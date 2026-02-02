Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Body Language Expert Decodes Justin Bieber’s Behavior During Tense Moment With Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah in a black tuxedo holding a microphone, Justin Bieber seated nearby displaying tense body language at an event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Body Language Expert Decodes Justin Bieber’s Behavior During Tense Moment With Trevor Noah

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
0

27

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber has gone viral after appearing visibly tense during an awkward exchange with comedian Trevor Noah at the Grammy Awards (February 2), causing many to believe there was an underlying tension between the two.

Noah, who hosted the ceremony in Los Angeles, stepped off the stage during his monologue to banter with celebrities seated at their tables.

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber went viral after reacting tensely to Trevor Noah’s table-side jokes at the Grammys.
  • Fans speculated about possible tension, but a body language expert dismissed any real hostility.
  • The moment came during Bieber’s first Grammys appearance since 2022, a night that included a live performance and four nominations.

When he reached Bieber and his wife Hailey, the singer’s face tightened into a forced, strained smile as Noah congratulated him on his nominations and the birth of his now one-year-old son, Jack Blues.

As clips of the moment went viral, a body language expert weighed in on what was really behind the singer’s expression

RELATED:

    A moment between Trevor Noah and Justin Bieber went viral as many fans interpreted the singer’s reactions as annoyance

    Trevor Noah wearing a patterned black tuxedo with a bow tie, posing against a geometric black and gold backdrop.

    Trevor Noah wearing a patterned black tuxedo with a bow tie, posing against a geometric black and gold backdrop.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Who doesn’t have a beef with Trevor? He’s the carpet man we all walk over to get somewhere else,” a viewer wrote.

    For many viewers, Bieber’s discomfort became noticeable almost immediately. As the camera lingered, his smile remained rigid and tightly clamped, his cheeks puffed and his eyes fixed in what viewers described as a wince.

    Tweet from user Selva Verse commenting on a classic Trevor Noah moment during a tense interaction with Justin Bieber.

    Tweet from user Selva Verse commenting on a classic Trevor Noah moment during a tense interaction with Justin Bieber.

    Image credits: SelvaVerse

    Justin Bieber showing subtle body language cues with serious expression during tense moment decoded by expert.

    Justin Bieber showing subtle body language cues with serious expression during tense moment decoded by expert.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “None of Noah’s remarks were funny, or anything but embarrassing, juvenile, and offensive,” another added.

    The moment peaked when Noah landed his final punchline at the table, asking Hailey whether he could get a “discount code” for her Rhode lip tint. Bieber seemed unimpressed.

    Body language expert analyzing Justin Bieber’s behavior during a tense interaction with Trevor Noah on stage.

    Body language expert analyzing Justin Bieber’s behavior during a tense interaction with Trevor Noah on stage.

    Image credits: wildlifegiri

    Justin Bieber and partner wearing black, posing on the red carpet as body language expert decodes tense behavior.

    Justin Bieber and partner wearing black, posing on the red carpet as body language expert decodes tense behavior.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    “Do Trevor Noah and Justin Bieber have some sort of beef? That was painful to watch,” a viewer wrote on X.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Justin Bieber looks like he was about to m**der Trevor Noah in any second.” a second joked. “He did not want Trevor Noah over there with the jokes.”

    “Bro, I swear when Trevor was behind him he was practically hiding under the table so nobody would see him,” another said.

    A body language expert chimed in on the controversy, explaining what Bieber’s expressions truly meant

    Trevor Noah speaking on stage in a purple velvet jacket, illustrating body language expert analysis of tense behavior.

    Trevor Noah speaking on stage in a purple velvet jacket, illustrating body language expert analysis of tense behavior.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    Despite the memes, jokes, speculation, and criticism of Trevor Noah and his brand of humor, body language expert Judi James believes the moment did not suggest any genuine hostility between the two men.

    “There’s no signs of any authentic or personal beef between Justin and Trevor Noah here,” James told the Daily Mail.

    A tweet with text discussing Trevor's humor, related to body language expert decoding Justin Bieber's tense behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet with text discussing Trevor's humor, related to body language expert decoding Justin Bieber's tense behavior.

    Image credits: fitzjust1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trevor Noah hosting an event with Justin Bieber reacting, analyzed by a body language expert during tense moment.

    Trevor Noah hosting an event with Justin Bieber reacting, analyzed by a body language expert during tense moment.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    She said Bieber’s reactions suggested he was initially willing to play along with the interaction, but that his body language also signaled he wasn’t available to be included in the jokes. 

    “He has boundaries when it comes to any ridicule,” James added.

    According to the expert, Bieber’s expression had little to do with anger or “beef.”

    Trevor Noah in tuxedo speaking with Justin Bieber and a woman seated, capturing body language expert analysis moment.

    Trevor Noah in tuxedo speaking with Justin Bieber and a woman seated, capturing body language expert analysis moment.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    “His initial expression is one of good-humored wariness,” she explained, adding that the wince that made the clip go viral was simply a way for him to inform Noah that he wasn’t in the mood to be in the spotlight at that moment.

    “His brows are raised and angled in a question, but his cheeks are rounded and puffed up to hint at humor. His lips are tightly clamped to show he’s not going to laugh out loud to encourage any jokes,” James added.

