Beyoncé Fans Furious After Kanye Makes “Disgusting” Statement About Her Children With Jay-Z

Amid his many, many disturbing tweets on social media platform X, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, took a swing at Jay-Z and Beyoncé and their twin kids, Rumi and Sir Carter.

Kanye, who has been going on frequent rants targeting various stars, has long been under fire on social media.

Kanye West targeted Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s seven-year-old twins in his latest posts on X

Highlights Ye went on another X rant, targeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins.

The notorious rapper frequently shared disturbing posts about other celebrities on social media.

Beyoncé's fanbase was quick to clap back at Ye over his "disgusting" remarks.

As if dragging the names of artists—including Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, Kendrick Lamar, and Playboi Carti—through the mud wasn’t enough, Ye has now targeted his former friend and long-time collaborator Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce’s family.

Speaking about the couple’s seven-year-old twins, Ye wrote, “Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids? They’re r******d.

“This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r******d children is a choice,” he shared with his 33 million followers on X on Tuesday, March 18.

The posts quickly went viral and were reported for bullying by several users.

Ye eventually took the tweets down, but it didn’t take long for him to follow up with another post.

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s family down…because there was a possibility of my Twitter being canceled, not because I’m a good person,” he shared.

“I took it down like down syndrome…get it? F**k the world…f**k everybody,” the rapper added.

The disturbing comments come just a month after the rapper went on a full-on rant streak deemed by many to be homophobic, antisemitic, fatphobic, sexist, and racist.

At the time, Kanye claimed the public backlash from those posts helped his merchandise sales skyrocket.

Not long after Ye’s posts, online users and Beyoncé’s dedicated fan base, Beyhive, quickly rushed to clap back at the notorious rapper.

One user joked about Kanye West and Jay-Z’s iconic album, Watch the Throne, saying, “D**n guess watch the throne 2 isn’t coming out.”

A fan wrote, “Kanye and his years-long obsession with Beyoncé,” referencing Kanye West’s iconic stunt at 2009 VMA’s where the rapper jumped onstage after Taylor Swift bested Beyoncé, saying, “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time.”

Another joked, “Beyoncé letting every single person she knows to stop working in any way shape or form with Kanye like it’s over.”

Others mentioned the recent conspiracy theories that linked Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Diddy’s corrupt use of power in the entertainment industry.

One user said, “I wish Beyoncé was who they say she is on TikTok so I can see Kanye demise soon and quickly actually.”

Another added, “Jay-Z and Beyoncé need to be the devil everyone say they are. Put a hit on Kanye West before the week ends.”

One fan simply couldn’t handle Ye going after Beyoncé, saying, “I can ignore Kanye and his antics all day but mentions Beyoncé and her kids like I’ll spit on your mother’s grave dude.”

This is not the first time Ye has targeted big names from the entertainment industry.

No one has been safe from Ye’s fury, not even former frequent collaborators such as Future, Metro Boomin, Tyler the Creator, Playboi Carti, and others.

At some point, he went after Pluto and Metro for allegedly ghosting him about doing a Like That remix.

As for Tyler, he trashed his discography, saying he doesn’t have a classic song.



Ye also shared disturbing tweets about female rappers in the industry.

“Cardi B replaced Nicki Minaj, Meg the Stallion replaced Cardi B,” he wrote. “Doja Cat replaced Meg the Stallion, Doechii replaced Doja Cat, after Doja started popping this N*zi s**t funny how similar Doja and Doechii’s names are.”



He’s also not on good terms with Carti, who had asked for Kim Kardashian’s permission to record a song with North West while he was against it.

“The man has the first and final say over his kids,” he said at the time.

Just a few days back, on March 15, Ye and Kim Kardashian clashed over their daughter North West’s copyrights.

Kanye West wanted to include his daughter, North, in a new song titled LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, related to the ongoing scandal involving Diddy.

The song features brief vocals from North, which upset her mother, Kim, prompting her to take legal measures to prevent the song’s release.

Kim expressed her distress over Kanye’s decision and is working to have the song removed from streaming platforms, citing concerns over her daughter’s association with Diddy, who is in jail facing serious allegations.

Kim Kardashian’s response to the situation was firm. She said, “I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her.”

Upset by Kardashian’s response, Kanye threatened his ex-wife, saying, “Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout.”

Kanye then took to X to express his frustration, stating, “I don’t want to just ‘see’ my kids. I need to raise them.”

Image credits: KnowerOfBans

