posts A Lotta Videos So I Didn't Expect This Stark Of A Difference Shares stats

Bowling_Cabbages Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

I Love Hear

I Love Hear Shares stats

Phoenixie_fairy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
petertrudelljr avatar
Peter Trudell Jr
Peter Trudell Jr
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Compared to the rest, this one's practically natural. A little color correction, a little smoothing... she still has blemishes on her face and chest and her skin has texture. There are no abnormal bends or shaping...

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

What She Posted vs. What The Man On The Right Posted

What She Posted vs. What The Man On The Right Posted Shares stats

audalp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

What She Regularly Posts vs. What A Photographer Posted

What She Regularly Posts vs. What A Photographer Posted Shares stats

sunmodelsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

No Words, None

No Words, None Shares stats

Wild_Ebb4584 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

What She’s Tagged In vs. What She Posted

What She’s Tagged In vs. What She Posted Shares stats

EsteeLayla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
renee_m_prete avatar
Renee Prete
Renee Prete
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That "belt" looks like it wants to cut her in half on the "real" picture

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

She Looks Better Without Editing The Photos

She Looks Better Without Editing The Photos Shares stats

kei31- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

The Background Is So Bad, Everyone Is Calling It Out In The Comments

The Background Is So Bad, Everyone Is Calling It Out In The Comments Shares stats

planty_hoes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Found By A Friend In The Wild: Filter Madness

Found By A Friend In The Wild: Filter Madness Shares stats

mashko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

The Number Of Likes Tho

The Number Of Likes Tho Shares stats

amayaelr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Back In Black

Back In Black Shares stats

ConcreteFormality Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

No Skin Texture Or Chins Allowed On Ig!

No Skin Texture Or Chins Allowed On Ig! Shares stats

chirpfox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
emily_36 avatar
Epona
Epona
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shouldn't the package of Welch's Fruit Snacks be facing forwards?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

First Time I Watch The News In Years (The Titan Sub Thing) And I Am Shocked At How Strong The Filters Are In The Studio

First Time I Watch The News In Years (The Titan Sub Thing) And I Am Shocked At How Strong The Filters Are In The Studio Shares stats

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

The Way This Is Not A Parody Account…

The Way This Is Not A Parody Account… Shares stats

Hereforthatandthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

When You Skip Left Arm Day On Photoshop?

When You Skip Left Arm Day On Photoshop? Shares stats

thetrumpetplayer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Reality TV ‘Star’ Lol

Reality TV ‘Star’ Lol Shares stats

-beanhead Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Found One In The Wilds Of My Ig Feed

Found One In The Wilds Of My Ig Feed Shares stats

rlm236 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
renee_m_prete avatar
Renee Prete
Renee Prete
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this one of those pictures where you circle all the things wrong???

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Mom Come Pick Me Up I'm Scared

Mom Come Pick Me Up I'm Scared Shares stats

mouthofleviathan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
renee_m_prete avatar
Renee Prete
Renee Prete
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Girlfriend.... walk over here and let me explain how mirrors work"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Travel-Fluencer Simply Photoshopped Herself Into The Location. 1m+ Followers

Travel-Fluencer Simply Photoshopped Herself Into The Location. 1m+ Followers Shares stats

_IndianGentleman_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Notorious For Editing Herself And Her Own Sister

Notorious For Editing Herself And Her Own Sister Shares stats

Unable-Librarian-983 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Her Posts Have Seriously Helped Me Feel Better About My Body! Love Seeing These Types Of Photos

Her Posts Have Seriously Helped Me Feel Better About My Body! Love Seeing These Types Of Photos Shares stats

ancienthoneydew11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Mother/Daughter? Nope, The Same Person

Mother/Daughter? Nope, The Same Person Shares stats

jpct88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Need Help Reaching The Top Shelf?