    The night marked Bieber’s return to the Grammy’s stage since 2022, and he was nominated for four awards

    Tweet by Henriette Geldenhuys analyzing Justin Bieber's body language during a tense moment with Trevor Noah, showing disinterest and coldness.

    Tweet by Henriette Geldenhuys analyzing Justin Bieber's body language during a tense moment with Trevor Noah, showing disinterest and coldness.

    Image credits: h_geldenhuys

    Justin Bieber showing tense body language during a moment analyzed by a body language expert on stage.

    Justin Bieber showing tense body language during a moment analyzed by a body language expert on stage.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    Beyond the viral moment, the night was still a high-profile return to the spotlight for the Biebers.

    Justin performed Yukon during the ceremony, his first Grammys performance since 2022.

    He also arrived with Hailey Bieber in coordinated black looks, and reportedly wore “ICE OUT” pins to protest the recent operations by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

    Body language expert analyzing Justin Bieber's tense behavior during interview with Trevor Noah, highlighting nonverbal cues.

    Body language expert analyzing Justin Bieber's tense behavior during interview with Trevor Noah, highlighting nonverbal cues.

    Image credits: Ma______Fe

    Justin Bieber showing tense body language during interview with Trevor Noah analyzed by body language expert.

    Justin Bieber showing tense body language during interview with Trevor Noah analyzed by body language expert.

    Image credits: TennS4Ever

    Man with a serious expression in a dark suit at an event, body language expert decodes tense behavior.

    Man with a serious expression in a dark suit at an event, body language expert decodes tense behavior.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    In terms of trophies, Bieber had a strong slate of nominations, including Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album for Swag, plus Pop Solo Performance for Daisies.He was also nominated for R&B Performance for Yukon.

    Justin did not win in those categories, with Swag losing Album of the Year to Bad Bunny, Pop Vocal Album going to Lady Gaga, Pop Solo Performance going to Lola Young, and R&B Performance going to Kehlani.

    Outside the awards outcome, the Biebers have been keeping their family life largely private after a particularly complex 2025 that had Justin dealing with monetary issues and changes in his inner circle, with the couple largely focused on parenting.

    “Trevor is the worst.” Netizens took aim at the host in comment sections

    Comment screenshot showing a user named Rosie Rose discussing Justin Bieber's behavior during a tense moment with Trevor Noah.

    Comment screenshot showing a user named Rosie Rose discussing Justin Bieber's behavior during a tense moment with Trevor Noah.

    Comment from Michael J. Wagner about celebrity behavior analyzed by body language experts during tense moments.

    Comment from Michael J. Wagner about celebrity behavior analyzed by body language experts during tense moments.

    Comment by Cheryle Staton discussing Justin Bieber's behavior and its possible link to Diddy during a tense moment.

    Comment by Cheryle Staton discussing Justin Bieber's behavior and its possible link to Diddy during a tense moment.

    Comment by Skye Cara stating Trevor was corny and Justin wasn’t going to be fake in a social media post.

    Comment by Skye Cara stating Trevor was corny and Justin wasn’t going to be fake in a social media post.

    Comment reading He’s so strange, responding to a tense moment involving Justin Bieber, analyzed by a body language expert.

    Comment reading He’s so strange, responding to a tense moment involving Justin Bieber, analyzed by a body language expert.

    Comment discussing Justin Bieber's behavior analyzed by a body language expert during a tense moment with Trevor Noah.

    Comment discussing Justin Bieber's behavior analyzed by a body language expert during a tense moment with Trevor Noah.

    Comment from Debra Selvon about panic attacks and support from Justin Bieber’s wife during a tense moment analyzed by a body language expert.

    Comment from Debra Selvon about panic attacks and support from Justin Bieber’s wife during a tense moment analyzed by a body language expert.

    Comment by Ericalee G Stewart - Haight expressing a desire for people to be left alone, relating to body language expert decoding Justin Bieber.

    Comment by Ericalee G Stewart - Haight expressing a desire for people to be left alone, relating to body language expert decoding Justin Bieber.

    Comment criticizing Trevor Noah as a host, mentioning embarrassment, reflecting public reaction analyzed by body language expert.

    Comment criticizing Trevor Noah as a host, mentioning embarrassment, reflecting public reaction analyzed by body language expert.

    Comment discussing Justin Bieber’s behavior and resilience analyzed by a body language expert during a tense interview.

    Comment discussing Justin Bieber’s behavior and resilience analyzed by a body language expert during a tense interview.

    Alt text: Comment expressing concern about Justin Bieber’s behavior, highlighting emotional and physical struggles during tense moment

    Alt text: Comment expressing concern about Justin Bieber’s behavior, highlighting emotional and physical struggles during tense moment

    Comment saying Justin Bieber did a great job, related to body language expert decoding his behavior during tense moment.

    Comment saying Justin Bieber did a great job, related to body language expert decoding his behavior during tense moment.

    Comment by Vicki Gosnell criticizing Trevor Noah's hosting and Justin Bieber's reaction during a talk show moment.

    Comment by Vicki Gosnell criticizing Trevor Noah's hosting and Justin Bieber's reaction during a talk show moment.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Grammy awards
    justin bieber

    27

    0

    27

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT