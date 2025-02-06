Kanye West’s X-Rated AI Meme Breaks The Internet: “Too Much Clothes For Him”

ADVERTISEMENT

A hilarious X-rated meme of Kanye West is practically breaking the Internet following his wife Bianca Censori’s jaw-dropping stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The post, which was shared on X, has racked up more than 4 million views, capturing the attention of celebrities such as Lisa Rinna, Katie Piper, and DJ Fat Tony.

And while most people wouldn’t consider a completely naked picture of West to be particularly “powerful,” that’s exactly what social media users are branding the AI-generated photo — especially given the rumors of the rapper’s “misogynistic” treatment toward Censori.

An AI-generated photo of Kanye West is going viral following his wife’s outfit at the Grammys

The tweet, shared by Nancy Soulcycle, generated hysterical comments.

“Obviously fake,” one user wrote. “The censored black box is too big,” while a similar comment read, “The black square is too big, don’t flatter him.”

“I would prefer it this way!!! Let him go on display,” another jabbed.

A third laughed, “Omg he’d hate this so much which makes me love it so much more. This is what really should have happened!!!”

“Powerful image when it’s reversed #SheSaidNo,” a netizen said. “TOO FRICKEN RIGHT!”

Netizens reacted hilariously, taking turns hurling jabs at the rapper

This follows the architect’s unforgettable stunt at the awards show this past Sunday when she wore nothing but a sheer, very transparent, nude-colored dress that did nothing to hide the rest of her body.

At first, the backlash was directed toward the 30-year-old, before people turned the blame to West, convinced his “controlling” behavior was the one to blame, seen as the rapper was fully clothed in black.

“Kanye having two young impressionable daughters literally means nothing to him,” an X user scolded. “He’s disgusting.”

Another wrote, “I won’t repost the vid with Kanye West and his naked wife Bianca Censori. I don’t want to encourage it, augment its ratings. It looks to me like bullying. I have no objection to the beauty of a woman’s naked body but I strongly object to this. She looks frightened, controlled.”

A similar sentiment was echoed when someone demanded, “STOP ABUSING BIANCA!!!!!!!!”

Many social media users are convinced West’s behavior towards Censori needs to be called out

An insider revealed to Daily Mail, however, that the online discourse was heading in the wrong direction, claiming that Censori was not doing anything against her will.

“Bianca is not being forced at all,” they told the outlet. “She is a willing participant in this, and she is not controlled by Kanye. They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture.

“Ye is empowering Bianca, and Bianca loves this. They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false.”

Whether or not these statements are true is yet to be seen. But it seems that the discourse surrounding Censori is exactly what the CARNIVAL rapper was hoping for.

“For clarity, February 4, 2025, my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called earth,” he bragged on Instagram.

He later wrote, “We beat the Grammys,” accompanied by several Google Trend posts showing Censori’s name was the most searched term following the awards show.

“I think she’s a prisoner” read one of the comments