Need Help Reaching The Top Shelf? Shares stats

severedfinger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
renee_m_prete avatar
Renee Prete
Renee Prete
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Girl in the black could tickle her own feet without bending

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Instagram vs. Tagged Photo

Instagram vs. Tagged Photo Shares stats

Capital-Abies9458 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s a bit hard to compare these two properly, but all in all I’d say this is more angles, lighting, and lack of colour than photoshop?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

This Woman I Met Years Ago Posting Progressively Weirder Stuff On Facebook

This Woman I Met Years Ago Posting Progressively Weirder Stuff On Facebook Shares stats

SaBatAmi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

A Little Side Head

A Little Side Head Shares stats

johnwayne2413 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

She Uses This Filter Not Only For Her But For Everyone Else

She Uses This Filter Not Only For Her But For Everyone Else Shares stats

crstien Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because who doesn’t want to look identical(ly unnerving) to everyone else?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Posted vs. Tagged

Posted vs. Tagged Shares stats

SilviOnPC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I vs. R

I vs. R Shares stats

kei31- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My 60 Something Year Old Aunt Discovered Filters And Promptly Lost Her Nose 🫠

My 60 Something Year Old Aunt Discovered Filters And Promptly Lost Her Nose 🫠 Shares stats

Notoriouslyd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Come On...seriously?！?

Come On...seriously?！? Shares stats

fashionforever7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

How Can They Smell Without Nostrils

How Can They Smell Without Nostrils Shares stats

MansionOfficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Something Is Very Wrong Here

Something Is Very Wrong Here Shares stats

havla1312 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Found This One In The Wild. How The Hell Do People Think This Is Real?

Found This One In The Wild. How The Hell Do People Think This Is Real? Shares stats

carbonatedgravy69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

This Is Insane!

This Is Insane! Shares stats

BooLdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Her Left Brow Has An Escape Plan

Her Left Brow Has An Escape Plan Shares stats

milysta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Pic By Photographer vs. Pic From Her Instagram

Pic By Photographer vs. Pic From Her Instagram Shares stats

captive_cosplay_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

People In The Comments Are Insisting It’s Real…

People In The Comments Are Insisting It’s Real… Shares stats

zombiie_exe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
renee_m_prete avatar
Renee Prete
Renee Prete
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah... it's real. Arms and legs ALWAYS look that disproportionate

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#47

Seen While Swiping Lol

Seen While Swiping Lol Shares stats

SquareDeal1997 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s simultaneously funny, sad and bizarre to me that only 30 years ago this was far from the ‘ideal’. No wonder this excessive photoshopping is what you get, when you’re supposed to have a totally different body shape from era to era.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

I Was Checking Out Tagged Photos Of A Restaurant And Stumbled Upon This

I Was Checking Out Tagged Photos Of A Restaurant And Stumbled Upon This Shares stats

emirozu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, a common problem when you make you head tiny - if you don’t shrink/align the rest, your face won’t fit.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

What She Posted vs. The Clinic

What She Posted vs. The Clinic Shares stats

saffron2sage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

This Girl Has Gained A Huge Following Of Mostly Men And Young Girls Because Of Her Tiny Waist. Recently She Posted Photos From A Photoshoot, Then The Photographer Posted The Originals

This Girl Has Gained A Huge Following Of Mostly Men And Young Girls Because Of Her Tiny Waist. Recently She Posted Photos From A Photoshoot, Then The Photographer Posted The Originals Shares stats

happymilfday Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Why?

Why? Shares stats

RogueSleuth_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

This Came Up On My Instagram. It’s Not Just Me Who Thinks This Looks So Poorly Edited, Right?

This Came Up On My Instagram. It’s Not Just Me Who Thinks This Looks So Poorly Edited, Right? Shares stats

paklowpanda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

People Love To Look Ai Generated

People Love To Look Ai Generated Shares stats

VespertineQueen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m willing to bet there’s a green plumbob floating over his head.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

This Makes Me So Sad. There's So Many Things Wrong About This

This Makes Me So Sad. There's So Many Things Wrong About This Shares stats

Alicebluei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
jessgold215 avatar
Jessa Goldstein
Jessa Goldstein
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay the heading tho… “Fear photographers and makeup artists the can actually do wonders,” that’s plain nonsense. And the original, again, is much more attractive.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Ouch

Ouch Shares stats

democra-seed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Wow

Wow Shares stats

barukspinoza Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

I Just…i Don’t Even Have Words. I Need The X-Ray

I Just…i Don’t Even Have Words. I Need The X-Ray Shares stats

JohnBunzel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

This Girl I Just Found On Twitter

This Girl I Just Found On Twitter Shares stats

scouthar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

What's Natural Here?

What's Natural Here? Shares stats

bo0omba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just hope it’s not real as she’d have a hard time with back pain

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

How Anything Thinks This Extreme Photo Shopping Looks Good/Believable Is Beyond Me

How Anything Thinks This Extreme Photo Shopping Looks Good/Believable Is Beyond Me Shares stats