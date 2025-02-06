Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kanye West’s X-Rated AI Meme Breaks The Internet: “Too Much Clothes For Him”
Celebrities, News

Kanye West’s X-Rated AI Meme Breaks The Internet: “Too Much Clothes For Him”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A hilarious X-rated meme of Kanye West is practically breaking the Internet following his wife Bianca Censori’s jaw-dropping stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The post, which was shared on X, has racked up more than 4 million views, capturing the attention of celebrities such as Lisa Rinna, Katie Piper, and DJ Fat Tony.

And while most people wouldn’t consider a completely naked picture of West to be particularly “powerful,” that’s exactly what social media users are branding the AI-generated photo — especially given the rumors of the rapper’s “misogynistic” treatment toward Censori.

Highlights
  • An AI meme of Kanye West gets 4M+ views after his wife's Grammy stunt.
  • Censori's Grammy dress sparked backlash on West's influence.
  • Insider claims Censori's fashion choices were willing and collaborative.
RELATED:

    An AI-generated photo of Kanye West is going viral following his wife’s outfit at the Grammys

    Man in a black cap and hoodie, seated indoors, reflecting Kanye West X-Rated AI meme theme.

    Image credits: Fox News

    I'm sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: ye

    The tweet, shared by Nancy Soulcycle, generated hysterical comments. 

    “Obviously fake,” one user wrote. “The censored black box is too big,” while a similar comment read, “The black square is too big, don’t flatter him.”

    “I would prefer it this way!!! Let him go on display,” another jabbed.

    A third laughed, “Omg he’d hate this so much which makes me love it so much more. This is what really should have happened!!!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Powerful image when it’s reversed #SheSaidNo,” a netizen said. “TOO FRICKEN RIGHT!”

    Netizens reacted hilariously, taking turns hurling jabs at the rapper

    Man in black coat takes mirror selfie with woman in revealing outfit, fits Kanye West AI meme keyword theme.

    Image credits: ye

    This follows the architect’s unforgettable stunt at the awards show this past Sunday when she wore nothing but a sheer, very transparent, nude-colored dress that did nothing to hide the rest of her body.

    At first, the backlash was directed toward the 30-year-old, before people turned the blame to West, convinced his “controlling” behavior was the one to blame, seen as the rapper was fully clothed in black.

    AI meme of Kanye West on red carpet with a woman in revealing outfit, highlighting fashion controversy.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    “Kanye having two young impressionable daughters literally means nothing to him,” an X user scolded. “He’s disgusting.” 

    Another wrote, “I won’t repost the vid with Kanye West and his naked wife Bianca Censori. I don’t want to encourage it, augment its ratings. It looks to me like bullying. I have no objection to the beauty of a woman’s naked body but I strongly object to this. She looks frightened, controlled.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A similar sentiment was echoed when someone demanded, “STOP ABUSING BIANCA!!!!!!!!”

    Many social media users are convinced West’s behavior towards Censori needs to be called out

    AI meme featuring a person in minimal clothing alongside a fully dressed individual on a red carpet background.

    Image credits: Nancysoulcycle

    Two cartoon characters, one partially censored, standing on a red carpet, referencing Kanye West AI meme.

    Image credits: rapperdays

    An insider revealed to Daily Mail, however, that the online discourse was heading in the wrong direction, claiming that Censori was not doing anything against her will. 

    “Bianca is not being forced at all,” they told the outlet. “She is a willing participant in this, and she is not controlled by Kanye. They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture.

    “Ye is empowering Bianca, and Bianca loves this. They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false.”

    Kanye West in a humorous AI meme at the 2025 red carpet event.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Nancysoulcycle

    Whether or not these statements are true is yet to be seen. But it seems that the discourse surrounding Censori is exactly what the CARNIVAL rapper was hoping for.

    “For clarity, February 4, 2025, my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called earth,” he bragged on Instagram.

    He later wrote, “We beat the Grammys,” accompanied by several Google Trend posts showing Censori’s name was the most searched term following the awards show.

    “I think she’s a prisoner” read one of the comments

    Tweet about Kanye West's AI meme, mentioning someone needs to free a woman, dated Feb 5, 2025.

    Image credits: viciousverbiage

    Tweet about Kanye West AI meme, user replying with “Now you fixed this,” dated Feb 5, 2025.

    Image credits: terakyalenadena

    Tweet reacting to Kanye West's AI meme, stating preference for less clothing in response to joke about West's fashion.

    Image credits: Coatney333

    Tweet about Kanye West's AI meme, captioned "Too much clothes for him," with 83 likes and interactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: hwatkim

    Tweet reacting to Kanye West X-rated AI meme going viral.

    Image credits: miloshevm

    Tweet criticizing someone's place on the red carpet with hashtags, related to Kanye West's AI meme.

    Image credits: gaurinilu338

    Tweet discussing Bianca's style related to Kanye West's AI meme.

    Image credits: tinayamaxo

    Tweet about Kanye West's AI meme captioned "Kanye redefining less is more," with laughing emoji.

    Image credits: Andaaz_E_Khayal

    Tweet reacting to Kanye West meme, discussing image discrimination and equality in viewing.

    Image credits: Mars387

    Tweet reply about Kanye West's AI meme with text "How it should’ve been.

    Image credits: nouser138

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    2

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!! STOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!! STOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda