“Instagram Reality” Community Is Dedicated To Exposing The Fakest Photos Online (79 New Pics)
A quick scroll through social media and you might begin to think that you're not good enough. There, people look so happy, so beautiful, it's as if the whole world is theirs.
But it's important to remember that their uploads are just snapshots and that they often don't reflect the full story, either. To illustrate this point, we present to you the subreddit 'Instagram Reality.'
Its 1.2 million members regularly share images that expose the fake people online, highlighting just how ridiculous their photo editing has become. There's always more than meets the eye.
Why Do People Edit Their Heads So Small? Her Hand Is Literally Twice The Size
Found On Facebook
She Swears She’s A Baddie
Twin Reality TV Star’s Instagram Post vs. Tagged Story Post…
Darcey's matchmaker called her out on it. Darcey got mad and left
A Totally Real Body For Sure
Legs For Days!
The longer you look, the more confusing it gets - wtf is going on with that upper body?
The Proportions And The Face Are Just Not Human
She Posts A Lotta Videos So I Didn't Expect This Stark Of A Difference
I Love Hear
Compared to the rest, this one's practically natural. A little color correction, a little smoothing... she still has blemishes on her face and chest and her skin has texture. There are no abnormal bends or shaping...
What She Posted vs. What The Man On The Right Posted
What She Regularly Posts vs. What A Photographer Posted
No Words, None
What She’s Tagged In vs. What She Posted
That "belt" looks like it wants to cut her in half on the "real" picture
She Looks Better Without Editing The Photos
The Background Is So Bad, Everyone Is Calling It Out In The Comments
Found By A Friend In The Wild: Filter Madness
The Number Of Likes Tho
Back In Black
No Skin Texture Or Chins Allowed On Ig!
First Time I Watch The News In Years (The Titan Sub Thing) And I Am Shocked At How Strong The Filters Are In The Studio
The Way This Is Not A Parody Account…
When You Skip Left Arm Day On Photoshop?
Reality TV ‘Star’ Lol
Found One In The Wilds Of My Ig Feed
Is this one of those pictures where you circle all the things wrong???
Mom Come Pick Me Up I'm Scared
"Girlfriend.... walk over here and let me explain how mirrors work"
Travel-Fluencer Simply Photoshopped Herself Into The Location. 1m+ Followers
Notorious For Editing Herself And Her Own Sister
Her Posts Have Seriously Helped Me Feel Better About My Body! Love Seeing These Types Of Photos
Mother/Daughter? Nope, The Same Person
Need Help Reaching The Top Shelf?
Girl in the black could tickle her own feet without bending
Instagram vs. Tagged Photo
It’s a bit hard to compare these two properly, but all in all I’d say this is more angles, lighting, and lack of colour than photoshop?
This Woman I Met Years Ago Posting Progressively Weirder Stuff On Facebook
A Little Side Head
She Uses This Filter Not Only For Her But For Everyone Else
Because who doesn’t want to look identical(ly unnerving) to everyone else?
Posted vs. Tagged
I vs. R
My 60 Something Year Old Aunt Discovered Filters And Promptly Lost Her Nose 🫠
Come On...seriously?！?
How Can They Smell Without Nostrils
"They have no nostrils, how do they smell???" "Horrible..."
Something Is Very Wrong Here
I'm imagining the giant bend in the handrail behind her.
Found This One In The Wild. How The Hell Do People Think This Is Real?
This Is Insane!
Her Left Brow Has An Escape Plan
Pic By Photographer vs. Pic From Her Instagram
People In The Comments Are Insisting It’s Real…
Yeah... it's real. Arms and legs ALWAYS look that disproportionate
Seen While Swiping Lol
It’s simultaneously funny, sad and bizarre to me that only 30 years ago this was far from the ‘ideal’. No wonder this excessive photoshopping is what you get, when you’re supposed to have a totally different body shape from era to era.
I Was Checking Out Tagged Photos Of A Restaurant And Stumbled Upon This
Ah, a common problem when you make you head tiny - if you don’t shrink/align the rest, your face won’t fit.
What She Posted vs. The Clinic
This Girl Has Gained A Huge Following Of Mostly Men And Young Girls Because Of Her Tiny Waist. Recently She Posted Photos From A Photoshoot, Then The Photographer Posted The Originals
Why?
This Came Up On My Instagram. It’s Not Just Me Who Thinks This Looks So Poorly Edited, Right?
People Love To Look Ai Generated
I’m willing to bet there’s a green plumbob floating over his head.
This Makes Me So Sad. There's So Many Things Wrong About This
Okay the heading tho… “Fear photographers and makeup artists the can actually do wonders,” that’s plain nonsense. And the original, again, is much more attractive.
Ouch
Wow
I Just…i Don’t Even Have Words. I Need The X-Ray
This Girl I Just Found On Twitter
What's Natural Here?
I just hope it’s not real as she’d have a hard time with back pain