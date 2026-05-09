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Company Called Developer A “Budget Burden,” Then Panicked When Their System Broke Without Him
A frustrated developer holds his head as a manager points to a screen, highlighting issues after the system broke.
Relationships, Work

Company Called Developer A “Budget Burden,” Then Panicked When Their System Broke Without Him

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Getting laid off can come as a huge shock, especially when you’ve been putting your heart and soul into your work with endless overtime. Now imagine being given the news, then being marched out of the building just moments later. That’s exactly what happened to one developer, who says he was informed that his position was being “eliminated” with immediate effect.

The guy had spent the past four years building the company’s tracking system from scratch and was pretty much the only person who understood it. In a twist of fate, the entire system crashed shortly after he was let go. In an even stranger twist, his former boss called him and expected him to “help out” for free.

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    He’d been pulling endless overtime when he was suddenly informed that he was being laid off with immediate effect

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Not long after, he got a call from his former company asking him to help fix a crisis for free

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    Image credits: Rahul Mishra / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: 5Mirthcoil

    What to expect if or when you’re laid off from your job, according to experts

    Getting laid off isn’t something many of us want to think about or prepare for. It can come out of nowhere. But whether expected or not, suddenly losing your job is bound to be stressful and emotional. Experts say it’s worth understanding what happens during the process… even if you think it will never happen to you.

    According to stock compensation platform Candor, a typical layoff starts when you’re called into a meeting with a senior member of the team and/or human resources. “In the span of 30 minutes, they will explain the conditions of your termination,” notes the site. “Typically, you will be given a packet of documents, including a copy of your employment contract and benefits information.

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    Candor’s experts add that you might be offered some severance pay, though this is rare. You will, however, be asked to sign some paperwork and to give feedback on your experience with the company. If you reside or work in California, you can expect to receive a last paycheck during the meeting.

    The team at Candor advises that, during the meeting, you ask for information on how the decision was made. “This might be important later on if you need to pursue legal action,” they explain.

    In a final blow, a member of HR or security will walk you to your desk after the meeting and help pack essential items. Anything you cannot carry will – or should – be mailed to you. “You will be asked to give back your badge and equipment and escorted off the premises same day,” reveals Candor’s site. And boom! Your time with the company has now come to an abrupt end.

    No matter how down in the dumps you feel, it’s important to remember that being laid off is not a reflection of your skill set.

    “It’s a reflection of your former company’s lack of proper planning during a turbulent economy or of its change in business strategy,” says Marlo Lyons, an executive, team, and career coach, as well as the host of Work Unscripted. “You have capabilities. You are smart. You can find a new job or change careers.”

    Many applauded the man and saw absolutely nothing wrong with his actions

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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