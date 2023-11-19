ADVERTISEMENT

A quick scroll through social media and you might begin to think that you're not good enough. There, people look so happy, so beautiful, it's as if the whole world is theirs.

But it's important to remember that their uploads are just snapshots and that they often don't reflect the full story, either. To illustrate this point, we present to you the subreddit 'Instagram Reality.'

Its 1.2 million members regularly share images that expose the fake people online, highlighting just how ridiculous their photo editing has become. There's always more than meets the eye.