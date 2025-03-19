Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Beyoncé Fans Furious After Kanye Makes “Disgusting” Statement About Her Children With Jay-Z
Celebrities, News

Beyoncé Fans Furious After Kanye Makes “Disgusting” Statement About Her Children With Jay-Z

Amid his many, many disturbing tweets on social media platform X, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, took a swing at Jay-Z and Beyoncé and their twin kids, Rumi and Sir Carter. 

Kanye, who has been going on frequent rants targeting various stars, has long been under fire on social media.

RELATED:

    Kanye West targeted Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s seven-year-old twins in his latest posts on X

    Man in black outfit, wearing a necklace, stands in a dimly lit location, linked to Beyoncé fans' reaction.

    Image credits: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    Highlights
    • Ye went on another X rant, targeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins.
    • The notorious rapper frequently shared disturbing posts about other celebrities on social media.
    • Beyoncé's fanbase was quick to clap back at Ye over his "disgusting" remarks.

    Beyoncé and Jay-Z in an elevator, Beyoncé wearing a studded outfit, Jay-Z smiling in a black jacket and sunglasses.

    Image credits: beyonce

    As if dragging the names of artistsincluding Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, Kendrick Lamar, and Playboi Cartithrough the mud wasn’t enough, Ye has now targeted his former friend and long-time collaborator Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce’s family. 

    Speaking about the couple’s seven-year-old twins, Ye wrote, “Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids? They’re r******d.

    “This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r******d children is a choice,” he shared with his 33 million followers on X on Tuesday, March 18. 

    Ye took down the posts shortly after since “there was a possibility of [his] Twitter being canceled”

    A man in a black leather jacket and hoodie smiling outdoors, linked to controversy with Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

    Image credits: Neil Mockford/GC Images

    A family dressed in colorful outfits poses on a purple carpet, reflecting Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children theme.

    Image credits: beyonce

    The posts quickly went viral and were reported for bullying by several users.

    Ye eventually took the tweets down, but it didn’t take long for him to follow up with another post.

    “I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s family down…because there was a possibility of my Twitter being canceled, not because I’m a good person,” he shared. 

    “I took it down like down syndrome…get it? F**k the world…f**k everybody,” the rapper added.

    The rapper had previously used racist remarks on social media to promote his offensive merch

    Kanye's controversial tweet about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children sparks fan outrage.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Kanye's tweet about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children, causing fan outrage.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    The disturbing comments come just a month after the rapper went on a full-on rant streak deemed by many to be homophobic, antisemitic, fatphobic, sexist, and racist. 

    At the time, Kanye claimed the public backlash from those posts helped his merchandise sales skyrocket.

    Beyoncé’s fans quickly responded to Ye’s “disgusting” tweets

    Beyoncé and Jay-Z posing outdoors in formal attire, reacting to a controversial statement.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Tweet criticizing a statement about Beyoncé's children, mentioning Kanye in a negative context.

    Image credits: its_barbieb1tch

    Not long after Ye’s posts, online users and Beyoncé’s dedicated fan base, Beyhive, quickly rushed to clap back at the notorious rapper. 

    One user joked about Kanye West and Jay-Z’s iconic album, Watch the Throne, saying, “D**n guess watch the throne 2 isn’t coming out.”

    A fan wrote, “Kanye and his years-long obsession with Beyoncé,” referencing Kanye West’s iconic stunt at 2009 VMA’s where the rapper jumped onstage after Taylor Swift bested Beyoncé, saying, “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time.” 

    Fans called on Beyoncé and Jay-Z to “put a hit on Kanye West”

    Tweet by user expressing frustration, suggesting Kanye's devices be taken.

    Image credits: Huggaholic

    Beyoncé with her children celebrating a birthday, with a cake and candles on the table.

    Image credits: mstinaknowles

    Another joked, “Beyoncé letting every single person she knows to stop working in any way shape or form with Kanye like it’s over.”

    Others mentioned the recent conspiracy theories that linked Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Diddy’s corrupt use of power in the entertainment industry. 

    One user said, “I wish Beyoncé was who they say she is on TikTok so I can see Kanye demise soon and quickly actually.”

    Another added, “Jay-Z and Beyoncé need to be the devil everyone say they are. Put a hit on Kanye West before the week ends.”

    One fan simply couldn’t handle Ye going after Beyoncé, saying, “I can ignore Kanye and his antics all day but mentions Beyoncé and her kids like I’ll spit on your mother’s grave dude.”

