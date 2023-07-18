"Have you ever faced any discrimination?



Yes, we have faced it, but I can't blame people for that. Most likely it's more about misunderstanding than anger. We are raised in a society where everything is stereotypical. Sometimes people on the street can look away or nod sympathetically, although we absolutely do not need any sympathy.

I have clearly stated my position — I have no regrets and I do not want the patience to be desired. You better wish me pleasure.



What did you learn from this situation?



It all started during my pregnancy. I had twins, two girls and everything was going well. At some point I started to itch and covered in rashes. I went to a gynecologist, she was young and inexperienced, so she said that everything was okay. A few days later I visited another doctor. At my 30th week of pregnancy she saw one of my baby is dead and the other has a very weak heart beating.



Then God just built ​​a path for me, for which I’m very grateful. All the necessary doctors were on duty, because there was a meeting held nearby. The surgery was ready for a planned operation, but it was canceled to caesarize me. Everything happened the way for me and Olya were finally together.



With her birth, I’ve learned to love differently, with great love. She taught me to accept situations and people as they are. Now I know that you can plan one thing and then something will happen and everything needs to be redone quickly. So I don't make such clear plans as before.



What do you love about Olya the most?



I love everything in her. She started smiling just a year ago, but her smile to me is absolute happiness. Her laughter, her reaction to the new sounds and the way she pleases me are incredible.



She is the most perfect baby for me, we have a real tandem with her. Olga allows me to be who I am. With her my life goes has balance.



Together we make small steps, but we are very pleased with them. It’s important to have love here, but not only patience or desire."