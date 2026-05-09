Company Called Developer A “Budget Burden,” Then Panicked When Their System Broke Without Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting laid off can come as a huge shock, especially when you’ve been putting your heart and soul into your work with endless overtime. Now imagine being given the news, then being marched out of the building just moments later. That’s exactly what happened to one developer, who says he was informed that his position was being “eliminated” with immediate effect.

The guy had spent the past four years building the company’s tracking system from scratch and was pretty much the only person who understood it. In a twist of fate, the entire system crashed shortly after he was let go. In an even stranger twist, his former boss called him and expected him to “help out” for free.

RELATED:

He’d been pulling endless overtime when he was suddenly informed that he was being laid off with immediate effect

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Not long after, he got a call from his former company asking him to help fix a crisis for free

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rahul Mishra / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 5Mirthcoil

What to expect if or when you’re laid off from your job, according to experts

Getting laid off isn’t something many of us want to think about or prepare for. It can come out of nowhere. But whether expected or not, suddenly losing your job is bound to be stressful and emotional. Experts say it’s worth understanding what happens during the process… even if you think it will never happen to you.

According to stock compensation platform Candor, a typical layoff starts when you’re called into a meeting with a senior member of the team and/or human resources. “In the span of 30 minutes, they will explain the conditions of your termination,” notes the site. “Typically, you will be given a packet of documents, including a copy of your employment contract and benefits information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candor’s experts add that you might be offered some severance pay, though this is rare. You will, however, be asked to sign some paperwork and to give feedback on your experience with the company. If you reside or work in California, you can expect to receive a last paycheck during the meeting.

The team at Candor advises that, during the meeting, you ask for information on how the decision was made. “This might be important later on if you need to pursue legal action,” they explain.

In a final blow, a member of HR or security will walk you to your desk after the meeting and help pack essential items. Anything you cannot carry will – or should – be mailed to you. “You will be asked to give back your badge and equipment and escorted off the premises same day,” reveals Candor’s site. And boom! Your time with the company has now come to an abrupt end.

No matter how down in the dumps you feel, it’s important to remember that being laid off is not a reflection of your skill set.

“It’s a reflection of your former company’s lack of proper planning during a turbulent economy or of its change in business strategy,” says Marlo Lyons, an executive, team, and career coach, as well as the host of Work Unscripted. “You have capabilities. You are smart. You can find a new job or change careers.”

Many applauded the man and saw absolutely nothing wrong with his actions