    Ye has previously targeted former collaborators on X 

    Tweet expressing anger among Beyoncé fans over Kanye's comments about her family with Jay-Z.

    Image credits: hobeese

    Tweet expressing outrage from Beyoncé fans over Kanye's remarks about her children.

    Image credits: Taidagreat92

    This is not the first time Ye has targeted big names from the entertainment industry. 

    No one has been safe from Ye’s fury, not even former frequent collaborators such as Future, Metro Boomin, Tyler the Creator, Playboi Carti, and others.

    At some point, he went after Pluto and Metro for allegedly ghosting him about doing a Like That remix. 

    As for Tyler, he trashed his discography, saying he doesn’t have a classic song.

    Ye shared disturbing tweets about female rappers, too

    Kanye West in a denim jacket and sunglasses at an event, amid controversy over comments about Beyoncé's family.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

    Ye also shared disturbing tweets about female rappers in the industry. 

    “Cardi B replaced Nicki Minaj, Meg the Stallion replaced Cardi B,” he wrote. “Doja Cat replaced Meg the Stallion, Doechii replaced Doja Cat, after Doja started popping this N*zi s**t funny how similar Doja and Doechii’s names are.”

    He’s also not on good terms with Carti, who had asked for Kim Kardashian’s permission to record a song with North West while he was against it.

    “The man has the first and final say over his kids,” he said at the time.

    Last week, Ye and Kim Kardashian clashed over their daughter North West’s name rights

    Kanye tweet sparks Beyoncé fans' outrage regarding Jay-Z's children.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Just a few days back, on March 15, Ye and Kim Kardashian clashed over their daughter North West’s copyrights. 

    Kanye West wanted to include his daughter, North, in a new song titled LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, related to the ongoing scandal involving Diddy. 

    The song features brief vocals from North, which upset her mother, Kim, prompting her to take legal measures to prevent the song’s release. 

    Kim expressed her distress over Kanye’s decision and is working to have the song removed from streaming platforms, citing concerns over her daughter’s association with Diddy, who is in jail facing serious allegations.

    Kanye took to X to share, “I don’t want to just ‘see’ my kids. I need to raise them”

    Beyoncé and Jay-Z dressed elegantly, sitting closely in a car.

    Image credits: beyonce

    @lindsayfurbee SHE SAID YES hehe🥹 @aliraeaesthetics #engagement#engaged♬ original sound – Lindsay

    Kim Kardashian’s response to the situation was firm. She said, “I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her.”

    Upset by Kardashian’s response, Kanye threatened his ex-wife, saying, “Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout.” 

    Kanye then took to X to express his frustration, stating, “I don’t want to just ‘see’ my kids. I need to raise them.”

    Online users commented on the rapper’s “disgusting” remarks
    Tweet reacting to Kanye's statement about Beyoncé's children, mentioning parenting irony.

    Image credits: solo_dumdum

    Tweet criticizing Kanye after comments on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children, with likes and replies visible.

    Image credits: KnowerOfBans

    Tweet discussing Kanye West's statement about Beyoncé's children with Jay-Z, expressing sadness and disbelief.

    Image credits: Astellia_hi

    Tweet expressing frustration from Beyoncé fans about Kanye's comments.

    Image credits: doxie_gay

    Tweet expressing anger at Kanye's comments about Beyoncé and her children, highlighting fan frustration.

    Image credits: echoesfilmz

    Tweet expressing anger from Beyoncé fans over Kanye's comment about Beyoncé's children with Jay-Z.

    Image credits: ablondedstar

    Tweet about Kanye's obsession with Beyoncé, dated March 19, 2025, with 3.3K likes.

    Image credits: niggaolas

    Tweet criticizing Kanye after statement about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children, with reactions supporting Beyoncé.

    Image credits: alecsbutt

    Tweet criticizing Kanye's statement about Beyoncé's children.

    Image credits: CreoleGalMagic

    Tweet by John Gentile responding to controversial statement about Beyoncé's children.

    Image credits: john_gentile

    Tweet reacting to controversial Kanye statement about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children.

    Image credits: bigarms4me

    Tweet reacting to statement about Beyoncé's kids, part of fan backlash against Kanye.

    Image credits: elmalopes_

    Tweet criticizing Kanye after statement about Beyoncé's children.

    Image credits: AFCMinded

    Tweet expressing frustration over Kanye's comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children.

    Image credits: nandiandnandi

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

