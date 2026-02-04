Bill Gates Breaks Silence On Epstein Files After Ex-Wife Addressed Disturbing Accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Gates has broken his silence after his name was mentioned in an email written by the late s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Microsoft co-founder spoke about the regrets he felt over meeting Epstein on multiple occasions after his 2008 prison sentence.

“He only regrets he got busted,” one commented online.

Bill Gates wearing glasses and a dark sweater speaking in an indoor setting about Epstein files.

The emails, allegedly written by Epstein, suggested the Microsoft co-founder contracted an STD during a tryst with Russian girls.

Epstein even claimed Gates tried to give his ex-wife Melinda medication without her knowledge.

Image credits: 9NewsAUS

Bill Gates denied all the claims mentioned in an email allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein, who appeared to suggest that the Windows pioneer contracted a s**ually transmitted disease from his rendezvous with Russian girls.

The 2013 email also claimed that Gates was trying to discreetly give his then-wife, Melinda, medication without her knowledge.

Bill Gates and ex-wife attending formal event together, with Bill Gates breaking silence on Epstein files.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself, which was never sent,” Gates told Nine News as he addressed the email, which was part of the roughly 3 million pages connected to Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice last week.

Being named or pictured in the Epstein files does not imply wrongdoing or criminal activity.

Bill Gates smiling in a suit standing next to a woman with face obscured indoors, related to Epstein files discussion.

Image credits: Department of Justice

Comment by Chris Gardiner mentioning Microsoft Defender falling over that day with laughing reactions shown.

Comment on social media about Bill Gates breaking silence on Epstein files after ex-wife addressed accusations, expressing a reaction.

“The email is, you know, false,” Gates continued

He went on to suggest that the draft email may have been part of a plot to “attack” him.

“I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?” he continued.

“It just reminds me, you know, every minute I spent with regret, and I, you know, apologise that I did that,” he added.

Bill Gates speaking at a conference, wearing glasses and a suit, addressing Epstein files and related accusations.

Image credits: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The billionaire philanthropist claimed he never went to what’s dubbed as Epstein island, where multiple accusers have alleged s**ual ab*se.

Gate reportedly met the convicted offender multiple times since his 2008 conviction to discuss expanding his philanthropic efforts.

“I regret every minute I spent with him,” Gates told the outlet. “It’s factually true that I was only at dinners. You know, I never went to the island.”

Email allegedly linked to Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein, highlighting Epstein's resignation from BG3 and related controversies.

Image credits: Department of Justice

“I never met any women,” he continued. “And so, you know, the more that comes out, the clearer it will be that although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behaviour.”

Epstein’s unsent email suggested that Gates was allegedly having “illicit trysts” with women while married to his ex-wife, Melinda.

“During the past few weeks, I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill,” wrote the message that sat in Epstein’s drafts.

Bill Gates and his ex-wife seated at a panel discussing philanthropy, related to Epstein files and public accusations.

Image credits: Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Comment about Didi baby oil saga posted on social media, mentioning Bill Gates Epstein files discussion.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Bill Gates breaking silence on Epstein files after ex-wife’s accusations.

“From helping Bill to get dr*gs, in order to deal with consequences of s*x with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall [for] bridge [tournaments],” the email said.

“I feel I owe it to my friends and future colleagues to admit a moral failure, to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life,” the message added.

Woman with headphones in a podcast setting, discussing Bill Gates and Epstein files in a serious tone.

Image credits: NPRWildCard

In another email, Epstein allegedly said he was “dismayed” over Gates apparently ending their friendship over an “accident.”

“TO add insult to injury you them implore me to please delete the emails mails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p*nis,” the email said.

Bill Gates in a formal meeting, seated beside notable figures, discussing Epstein files amid recent ex-wife accusations.

Image credits: The White House

Comment by Mum Náná on social media, reacting humorously to Bill Gates breaking silence on Epstein files.

Person named Nazmeel Firdaus commenting about a billionaire in a social media post discussing Epstein files.

After the emails came to light, a spokesperson said last week that the allegations were “absolutely absurd and completely false.”

Ex-wife Melinda also spoke about seeing her name in the newly-released files and admitted it “brings back memories of some very, very painful times in [her] marriage.”

Woman wearing headphones, speaking about painful times in marriage related to Bill Gates and Epstein files controversy.

Image credits: NPRWildCard

The former Mrs. Gates said she felt “unbelievable sadness” when she was asked about the claims suggesting her ex-husband tried to medicate her without her knowledge after he contracted an STD.

“I’m able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, ‘My God, how did that happen to those girls?’” she said during an appearance on NPR’s Wild Card podcast on February 3.

Gates was married to Medlina for about 27 years before announcing their divorce in May 2021, saying they could no longer “grow together.”

Melinda admitted that her ex-husband’s relationship with Epstein was one of the factors that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him,” she said on CBS Mornings in 2022.

She said she met him once because she “wanted to see who” he was, but “regretted it the second” she “walked in the door.”

“He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. My heart breaks for these women,” she added.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the mention of the former Gates couple in the newly released Epstein files

