Melinda French Gates breaks silence after Epstein files claim Bill Gates secretly tried slipping her a pill.

Melinda French Gates has broken her silence after the latest release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which accused Bill Gates of contracting a s*xually transmitted disease from Russian girls and secretly slipping antibiotics to his then-wife.

As reported by Bored Panda, the revelation came after the Department of Justice published more than three million documents, 180,000 images, and approximately 2,000 videos as part of the government’s largest disclosure related to Epstein on January 31.

During a February 3 podcast, Melinda French Gates admitted the revelations brought back "painful memories."

Melinda stated that she would not answer for her ex-husband’s conduct.

A spokesperson for the Microsoft co-founder dismissed the allegations as "absolutely absurd".

While the claims remain unverified, the disclosure has reignited painful memories for French Gates.

Melinda French Gates broke her silence after Epstein files claimed Bill Gates contracted an STD and slipped her antibiotics

Melinda French Gates wearing headphones and a white top, looking thoughtful during a recorded interview session.

Image credits: NPR

During a sit-down with NPR for an episode of their Wild Card podcast on February 3, Melinda addressed being mentioned by name in the newly released Epstein files and reflected on what it felt like to see those allegations.

“I think we’re having a reckoning as a society,” she said, referring to Epstein’s crimes and the powerful men linked to him.

“But for me, it’s personally hard whenever those details come up, because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage.”

Bill Gates wearing glasses and a black coat leaving a vehicle amid Epstein files and Melinda French Gates claims.

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates together outdoors, both smiling and dressed in formal business attire.

Image credits: Kjetil Ree/Wikimedia

When asked directly about the alleged 2013 draft email, where Epstein claimed Gates sought antibiotics for an STI and intended to give them to her without her knowledge, Melinda said the dominant emotion she felt was “just unbelievable sadness.”

She further noted that reading about the claims pushed her perspective outward.

“I’m able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, ‘My God, how did that happen to those girls?’” she said, expressing hope that the women affected by Epstein’s abuse would ultimately see justice.

Melinda French Gates wearing headphones, speaking emotionally about Epstein files and Bill Gates pill claims.

Image credits: NPR

Melinda also made clear that she does not see it as her role to answer lingering questions about her ex-husband’s conduct.

“Whatever questions remain there… those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband,” she said. “They need to answer to those things, not me.”

Her remarks came after Gates’s spokesperson claimed the allegations were “completely false”

Melinda French Gates wearing headphones, speaking in a video about Epstein files and Bill Gates pill claims.

Image credits: NPR

The allegations stem from a series of draft emails Jeffrey Epstein allegedly wrote to himself in July 2013.

In those drafts, Epstein claimed Gates had contracted an STI from “Russian girls” and asked for antibiotics, allegedly intending to give them to Melinda without her knowledge.

“To add insult to the injury, you then implore me to please delete the emails regarding your STD,” Epstein wrote, further noting the allegation that Gates requested antibiotics “that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda.”

Bill Gates wearing glasses and a cap, attending an outdoor event with people blurred in the background.

Image credits: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

“From helping Bill to get d*ugs, in order to deal with consequences of s*x with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts with married women, to being asked to provide adderall [for] bridge [tournaments].”

As soon as the revelation became public, a spokesperson for Gates denied the claims.

“These allegations are absolutely absurd and completely false,” said the spokesperson.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates smiling together in a hallway, discussing Epstein files and related claims.

Image credits: Department of Justice

Gates has previously acknowledged meeting the predator several times after his 2008 conviction, noting that he believed the meetings could help secure funding for global health initiatives.

However, he later described those interactions as “a huge mistake” and said he was “foolish to spend any time” with Epstein.

The latest allegations also reopened long-standing questions around the Gates divorce

Email screenshot referencing Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein involving a resignation and alleged illicit activities.

Image credits: Department of Justice

Melinda and Bill Gates announced their divorce in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage, later finalizing the split in August of the same year.

At the time, they said they no longer believed they could “grow together.”

During an appearance on CBS Mornings in 2022, Melinda acknowledged that Gates’ meeting with Epstein was among the factors that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him,” she claimed, further sharing that she only met the pe*ophile once because she “wanted to see who” he was.

“I regretted it the second I walked in the door,” she said. “He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. My heart breaks for these women.”

Since the divorce, Melinda has stepped away from the Gates Foundation and focused on her independent philanthropy through Pivotal Ventures.

The internet responded to Melinda’s remarks with praise and support

Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates smiling together indoors with dark background and casual attire.

Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

As Melinda’s comments circulated online, some users supported her while others questioned her silence during the years she was married to Bill Gates.

“Go off, queen. I’m angry for her. I cannot imagine how she must feel, but I’m glad she’s putting it out there,” wrote one user.

“Melinda knew the truth for years, yet she chose to stay silent and remain part of the elite machine until it was convenient to leave,” said another.

“Melinda be pissed and I love that for her,” added a third.

“Good for her. She shouldn’t be speaking for her ex at all,” one more wrote.

Being named in the files does not, in itself, constitute evidence of wrongdoing, a point the DOJ has repeatedly emphasized as public reaction to the documents continues to grow.

“Melinda has nothing to do with him,” wrote one netizen

